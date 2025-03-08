This week’s best energy picks:

The Climate Scare Is Based on Lies

Dr. William Happer is a fascinating individual. He’s a Princeton physcist, a freedom lover, and a truth teller

Dr. Happer, a renowned physicist and professor emeritus at Princeton University, says that the real push for climate alarmism and related policies began in the early 1990s. “I was in Washington at the time as a government bureaucrat, and I could see it getting started. It was being pushed by Senator Al Gore and his allies,” he says in an interview with Freedom Research. “At that time, there were still many honest scientists in academia who didn’t go along with all the alarmism, but they gradually died off and were replaced by younger people who have never known anything except pleasing their government sponsors with politically correct research results that they expect,” Happer adds.

Happer argues that climate is very important to humanity and that is not going to change. Therefore, understanding how climate works is also important. But as climate science has suffered greatly in recent decades due to a manic focus on the demonization of greenhouse gases, things are not that good, for the trend is all based on a lie. “It’s dangerous to make a policy on the basis of lies,” Happer says. In the interview, Happer explains that Earth’s climate has always been in a state of flux. For instance, the current warming period follows the Little Ice Age, which ended in the 19th century. In other words, climate change is one of Earth's natural processes, and the influence of humans on it should not be exaggerated.

It’s a wonderful interview. Check it out!

American LNG Is Leverage

LNG offers America so much potential for winning in the future!

Trump’s LNG surge isn’t just supply—it’s strategy. Europe, at 40% of exports by 2030, becomes a U.S. vassal in energy, not ideology—NATO’s glue thickens without a bullet fired. China, hooked on 20% of our LNG, trades coal smog for American molecules, a dependency Trump can tweak with tariffs or diplomacy. Russia, limping at 20 billion cubic meters to Europe, pivots to a discounted Siberia 2—China pays $8/MMBtu, not $12, bleeding Moscow dry. Here’s an original twist: LNG as soft power. Trump could launch an “Energy Freedom Initiative”—subsidized exports to Africa’s microgrids, outpacing China’s $50 billion oil grab. Kenya’s 100 MW solar pairs with U.S. gas backups, electrifying villages without Beijing’s strings. By 2040, America owns the developing world’s energy soul—capitalism’s quiet coup…

RealClearEnergy’s readers know the drill: energy isn’t sentiment—it’s strategy. Trump 2.0 can etch a legacy not just of dominance, but of dexterity. Let’s seize it, eyes wide open, and shape a world where American gas lights the way.

Read the entire article for additional perspective.

“We Are Racing Towards the Iceberg and Have No Plan to Slow Down…”

Gene Yaw is one of the wisest of Pennsylvania State Senators, one who knows a crisis when he first sees it on the horizon:

Nearly a year after Gov. Josh Shapiro promised a “new era” in energy—touting job creation, lower utility bills, and billions in clean energy investment—Pennsylvanians see little progress. Instead, he promotes short-term fixes and questionable deals that do nothing to curb rising electricity costs, according to a new op-ed in the Delaware Valley Journal by Senator Gene Yaw… The letter in the Delaware Valley Journal says that the Senate Energy Committee has prioritized grid reliability, collaborating with other states and advancing measures to secure power supply—efforts blocked by Democrats. I’m introducing the Grid Stabilization and Security Act and reviving a Baseload Energy Development Fund to address the shortfall.

"We’ve advanced several measures aimed at addressing grid reliability, including legislation to establish an Independent Energy Office in Pennsylvania, legislation to protect the power grid from purposeful damage and legislation to place decisions regarding energy restrictions within the purview of the legislature," the Senator writes. "Unfortunately, these measures were only supported by Republicans on the committee. Recently, I announced plans to introduce a bill to address electric generation shortfall by establishing the Grid Stabilization and Security Act. Plans to reintroduce a bill from last session establishing a Pennsylvania Baseload Energy Development Fund are underway." Yaw continues: "Saying we must diversify our energy sources and create clean, reliable and affordable energy is doing nothing but rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Wind, solar, batteries and other unproven, unreliable sources do not answer this one question: where does my electricity come from at 3 a.m. on a cold, calm winter night?" "We are racing towards the iceberg and have no plan to slow down, let alone stop, before we get there. We must encourage and implement construction of thermal baseload electric generation capacity now. I hope the governor joins us in this effort.”

Well said, Gene! If only Josh Shapiro would listen!

Subsidies? No, That’s What Solar and Wind Get. Oil and Gas Pay Taxes!

This is a much-needed explanation:

[Jon] Stewart recently made a claim on his show that promotes a common misconception: “How about we just take $3 billion in subsidies we give to oil and gas companies that turn billions in profits?” It’s a statement that sounds damning—but is it accurate? While this claim resonates with many, it misrepresents how the oil and gas industry operates in relation to government support. The notion that oil companies receive massive handouts distorts public perception and fuels unnecessary animosity toward the sector. In reality, there is a massive flow of money from these oil companies to federal, state, and local governments—not the other way around.

When most people hear the word subsidy, they imagine the government handing over large sums of money to corporations. However, what oil companies receive are tax breaks—similar to those granted to many other industries. These tax deductions allow businesses to recover costs related to production, infrastructure, and operational expenses. A true subsidy is when the government directly hands money to a company. A tax deduction, on the other hand, simply reduces what a company owes—just like how individuals deduct mortgage interest or student loan payments from their taxes. In return, oil and gas companies contribute billions of dollars in taxes annually. For example, ExxonMobil alone paid $13.8 billion in income taxes in 2024. Additionally, these companies pay severance taxes, royalties, property taxes, and more, all of which generate significant revenue for governments. Further, the oil industry employs millions, who in turn pay income and property taxes. Dismissing these contributions while solely focusing on tax breaks creates a misleading narrative. Imagine that you, as a taxpayer, are allowed to deduct certain items from your taxes. Would you agree that the government is giving you subsidies? Probably not. You probably feel that your taxes are subsidizing the government and allowing you deductions to lower your tax bill isn’t exactly what most consider to be a subsidy.

Great explanation!

And, Briefly:

