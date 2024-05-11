This week’s best energy picks:

Overuse of Solar Energy Leads to Water Shortages — The Marriage of Bitcoin and Natural Gas in Argentina — Offshore Wind Killed by Free Speech? — The Great Green Idiot Parade — and much more.

Overuse of Solar Energy Leading to Water Shortages!

Fooling with Mother Nature is always risky. There is no free lunch and there is a cost to everything:

Under the scorching sun, farmers in arid regions have turned a new page in agriculture by harnessing solar energy to power water pumps, a transformative move aimed at boosting crop production. However, this seemingly benign revolution is ringing alarm bells among hydrologists and environmental scientists. The crux of the issue is the rapid depletion of groundwater reserves, a problem exacerbated by the proliferation of solar-powered irrigation systems that enable water extraction from aquifers without the restraint of fuel costs or electricity bills.

Solar-powered irrigation has made headlines in Rajasthan, India, where the government’s subsidies have equipped nearly 100,000 farmers with solar pumps over the past decade. The impact is undeniable—over a million acres are now under cultivation with an increase in agricultural water use by over 25%. Yet, this boon has a hidden cost: plummeting water tables with the underground rocks drying up to 400 feet deep in some areas. The sustainable limit has been breached, leading to abandoned pumps and a scramble for more powerful equipment to reach the dwindling reserves.

Everyone can appreciate the great value of giving poor farmers access to water to irrigate crops. It’s a beautiful thing to be sure. But, the importance of the story is in illustrating there are always trade-offs and no one thing is ever a panacea, although green energy narrators would have us believe solar and wind are free

Hat Tip: T.Z.

The Marriage of Bitcoin and Natural Gas in Argentina!

This makes so much sense…

Argentina's energy sector is increasingly turning to Bitcoin, this time with a state-owned facility using stranded natural gas from oil fields that would otherwise be wasted. State-owned energy firm YPF's subsidiary, YPF Luz, recently partnered with Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) to launch a gas flare-powered mining facility. It will harness 1,200 machines to monetize gas currently being flared into the atmosphere. This comes as Argentina embraces Bitcoin with the election of Bitcoin-friendly President Javier Milei in late 2023.

By repurposing stranded gas that is currently burned as waste, GDA estimates its mining operation could reduce up to 63% of the carbon emissions, which shows how Bitcoin mining can transform energy byproducts into productive use. GDA founder Abdumalik Mirakhmedov said: "This will be yet another opportunity to show the world that Bitcoin mining can have a positive effect on the environment and can be fully integrated into local communities."

And, of course, because it makes sense, New York State is against it.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Offshore Wind Projects Killed by Free Speech?

This is incredible. The writer affects to be shocked that getting the truth out about offshore wind killed a couple of projects, while making no mention of the ballooning costs of the projects, the declining financial feasibility or the demands for unaffordable subsidies:

Leading up to November 2023, when Danish offshore wind energy (OWE) firm Orsted decided to pull out of two major projects off New Jersey’s coast, there was broad statewide support for the initiatives. But, popular support for the projects, which had been as high as 80 percent among New Jersey residents in 2019, eroded in the intervening years, and a change in sentiment likely driven by social media contributed to Orsted’s decision to back out, a Rowan University researcher has found. Dr. Alison Novak, an associate professor in the Department of Public Relations and Advertising within the Ric Edelman College of Communication & Creative Arts, believes the change in public support, which she said is now about 50 percent among all New Jersey residents and as low as 40 percent along the coast, was directly affected by X (formerly Twitter), and the ability for its users to interact with others around the world. Writing in the journal Qualitative Research Reports in Communication last month, Novak found that the platform’s nature, which connects users through simple hashtags, enabled New Jerseyans to adopt a “globalization lens” in which they could study OWE projects elsewhere and compare them to those that were projected off the East Coast…

Danish wind turbines

Novak said conservative arguments related to the construction of wind farms, in particular that vessels used to scout locations and build towers, painted a false narrative that whales would be killed. Though the narrative was untrue, Novak said, it took hold… “It’s about a loss of agency, that the government, and international corporations like Orsted, were taking something away,” she said. “It’s a classic American discourse that draws on a very conservative talking point that goes back to the Revolution.”

Yeah, it was conservatives telling lies about whales and those of us exercising our free speech that killed those projects. That’s the green narrative, anyway, despite all the evidence to the contrary and the greedy demands of green energy corporatists so obviously on display in this case. The story is a classic demonstration of how leftists deflect and what they really want, which is for us to just shut up.

Hat Tip: R.N.

The Great Green Idiot Parade

This a great post and here are a couple of nuggets from it:

India, I learned today, is home to the Great Indian Bustard — one of the world’s heaviest birds and one that has been hunted and pesticides-ed into near extinction. Solar power could be the last nail in its coffin as the government and the energy industry plan to utilise the sunshine potential of one of the bird’s last remaining habitats. This utilisation would require the installation of transmission lines and the Great Indian Bustard happens to have rather poor sight, meaning these would be dangerous for it, according to conservationists. It’s bird versus gigawatts of intermittent electricity. Chances are, the gigawatts will win, as they did with offshore wind, which totally doesn’t kill whales and onshore wind, which kills some birds but they are a necessary sacrifice. Or something.

Moving to Europe, we learn that the EU’s Greens are in the grip of fear because they might lose as much as a third of their seats in the European Parliament in June. It’s that infuriating “populist wave” rising from the right that’s threatening the Greens’ legislative comfort — and the Green Deal. Bloomberg detailed the drama this week, noting that “The question is whether Europe can maintain its ambitious green targets without losing competitiveness.” The obvious answer is “No” but Greens don’t like obvious answers, so they’re doubling down, by adding climate radicals to their candidate lineup. It’s happening in Germany, where some climate activists are considering a political career at the EU’s legislative body. Smart career choice, I suppose, given the soaring cost of living across the bloc and especially in Germany. Climate legislation seems to pay better than activism. So we might get to see a Letzte Generation member or two as MEP in a month. You know Letzte Generation? It’s the German version of Extinction Rebellion. It means the Last Generation, which means that they’re exactly as stupid as Extinction Rebellion members. With all the projected right-wing climate sceptic additions to the mix this will be an EP term to remember. I can’t wait.

Read the whole thing and check Irina Slav’s work!

Hat Tip: S.H.

