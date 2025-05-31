This week’s best energy picks:

How Granholm Facilitated the Looting of the U.S. Treasury

The Biden corruption was deeper and wider than anyone thought:

The top Democrats linked to NGOs/nonprofits that got $93B in climate slush funds approved by the Biden Admin in the 76 days from election day to Inauguration Day reads like a Who’s Who of Dem insiders. The NGOs/nonprofits-some popup nonprofit shells—got big bucks.

Granholm being sworn in as Energy Secretary in 2021 by V-P Harris

The names include: Beth Bafford, Obama OMB top aide, worked on Obamacare; Stacey Abrams, top GA Dem; Phil Angelides, former California State Treasurer and past chair of the California Dem Party; Anthony Foxx, Obama Transportation secretary; Reed Hundt, Bill Clinton’s FCC commissioner; Obama’s press secretary Robert Gibbs; Obama’s deputy HUD secretary Maurice Jones. Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s team gave her top Michigan gubernatorial campaign donors DTE Energy and Consumers Energy a combined $14B in DOE loans-DTE $8.8B, CE $5.2B. Granholm’s climate advisor while MI governor is now a CE SVP.

The Democrats have always been about the spoils!

Hat Tip: D.B.

The Big Chill Blows Through D.C.

Nature has a great sense of humor:

Climate alarmists might be scratching their heads as unseasonably cool air pours over the Mid-Atlantic area this Memorial Day weekend. In Washington, D.C., pools are beginning to open up—but it's far too chilly for a swim.

"Memorial Day weekend is supposed to mark the unofficial start of summer, but this morning's low temperatures did not play the part. Most spots dipped into the 40s west of Interstate 95 and reached 50 to 55 to the east. Winchester even dipped to 39 degrees," stated Capital Weather Gang's chief meteorologist Jason Samenow. Climate realist Steve Milloy said, "Global warming brought temps 10°F below average to the WashDC area this morning. It's going to get even more embarrassing for climate hoaxers tomorrow."

Embarrassing indeed!

Hat Tip: D.S.

Nuclear Energy’s Big Trump Boost

Energy leadership matters:

Nuclear energy stocks erupted on Friday, May 23, 2025, following President Donald Trump’s signing of four executive orders aimed at turbocharging the U.S. nuclear industry.

The orders, heralded as a “historic action to usher in the American nuclear renaissance,” promise to slash regulatory hurdles, fast-track reactor approvals, and bolster domestic uranium supply chains. With energy demands soaring — driven by power-hungry AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining — investors are betting big on nuclear...

This is how it’s done.

Hat Tip: S.T.

Mann Overboard!

Where will Michael Mann get the money to pay?

There was a time, not so long ago, when climate scientist Michael Mann could bully critics into silence with the mere threat of a lawsuit. He was the face behind the infamous "hockey stick" graph, a man lauded by progressives, featured in Al Gore's documentary, and embraced by a media eager to label skeptics as dangerous deniers. But the courtroom, as it turns out, is no place for manufactured myths or moral grandstanding.

A Washington, D.C. court just handed Mann a bruising legal defeat. After more than a decade of litigation, he has been ordered to pay over $1 million in attorney's fees to the very people he accused of defamation: National Review, the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), and writer Rand Simberg, a former PJM contributor. Even more humiliating, the court revealed that Mann grossly misrepresented his financial damages. Once celebrated as a martyr for the climate cause, he now stands exposed as a fabricator, not just of projections, but of personal injury.

Will his climate cult sugar-daddy cough it up? Would you?

Hat Tip: J.C.

It's Time to Axe the Ill-Named Obama Clean Power Plan!

The Clean Power Plan was an Obama attempt to kill coal and natural gas and make elewtric prices skyrocket as Barack himself stated. It needs to go!

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed that it is drafting a plan to remove the caps on greenhouse gases from coal- and natural gas-fired power plants across the nation. An EPA spokesperson told The Epoch Times that the agency has been reconsidering the Biden administration’s power plant emissions regulations, commonly referred to as “Clean Power Plan 2.0,” since March…

The spokesperson did not provide further details about the draft plan but said it will be released after an interagency review and once it is signed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “President [Donald] Trump promised to kill the Clean Power Plan in his first term, and we continue to build on that progress now,” the spokesperson quoted Zeldin as saying. “We are seeking to ensure that the agency follows the rule of law while providing all Americans with access to reliable and affordable energy.”

Get it done!

Hat Tip: R.N.

IPCC Climate Models Overstate Warming Up To 4.5°F

Never accept the premise should be the rule with IPCC modeling!

A new evidence-based study provides compelling evidence that for decades, the IPCC has been engaged in “advocacy research,” or the “antiscientific practice of undertaking research designed to support a given hypothesis.” The IPCC favored climate model parameters used to support the narrativethat climate change is primarily caused by humans burning fossil fuels(referred to as the Anthro models in the study).

Mad climate scientist?

[It is] so fraught with errors that even a stripped-down benchmark model that merely projects future temperatures will not deviate from the historical average, overwhelmingly outperforming the IPCC’s modeling.

CO2 is not a pollutant. It's the stuff of life. We are carbon.

Hat Tip: S.H.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech