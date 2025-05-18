This week’s best energy picks:

Hat Tip: R.C.

And, Briefly:

Dark Lulls Invade Germany!

The green energy fantasy just keeps crumbling in the face of reality:

Germany experienced so-called “dark lulls” over the winter, featuring little sunlight and low wind speed, which led to extremely high prices. Germany imported energy from neighboring countries and turned to conventional power plants in response. Stilled by dark lulls! Former Economic Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens had already planned to provide incentives to build 40 large gas-fired plants by 2030 to deal with fluctuations in wind and solar energy. These gas plants had a number of climate protections allegedly built in, such as being able to be switched to hydrogen at some point in the future. The grid is also at risk due to renewable energy in some instances, especially during holidays when there is less power demand. Solar power cannot be regulated by grid operators, which means that when there is too much electricity and not enough sources that need it, the grid is pushed to its limit. The previous German government, at the urging of grid operators, implemented the PV Peak Act to deal with surplus solar power production.

Too much, too little, unreliable, impossible to regulate, and wholly unnecessary..

Hat Tip: R.K. / R.N.

Bernie Fights Oligarchy with Elitism!

Leftists love hypocrisy because it let's the rest of us know they’re just too important to be bothered with standards:

Give the devil his due: Senator Bernie Sanders never misses an opportunity to remind Americans about our planet’s supposed peril. In a 2023 MSNBC op-ed, he whined: "The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue. It is a matter of justice, of health, of economics, and of national security." According to Sanders, climate change is a moral and existential threat demanding sweeping government intervention and dramatic changes in personal behavior. Sanders’ recent "Fighting Oligarchy" tour paints a very different picture. While crisscrossing the country decrying the evils of capitalism, Sanders traveled by—you guessed it—private jet. According to a new analysis from Power The Future, the senator’s 16-stop tour spewed an estimated 62.15 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. To put in context, that’s more than the average American produces in five years. In fact, Sanders’ emissions from just one tour equal the annual emissions from 15 gasoline-powered cars. It’s the carbon equivalent to driving a gas-powered SUV 150,000 miles, or more than 6 times around the Earth at the equator. And this from a man who wants to regulate what kind of stove you use in your kitchen. When questioned about the blatant hypocrisy, Sanders didn’t offer contrition. He doubled down. "You think I'm gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United... while 30,000 people are waiting?" he snapped at Bret Baier.

Bernie has been busted!

From D.S.

Smashing the Roadblocks to Utilizing Public Land!

This is phenomenal news!

Oil and gas producers can accelerate their efforts to make the United States energy independent thanks to streamlined federal oil and gas leasing rules on public lands. An updated Bureau of Land Management policy expedites the leasing process on public lands to increase the amount available for onshore oil and gas leases, decrease the leasing timeframes and ensure oil and gas lease sales follow federal laws. "Under President [Donald] Trump's leadership, we are ending the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic roadblocks that have held back American energy production for too long," Adam Suess, acting assistant secretary for land and minerals management, said Tuesday in a news release. "This policy puts us on a fast track to energy dominance" and sends a "clear message that the United States is serious about job creation, low energy costs and putting American energy first," Suess added.

About time!

Hat Tip: J.S.

Too Many Coal and Gas Plants Are Being Retired Too Quickly!

Certain states and regions in the U.S. have dangerously threatened the grid by replacing reliable coal and gas plants with unreliable solar and wind. There’s far too much Europe envy, in other words.

Hope your air conditioner’s feeling brave—because the U.S. power grid is about to get a workout it may not be ready for. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) summer outlook, a combination of brutal heat, AI-fueled electricity demand, and an aging fleet of dependable power plants headed for retirement is teeing up a reliability stress test. Nationwide, the grid should scrape by if everything goes to plan—which, of course, it seldom does. FERC flagged the usual suspects as weak links: Texas, the Midwest, the Mid-Atlantic, New England, and the Southwest. Throw in a regional heat dome, a wind lull, or a solar slump, and the lights start to flicker. “If such conditions occur,” FERC warns, “it may require operational mitigations to avoid facing reliability issues.” That’s regulator-speak for rolling blackouts and spiking power bills. The numbers aren’t comforting. Western and Southeastern states face a 40–60% chance of above-normal temps, with the rest of the country not far behind. Heat waves crank up air conditioning use, wildfires chew through transmission lines, and droughts make hydropower less of a hero. Meanwhile, AI data centers keep springing up, drawing obscene amounts of power just to keep your chatbot chatty. And while all this demand ramps up, the supply side is trimming fat—namely, retiring coal and gas plants faster than clean replacements can be built. Add in higher natural gas prices, and you’ve got the makings of another summer where the only thing rising faster than the heat index is your electric bill. The grid might hold, according to FERC. But it’ll be holding on with white knuckles—and possibly a backup generator.

Hmm…

Hat Tip: S.H.

