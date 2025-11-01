This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

The Fall from Climate Grace As Nations Begin Asking “Why Bother?”

Could it be any clearer? Only a third of Paris Agreement parties have bothered to submit their updated climate pledges. Reason is back!

Ten years after the Paris climate pact was agreed in 2015, the efforts of countries to restrict the rise in global temperatures are under renewed scrutiny. Every signatory agreed to submit a new carbon-cutting plan every five years, which would cover the next decade. But only 64 countries managed to put a new pledge in place this year, despite many extensions of the deadline. These represent around 30% of global emissions. In addition, the UN’s review includes statements from China and the EU on their future plans made at Climate Week in New York in September. Taken together, the efforts mean that global emissions of carbon dioxide should fall by around 10% by 2035.

However, scientists say that such a drop is nowhere near enough to keep the rise in temperatures under 1.5C. To keep that goal alive will require steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, up to 57% by 2035, according to the UN last year. “This report shows that we are going in the right direction but too slowly,” said Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, often referred to as a key architect of the Paris Agreement. “It is essential to acknowledge the missing national pledges and confront the persistent gap between ambition and actual implementation.”

The World Is Ever More Corrupt, and Among the Corrupt Are NGO Foundations

NGOs are sometimes referred to as the Seventh Estate of civil society, but they are growing ever more powerful and dangerous. They constitute the new nobility, the aristocracy, or the plutocracy, whichever term you prefer. They are accountable to virtually no one, and the bureaucracy acts as its handmaiden. Worse, much of the NGO influence comes from foreign entities. Reform is so overdue. It’s time to put Scott Bessent on the case.

Five foreign charities have quietly funneled almost $2 billion into U.S. policy fights, litigation, research, protests, lobbying, and the nonprofit sector to advance their extreme, foreign, activist climate agenda.

The EV Mirage: When Markets Are Manufactured by Government, Not Earned

This is a beautiful summary of everything wrong with EV mandates ans government subsidies:

For over a decade, electric vehicles (EVs) have been heralded as the salvation of the planet, a technological fix to the existential threat posed by fossil fuels. Governments poured billions into subsidies, activists sounded alarms about climate catastrophe, and states began mandating the end of internal combustion engines. Yet, despite fifteen years of incentives, the EV market remains fragile, dependent, and increasingly exposed. The recent collapse in EV sales following the expiration of federal tax credits reveals a deeper truth: when demand is manufactured through ideology and regulation rather than consumer value, the product cannot survive without constant political oxygen. In October 2025, EV sales plummeted nearly 60% from the previous month, according to J.D. Power. The drop coincided with the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit, a cornerstone of EV affordability for many buyers. September saw a surge in purchases as consumers rushed to capture the incentive, but once it vanished, so did the demand. This dramatic shift underscores the market’s dependence on government support. Without subsidies, consumers balked at the high prices, limited range, and inconsistent charging infrastructure. The illusion of mass adoption shattered overnight.

This isn’t how transformative technologies behave. When the internet and mobile networks emerged, they too benefited from early government support—ARPANET and NSFNET for the internet, spectrum allocation and regulatory frameworks for mobile. But once private companies saw the potential, they didn’t wait for handouts. They raised billions on the capital markets, built infrastructure at breakneck speed, and competed fiercely to win consumers. The internet and mobile phones became indispensable not because they were mandated, but because they solved real problems and created new possibilities. Their adoption was organic, explosive, and sustained by profit, not ideology. The EV market tells a different story. Despite years of subsidies, mandates, and climate-driven urgency, most automakers still struggle to make EVs profitable. Tesla stands as a partial exception, but even it relied heavily on government incentives, carbon credits, and regulatory tailwinds. Other manufacturers, from Ford to GM to Hyundai, continue to lose money on EVs, often pricing them artificially high and then discounting them to match the tax credit. This is not a sign of market strength, it’s a sign of fragility.

Coal and Gas Deliver Affordable, Reliable Energy That Solar and Wind Cannot

Jude Clemente gets it exactly correct. It’s way past time we drop the green grifting and virtue signaling and return to basics. Solar and wind are luxuries we cannot afford.

Baseload power plants serve on an around-the-clock basis, producing electricity at a consistent rate and thereby maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs. Coal and natural gas are classic baseload fuels characterized by abundance, availability, accessibility, and established production, distribution, and utilization systems. For example, dispatchable generation from coal and gas can be adjusted by system operators to match supply with electricity needs. Wind and solar, on the other hand, as defined by Rep. Balderson, have “intermittent availability” and are weather dependent sources whose production is contigent on the availability of the resource – the wind and the sun. The physical reality is that the U.S. Department of Energy has long defined wind and solar as, naturally, “non-dispatchable.” Moreover, there is solid evidence that once these renewables reach a certain proportion of the grid, reliability is at risk – e.g. the April 2025 widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal. In an electricity system, “capacity value” refers to the estimated contribution of an energy resource to the system’s ability to meet peak demand and maintain reliability. Essentially, can installed capacity be counted on during times of peak demand? How much of a plant’s capacity is available when the system needs it most?

Rolling and Orr have demonstrated how system planners recognize the capacity value limitations of wind and solar. As our largest power market serving 65 million Americans, PJM planners, for example, assign an expected capacity value to coal at 80% and gas at about 75% through 2035. In sharp contrast, PJM sees the value of onshore wind declining from 41% in 2027 to only 19% in 2035 and solar never even reaching 10% in the next decade. What this ultimately means is that wind and solar are more often “unavailable” than “available” to deploy and thus simply not possible to be the foundation for a PJM forecasting that from 2025 to 2045 winter peak power demand will soar by nearly 65%, with summer peak rising 50%. Our “greenest” state is California, having done all that it can to “get off fossil fuels” with renewables for decades, yet gas still generated nearly 60% of the state’s power on some days in September.

