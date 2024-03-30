This week’s best energy picks:

"Blown Away: The People Vs Wind Power" — So, You’re Sayin’ It’s About the Money, Then? — Let’s Spread Around Some Corporate Welfare! — The ESG Foundation of Deceit, Guilt and Grift Crumbles, and much more.

"Blown Away: The People Vs Wind Power"

This is, indeed, a great movie:

Tucker Carlson and his team go on a journey across America to uncover the hidden costs and environmental impacts of the wind power scam. In this eye-opening episode, Carlson and his production crew reveal the true human cost of wind energy. They discover that wind turbines have the potential to devastate wildlife and, consequently, people's livelihoods. It's shocking to learn that #windturbines kill numerous endangered animals, especially birds. In fact, the Obama and Biden administrations even granted waivers to wind companies, exempting them from the Endangered Species Act. Lisa Linowes, an expert on the #environmentalimpact of large-scale wind energy development, highlights the vulnerability of bats to turbines. The high-speed rotation of turbine blades creates pressure vortexes that can cause bats' lungs to explode while flying. This is a significant concern as bats play a crucial role in farming and the ecosystem, and their population is now at risk of extinction. Not only bats, but golden eagles, bald eagles, and songbirds also suffer greatly due to wind turbine development. It becomes clear that the push for wind energy is not driven by genuine concern for the environment, climate change, or reducing emissions. Lisa Linowes asserts that it's all about money. Big players like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are heavily involved in expanding wind energy in the country, solely for financial gain. Carlson delves deep into the human impact of the green energy agenda, exposing how politicians and elites take advantage of impoverished regions in the United States. It's a disturbing reality that these powerful individuals capitalize on the struggles of these communities to further their own interests.

The best part of this short film is the discussion about the ‘Starbucks Siting Rule.’ Watch to see what I mean.

Hat Tip: R.N.

So, You’re Sayin’ It’s About the Money, Then?

Could there be any more evidence the climate scam is all about the money?

Backed by dozens of progressive groups and congressional Democrats, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday reintroduced legislation designed to tackle both the affordable housing crisis and the climate emergency. The New York Democrat and Vermont Independent are leading the renewed fight for the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, which would invest up to $234 billion over a decade into "weatherizing, electrifying, and modernizing our public housing so that it may serve as a model of efficiency, sustainability, and resiliency for the rest of the nation." … "The Green New Deal for Public Housing Act will allow for an increase in public housing units, create an estimated 280,000 jobs, and invest up to $23 billion a year over 10 years for highly energy-efficient developments," she explained. "This will produce on-site renewable energy, expand workforce capacity, and focus on community development. Every American deserves to live in a safe, vibrant, and environmentally conscious community—including public housing residents. I am confident this legislation is how we make that a reality." The jobs estimate comes from an analysis released Thursday by the Climate and Community Project and the Socio-Spatial Climate Collaborative—which also found that the proposed upgrades to U.S. public housing stock would cut carbon emissions by 5.7 million metric tons, the equivalent of taking 1.26 million cars off the road each year… The legislation would also create two grant programs for deep energy retrofits; community workforce development; upgrades to energy efficiency, building electrification, and water quality; community renewable energy generation; recycling; resiliency and sustainability; and climate adaptation and emergency disaster response.

It’s always about the money and the power, in this case for the politicians who want to borrow money in our names using climate as an excuse so they can pass it out and get power (and campaign donations) in return. This is the swamp at work!

Hat Tip: D.S.

Let’s Spread Around Some Corporate Welfare!

How disgusting is this?

The Department of Energy (DOE) is giving out as much as $6 billion to 33 different projects in 20 states designed to reduce emissions generated by industrial production, with some of the nation’s largest industrial corporations named as recipients, according to a DOE press release. The supported projects are to be involved in manufacturing metals, cement, chemicals, food products, glass, iron and paper. Dow Chemical Company, one of the largest chemical companies in the U.S., is slated to receive up to $95 million to build a facility near the Gulf of Mexico that would capture 100,000 tons of carbon each year and use that carbon to produce components for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to the DOE’s description of the envisioned project. (RELATED: Energy Department Allowed Hundreds Of Employees With Stock In Related Companies To Keep Shares: REPORT) The DOE also announced that it is awarding SSAB, a major steel producer based in Finland, up to $500 million to facilitate “green hydrogen-based steel production” at factories in Iowa and Mississippi. The Biden administration is giving the Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corporation up to $500 million to pursue similar ends at its facility in Middletown, Ohio. Ice cream plant by Lou Mack, Los Angeles Times - https://digital.library.ucla.edu/catalog/ark:/21198/zz0002skp1, CC BY 4.0 Another selected awardee is Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, which will use as much as nearly $21 million from the DOE to decarbonize ice cream production at four different sites across the country, according to the DOE. Specifically, Unilever will use the funds to switch out natural gas boilers with electric models and deploy heat pumps at facilities that produce brands like Ben and Jerry’s, Breyers and Klondike. Unilever is working to spin off its ice cream division into its own business in an effort to save about $870 million over the next three years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Kraft-Heinz, another massive corporation, is also in line to receive nearly $171 million in DOE funds to bring down emissions generated by its operations at ten facilities across the U.S. The company will use the funds to buy and implement technologies like heat pumps, electric boilers and solar panels.

About as disgusting as it gets and more evidence it’s all about money and power. Ideology is just for the useful idiots who make it all possible. Corporatism 101 is rapidly evolving into full-throated fascism.

Hat Tip: T.Z.

Share

The ESG Foundation of Deceit, Guilt and Grift Crumbles

Great observations from the grifters’ journal (the WSJ):

Following a three-year craze for investment products focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance concerns, the percentage of newly created funds in the U.S. and Europe with ESG in their name has fallen from a peak of 8.3% to just 3.3%… Likewise, online searches for “ESG investing” have plummeted back to mid-2019 levels, according to Google Trends. Mentions of the term in company analyst calls have dropped 59% from their quarterly peak in 2022… One explanation is the collapse of the clean-energy stocks most readily associated with the ESG movement. Flagging growth in electric-vehicle sales has hit sector behemoth Tesla. The S&P Global Clean Energy index, which lists solar-panel maker First Solar and Danish wind-turbine giant Vestas among its top constituents, has lost 31% since the start of 2023 as renewable-energy projects have been shelved. That compares with returns of 27% for global stocks. The rise of ESG investing between 2019 and 2022 coincided with a surge in clean-tech valuations, and now the reverse is happening. Investors have pulled $2.2 billion from funds dedicated to decarbonization since the start of the year, according to EPFR, and the outflows are getting larger every week. There is a risk that ESG was an investment fad rather than a financial revolution extending across all industries.

Yes, now that everyone sees the scam, it’s crumbling. Who would thought…

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

Playing God with Our Climate, from D.S.

UN Climate Chief Pleads for Funding, from S.H.

Double Down Diversity Debacle, from D.B.

Let’s Have More Civility…, from J.D.

My Country Is Returning To Totalitarianism, from P.N.

Cherry Blossom Foolishness, from R.N.

Hail Marys and Shattered Dreams, from J.G.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power