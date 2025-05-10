This week’s best energy picks:

Slay the IRA Dragon and End the Left’s Green Welfare Agenda!

Some 38 Republican members of Congress are standing up and demanding their colleagues repeal the disastrous Inflation Reduction Act that threatens our grid:

The IRA contains eight major energy subsidies, each of which burdens taxpayers, inflates energy costs, and threatens the reliability of our power grid. Each of these subsidies props up unreliable energy sources while displacing dependable, proven energy like coal and natural gas. Republicans ran—and won—on a promise to completely dismantle the IRA and end the left’s green welfare agenda. The first chapter of our 2024 platform reaffirms our commitment to “terminating the Socialist Green New Deal.” Despite our previously unified stance, some Members of our conference now feel compelled to defend wind and biofuel credits, advocate for carbon capture and hydrogen subsidies, or protect solar and electric vehicle giveaways. Keeping even one of these subsidies opens the door to retaining all eight. How do we retain some of these credits and not operate in hypocrisy? The longstanding Republican position has been to allow the market to determine energy production. If every faction continues to defend their favored subsidies, we risk preserving the entire IRA because no clearly defined principle will dictate what is kept and what is culled.

Leaving IRA subsidies intact will actively undermine America’s return to energy dominance and national security. In 2024 alone, solar represented 61% of all new electricity generation in our nation, with more expected this year. By the end of this year, wind generation in the U.S. is expected to increase 11% from 2023 because of these subsidies. These numbers do not reflect a natural market shift. They are the result of government subsidies that distort the U.S. energy sector, displace reliable coal and natural gas and the domestic jobs they produce, and put the stability and independence of our electric grid in jeopardy. To see the consequences of this path, we need only to look at Europe’s over-reliance on renewables, which has left them vulnerable and reliant on Russian oil and gas. Meanwhile, China gladly sells us solar panels and electric vehicle components while expanding its own coal capacity to maintain grid stability and economic advantage. If we do not course correct, we will trade American energy dominance for dependence on hostile regimes. Our path forward is clear. We must fully repeal the IRA’s green subsidies.

Hurrah!



Yes, Fracking Changed Everything!

The USGS is still finding major sources of oil and gas after all these yesars and it’s all due to fracking and other new technologies!

The U.S. Geological Survey released its assessment of potential for undiscovered oil and gas in two formations under much of the Gulf of America Coast from Texas to Florida, assessing that there are technically recoverable resources of 35.8 trillion cubic feet of gas and 28 million barrels of oil… The onshore Gulf Coast is a major energy production area thanks to a world-class petroleum system and extensive energy exploration and production infrastructure. This assessment is limited to the Hosston and Travis Peak formations, which comprise a small portion of the onshore Gulf Coast’s Cretaceous aged rocks…

Much of the undiscovered, technically recoverable natural gas estimated to be present in the Hosston – Travis Peak formations is what the industry calls “tight gas”: natural gas trapped in low permeability rock, far below the surface. “Producing tight gas here would involve drilling and fracking, down more than 8,000–10,000 feet from the surface,” said Christopher Schenk, USGS geologist. USGS oil and gas assessments began 50 years ago following an oil embargo against the U.S. that signaled a need to understand the occurrence, distribution and potential volumes of undiscovered resources. The embargo led to a mandate for the USGS to use geologic science and data to assess undiscovered oil and gas resources to help meet the nation’s needs. The work continues today – identifying new resources for domestic production as well as international resources that affect market conditions -- an important part of the USGS mission to provide actionable insight to U.S. leaders, other Federal agencies, industry and the public… The range of assessments produced has changed with the technology available to produce oil. In 1995, the USGS began conducting assessments of unconventional, technically recoverable resources. “The shift to horizontal drilling with fracking has revolutionized oil production, and we’ve changed with it,” Schenk said.

Yes, fracking is a miracle!



Solar and Wind Are Destroying the Grid and Our Energy Security

One chart from Bjorn Lomberg says it all:

Nothing more is needed to expose the truth about green energy.



Batteries Aren’t Going to Save A Large City from Blackouts

Batteries are no solution:

So-called big batteries will not work to store the amount of power required to ride through windless nights for two reasons. One is the astronomical cost of the batteries required to store hundreds of GWh of power and the other is the impossibility of generating enough excess power to charge the batteries. Grid maximum capacity batteries currently available from around the world are all around a maximum of 500 MWh hours in energy capacity. Their power delivery capability is of the order of 250 to 350 MW. By all accounts these are indeed large batteries, they occupy extensive geographic areas and have significant deleterious effects on local land use and resident flora and fauna. However, large as they may be by current battery standards, the largest of them are still totally inadequate as a fill-in power source for large city supply over a windless night. The deficiency is in multiple factors of 10.

Grok’s imaginary image of the battery farm required to avoid a big blackout

An example is the Moorabool battery recently commissioned in the state of Victoria near Geelong [Australia]. It is specified as having a capacity of 450 MWh and an ability to provide a power output of 250 MW. To put this in perspective the power consumption of Victoria at the time of writing (2030 hrs on 20 January 2024) is 5,177 MW. If, for the sake of this discussion, it is assumed that this figure reduces by 20% to an average of 4600 MW over the dark period to say 1800 hrs to 1000 hrs, the next day. And, assuming effective solar power generation ceased at around 1600 hrs, today this would result in an energy load in this period of no sun of 16 x 4600 = 73,600 MWh. The battery can only supply 450 MWh. The deficiency is over 73,00082,000 MWh, a factor of 163 times too small, it is so far out as to be considered completely useless.

Great data!



