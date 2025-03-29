This week’s best energy picks:

The Death of Britain at the Hands of Useful Idiots Financed by Elitist NGOs

Just Stop Oil, as we carefully explained here, is financed by elitist trust-funders named Disney, Getty, Kennedy, Vince and McKay and this is what they’ve accomplished in Britain, which is anything but great these days:

Just Stop Oil will have a final protest on Parliament square on April 26 before building a “new resistance” They said: “Three years after bursting on the scene in a blaze of orange, at the end of April we will be hanging up the hi vis. “Just Stop Oil’s initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history. We’ve kept over 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful. “So it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets. But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison. We have exposed the corruption at the heart of our legal system, which protects those causing death and destruction while prosecuting those seeking to minimize harm. Just Stop Oil will continue to tell the truth in the courts, speak out for our political prisoners and call out the UK’s oppressive anti-protest laws. We continue to rely on small donations from the public to make this happen.

“This is not the end of civil resistance. Governments everywhere are retreating from doing what is needed to protect us from the consequences of unchecked fossil fuel burning. As we head towards 2°C of global heating by the 2030s, the science is clear: billions of people will have to move or die and the global economy is going to collapse. This is unavoidable. We have been betrayed by a morally bankrupt political class. “As corporations and billionaires corrupt political systems across the world, we need a different approach. We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms.

Notice how Just Stop Oil claims to stopping the rich when, in fact, they are doing their bidding. Call it the ultimate case of projection and Britain has surrendered to it.

Hat Tip: H.A.

The Process Is the Punishment Under Our Ever More Corrupted Court System

This is a nice summary of what the Mann v. Steyn court case hs shown us:

What a difference a year makes. A year ago, Michael Mann was riding high after winning his 12-year-old lawsuit against journalist and pundit Mark Steyn and Rand Simberg over comments sharply critical of Mann’s famed “hockey stick” graph. That graph purported to demonstrate a sharp rise in global temperature following industrialization, supposedly caused by man-made greenhouse gas emissions. The offending comments were by Steyn in a National Review blog post and by Simberg in a Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) blog post. Mann brought suit against all four, but in 2021 National Review and CEI won“summary judgment” (a peculiar term after nine years of litigation) on the grounds that Steyn and Simberg were “independent contractors,” not employees, and they bore no responsibility for the content of the posts. In February 2024, a District of Columbia jury ordered Steyn to pay one million dollars in punitive damages to Mann. (Although Steyn’s offense was chiefly to have quoted Simberg, the jury assessed only $1,000 for the latter.)

If Mann was joyous, Steyn was depressed and enraged. He had spent twelve years in what he described as the “dank, fetid, clogged septic tank of DC justice.” The case had ruined his finances and, as he often stated, his life. And at the end, when it finally came to trial, far from being vindicated, he had been slammed with a huge penalty with the potential to destroy the rest of his life, already precarious in the wake of one massive and several lesser heart attacks. An appeal would entail more years and huge additional legal costs… One year later, the tables had turned… From being poised to gain over a million dollars, Mann, within a month, stood potentially liable for that very same substantial sum. While all this may seem a resounding victory for free speech, there is no happy ending. Steyn has said repeatedly that the process is the punishment. As the case remorselessly dragged on (Judge Irving is the sixth judge, and the case is now in its thirteenth year), participants have lived under constant stress, fearful that even death cannot wipe out their debts. And the case is not over… Above all, the case illustrates the failure of the American system of justice. A trivial case that should have been disposed of in a few months has been allowed to fester for over a decade at a ridiculous (and, for the defendants, cruel) cost — with no end in sight. Major structural reforms are needed to address this problem.

A big amen to that paragraph!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Al Gore — The Gift That Just Keeps on Giving Year After Year

Al Gore made himself rich by hyperventilating over climate change before audiences around the world, but none of it has aged well:

Remember in 2006 when Al Gore released An Inconvenient Truth and made lots of frightening claims about climate change, none of which came true? He said the global ice caps would be gone and that all of us would be underwater by now. Here’s another one that is still spectacularly wrong…

Almost two decades later and… yep it’s still covered in the stuff.

Just go away, Al. Just go away.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Finally, A Justice Department on the Side of Reality and Not Foolishness

This news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says it all;

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for certiorari by plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States, a case the Justice Department has consistently defended across three presidential administrations. The case, filed in 2015, sought to have courts force the government to implement more stringent, remedial measures related to climate change. The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon agreed to hear the case. The Justice Department moved to dismiss and sought an interlocutory appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Ninth Circuit remanded the case to the district court with instructions to dismiss. The district court accepted an amended complaint, and the circuit court again instructed for the case to be dismissed. The plaintiffs then filed a petition for certiorari in the Supreme Court.

By Phil Roeder - Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32650356

“For nearly a decade, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the Juliana case have tied up the United States in litigation, persisting even after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals twice instructed the case to be dismissed because the plaintiffs lack Article III standing,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “The U.S. Supreme Court’s cert denial brings this long saga to a conclusion. Through ENRD’s work, the Justice Department is enforcing our nation’s environmental laws and safeguarding America’s air, water, and natural resources. Cases like Juliana distract from those enforcement efforts.”

Well said!

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

The Secret UN Carbon Tax That's About to Fleece America, from A.E.

Chris Wright: Demand for Energy Will be…Unlimited, from D.B.

The Tide is Turning Against Climate Activists, from E.I.

Alaskan Tribes Applaud Interior Move To Restore Oil And Gas Leasing, from S.T.

DOE Yanks Appliance Rules, Embraces Deregulated Dishwashing, from G.B.

China Increases Its Dominance of Global EV’s, from P.H.

CO2 on the Menu at a Restaurant Near You, from J.G.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech

Share