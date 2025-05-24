This week’s best energy picks:

A Victory Over California Crazies with Big National Implications!

In a bold move which expands the purview of the Congressional Review Act, the GOP Senate Majority led by Majority Leader John Thune voted on Wednesday to kill a waiver granted by the Biden EPA to California under the Clean Air Act, which would effectively mandate electric vehicles in the state by 2035.

Trump and Republicans for the win!

Solar Stock Values Collapse with Expected Loss of Grift!

The text that passed the House on a 215-214, party-line vote early Thursday is even less favorable to clean energy interests than a previous draft that industry groups widely panned, UtilityDive reported.

The bill terminates the 48E investment and 45Y production tax credits for non-nuclear clean energy projects placed in service after 2028, with no phaseout period. Projects must begin construction within 60 days of the bill’s enactment — likely later this year — to be eligible for the credits.

Surprise: the solar industry depends entirely on our subsidies of their losses.

The CCP Has Penetrated Our Electric Grid. Will It Destrry It?

It is beyond dispute that the so-called “Green New Deal “– and the misleadingly named Inflation Reduction Act that has massively subsidized its adoption – has greatly weakened the reliability of America’s most critical of critical infrastructure: the electric grid. That has been the practical effect of the putative “sustainable energy movement” with its obsessive focus on reducing, if not eliminating altogether, coal-fired power generation, nuclear energy and even natural gas-powered dual-cycle turbines.

Very well said!

Wind and Solar Fanboys Are Big Sad

Early Thursday morning, the House of Representatives passed a reconciliation package that included a more aggressive sunset of the wind and solar subsidies than a previous version of the bill.

Based on how upset the package has made wind and solar fanboys like Jesse Jenkins and Bill McKibben, who deliciously described it as “A Dark Day in D.C.,” the legislation must be a remarkable improvement over the previous iteration.

Don't you love it?

Will New Green Deal Politics Force Two Provinces Out Of Canada?

Conservatives won 34 out of 37 provincial seats in Alberta and 13 out of 14 seats in Saskatchewan. Alberta’s Premier (the equivalent of a US Governor), Danielle Smith, has become the leader of the western group. Representatives from the four western provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia have had numerous discussions on future plans for that Party. While they didn't specifically say so, the threat of provinces separating from Canada has been raised…

Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has a fateful choice to make. He can stick to his Net Zero energy goals and hazard ripping his country apart, or he can risk the wrath of his environmental allies to hopefully restore peace in the dominion. The Western Hemisphere awaits his decisions.

Was Trump correct, in part, at least?

Where Is the Nearest Net Zero Exit, So I Can Get Off This Highway to Hell?

The Australian Government is committed to the target of 82% RE in the power supply by 2030 and this will inevitably increase the risk of blackouts. They will accelerate efforts to get rid of coal just when the tide is turning in the opposite direction practically everywhere else in the world. The major exceptions are Britain and Germany, which are the very worst advertisements for the net zero program.

So true!

Drill Bit Imaging? Yes!

SLB launches at-bit imaging tool to improve drilling efficiency, safety.

"SLB has launched Retina™ at-bit imaging, which enables identification of formation characteristics to optimize drilling efficiency, formation evaluation and safety."

Amazing!

No, We’re Not Going Extinct — Climate Panic Ignores Reality

In a recent Slate article, titled “I Used to Hope Humans Were Headed for Extinction. Now I Know That Fantasy Allows Us the Easy Way Out” author Lizzie Wade argues that humanity is on the path to extinction due to climate change, suggesting that a 4°C rise in global temperatures could spell the end for modern civilization. [emphasis, links added]

This claim is not just alarmist; it’s absurdly wrong.

Plotted by Bjørn Lomborg. Data: The International Disaster Database, http://emdat.be/emdat_db/

The available evidence today suggests that humanity is more resilient and capable of adapting to changing climates than ever before, bolstered by centuries of technological and medical advancements.

Contrary to the doomsday narrative pushed by Slate, humanity is currently experiencing a golden age.

Nice rebuttal!

