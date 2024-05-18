This week’s best energy picks:

“Energy Transition” Is Just A Fatal Western Conceit — $7.5 Billion and All I Got Is Seven Chargers? — So Unelected Political Elites Lie, Then? — Hey, Joe, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet! — and much more.

“Energy Transition” Is Just A Fatal Western Conceit

Robert Bryce says it all with this:

I’ve said it before, but I’ll repeat it: the concept of the energy transition is essentially a Western conceit. The U.S. and Western European countries are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on programs like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Energiewende to fund buildouts of solar, wind, batteries, and tutti-fruity-colored hydrogen, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world will do the same. There is no evidence that China and India are going through an energy transition. Instead, the numbers show those two countries are building staggering amounts of new coal-fired capacity. That capacity is far greater than the amount of nuclear capacity they are building. This chart, which I first published last December, uses updated figures from the International Energy Agency and Global Energy Monitor.

“Fatal Conceit” is the title of a great book by Friedrich Hayek, the great economist who also authored “The Road to Serfdom.” By “fatal conceit” he meant the tendency of smart people in one thing to imagine they are smart in all things, which is what has produced the crazy reliance on supposed “experts” that has led to so many disasters. We saw it vividly with the COVID debacle and the energy transition is another one in the making.

Hat Tip: R.N.

$7.5 Billion and All I Got Is Seven Chargers?

What you get when you try to create an “energy transition” and put Joe Biden in charge? One humongous mess proving, yet again, government is incapable of doing much of anything, especially when the leader a mere husk and the Obama team controlling him is not only incompetent but essentially Marxist.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden in November 2021, allocated $7.5 billion for EV charging, the Washington Post writes. Of this amount, $5 billion went to states as "formula funding" for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to establish a network of fast chargers along major highways. Today, there's seven chargers with a total of just 38 parking spots. And, come on: when the Post is calling it out, you know the results have been horrible…

The slow rollout of new EV chargers is partly due to higher standards compared to previous fast chargers. The U.S. has nearly 10,000 fast charging stations, including over 2,000 reliable Tesla Superchargers, but non-Tesla chargers often suffer from poor performance. New Biden administration rules require chargers to be 97% operational, offer 150kW power, and be within one mile of highways. These standards are crucial but slow down progress due to complex rules, permitting challenges, and power demands. The NEVI program aims to boost fast charging capacity by 50% to reduce "range anxiety," but states must first build the chargers.

No one wants an EV for any significant amount of driving. It’s more than “range anxiety.” It’s repair costs, trade-in values, cold-weather performance, grid capacity and a host of other reasons. Get over it!

Hat Tip: D.S.

So Unelected Political Elites Lie, Then?

This UK story is a perfect illustration of the corrupt nature of politics in today’s world. Nothing said can be believed, especially if it’s coming from the unelected billionaire Prime Minster put in office via a coup:

Yesterday the Government made a great show of trumpeting it won’t allow solar panels on our “best” farmland, preaching the value of “food security”. It was just that: a show. The reality is that the Government’s definition of good farmland remains Grade 3a and above, so technically little has changed. Instead, the policy has been tweaked so that a number of strongly contested plans for solar “parks” will no longer be waved through by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho. Planning applications for nationally significant infrastructure projects controversially bypass local councils and go straight to her. In January, the government updated its policy to say that because it assists with a “critical national priority,” planning for low-carbon infrastructure should generally be approved by the Secretary of State.

Yesterday’s announcement means that she will now have to take some other factors into consideration, such as where local communities and landscapes might be seriously blighted by an over-concentration of solar panels. This might be enough to put a stop to plans for the very divisive Lime Down installation, part of which is on the Duke of Beaufort’s Badminton Estate. Locals are incensed and the area was becoming so festooned with anti-solar posters that they had to be removed from the verges. The issue is a highly embarrassing one for Rishi Sunak. When he was campaigning to be leader in August 2022, he wrote that on his watch “we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms. Instead, we should be making sure that solar panels are installed on commercial buildings, on sheds and on properties.”

What has been happening with solar and wind applications in the UK is the same as is happening in the U.S., where environmental officials routinely dismiss the eagles and whales they’ve sworn to protect. Why? Because the climate con is an ideological war married to the Big Green Grift and nothing can be allowed to stand in the way.

Hat Tip: T.Z.

Hey, Joe, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet!

Our friend David Blackmon put together a great piece on the real electricity story and it’s not about any damn transition but, rather, about just keeping up with demand, which will be difficult enough even with nuclear, coa, oil and natural gas! There is no time to waste on stupid solar and wind tricks that are so inefficient as to be bonkers.

Concerns are growing among energy analysts, executives, and media outlets covering the energy space about the feasibility of the Biden administration’s efforts to subsidize an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables into reality. Big power demands to supply electric vehicle (EV) recharging, crypto ﻿﻿mining operations, and renewable industrial growth needs were already straining the capacities of America’s regional power grids. But now, the explosive growth of AI and its insatiable thirst for electricity threatens to overwhelm them. These factors put at risk the central planning conceit that the government can overrule market forces through a combination of heavy debt-funded subsidies for renewables and electric cars combined with a withering flood of regulations designed to limit the energy choices of manufacturers and consumers. Despite the federal, state, and local governments having poured hundreds of billions of subsidy dollars into renewables and EVs over the past quarter century, the growth pace of those alternatives has never managed even to match incremental increases in demand. The advent of new technologies like AI and the power demands of their own industries now threaten to not just overwhelm renewables growth, but also derail Biden administration efforts to force more coal and natural gas power plants into retirement via costly new regulations. Grid managers and state regulators are already working to extend permits to extend the lives of these reliable baseload plants to accommodate the growth of AI-related data centers in their jurisdictions. Officials at Dominion Energy ﻿informed investors in their quarterly earnings announcement that both the number and the size of new data centers are rapidly expanding. Dominion pointed out that it has entered into power supply agreements for 84 data centers comprising 4 GW of power needs since 2019. But this year, the company is working to meet the needs of 15 new data centers in Northern Virginia alone whose power demands will equal or exceed that level of capacity.

In a December, 2023 report, the firm Grid Strategies estimated that demand will grow by 4.7 per cent annually over the next 5 years. But, the report warns, while “Grid planners forecast peak demand growth of 38 gigawatts (GW) through 2028…This is likely an underestimate…Next year’s forecast is likely to show an even higher nationwide growth rate.”

Grid Strategies also warns that, “The US electric grid is not prepared for significant load growth, noting that “The US installed 1,700 miles of new high-voltage transmission miles per year on average in the first half of the 2010s but dropped to only 645 miles per year on average in the second half of the 2010s.” Grid Strategies joins many others in pointing to archaic and overly-complex permitting requirements as a major inhibitor to growth.

What it all means is that, rather than being embarked on a government-forced march to replace one form of power generation (fossil fuels) with other forms preferred by the government (wind and solar), grid managers will need all forms of generation just to keep pace with skyrocketing demand which, as Grid Strategies says, is most likely being underestimated by current reports.

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

Goodbye to Coal? It’s Doubtful, from J.C.

New York’s Grave Warning, from S.H.

Electric Car Charger Vandalism Surges, from T.Z.

Tech Giants' Self-Made AI Energy Crisis, from A.E.

Trump Would Target IEA’s Green Corporatism, from R.N.

American Energy IS Clean Energy, from N.J.

Adorability Maximus, from I.S.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind

Share