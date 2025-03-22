This week’s best energy picks:

The Brits Show Us the True Cost of Green Virtual Signaling!

No one says it better than Jo Nova:

Turns out, one of the world’s largest airports apparently didn’t have reliable back up generators. This may be just sheer incompetence but some insiders are saying it’s specifically because it went Net Zero compliant in 2012 and switched diesel generators for biomass ones. Apparently some terrorism investigators are looking closely at the cause of the fire, but the crazy thing is, that Heathrow was completely reliant on one substation nearby which went up in a fireball yesterday, and never had even the slightest hope of keeping the airport running. The blackout left something like 290,000 people stranded, with 1,3oo flights canceled or rearranged. A bit like a war broke out or a volcano exploded, except they didn’t.

Fury as Heathrow’s lack of back-up power causes ‘a contained version of 9/11’ Small fire at power station leaves more than 200,000 travellers, and others forced to turn around in mid-air By Martin Robinson, Daily Mail One industry source has claimed that Net Zero is to blame because Heathrow is moving from diesel back-up generators to biomass. Reform MP Richard Tice said: ‘It appears that Heathrow had changed its backup systems in order to be, wait for it…Net Zero compliant’. ‘They had got rid of their diesel generators and had moved towards a biomass generator that was designed not to completely replace the grid but work alongside it. Their net zero compliant backup system has completely failed in its core function at the first time of asking’. “Basically their net zero-compliant back-up system had completely failed in its core function at the first time of asking. It beggars belief.” Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Tice said: “Why is Heathrow being so silent about this? Are they embarrassed because they have something to hide? But they did win a Sustainability Leaders Award in 2013 for burning down 13,000 tons of forest.

Yes, yes they did..

Hat Top: J.N.

Trump Withdrawal of Permit Stall New Jersey Offshore Wind Boondoggle

Garden Staters celebrate!

Federal officials revoked a permit for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind on Friday, potentially delaying New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, according to APP. Environmental Appeals Court Judge Mary Kay Lynch ruled to send the Clean Air Act permit, issued last September, back to the EPA. The agency requested the review in February to reassess the project's environmental impact, following President Donald Trump's January memorandum withdrawing the outer continental shelf from offshore wind leases for further review. In 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind a contract for 1.5 megawatts of renewable energy off Atlantic City, but Friday’s court ruling now threatens the project’s future.

The APP report says that the EPA's decision is the latest setback. In January, Shell, a project partner, withdrew, writing off $996 million in losses before its quarterly earnings report. “Atlantic Shores is disappointed by the EPA's decision to pull back its fully executed permit as regulatory certainty is critical to deploying major energy projects,” a company spokesperson said, emphasizing their commitment to “American energy dominance” and compliance with the permitting process. Bob Stern of Save LBI, a group opposing the project, welcomed the ruling. The group had petitioned the federal government in October to review the permit. “That permit dealt with the air pollutant emissions from the project, particularly during the pile driving construction phase, and its impact on the air quality at the Brigantine National Wilderness Area where strict limits apply on air quality degradation,” Stern said.

What a debacle offshore wind has become!

Hat Tip: D.S.

All Hale Heliocentrism!

Nothing in legacy media (or government) is as it seems:

While the legacy media often reports that the world is rapidly transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, a new report from J.P. Morgan shows that narrative is simply not correct. Since 2010, $9 trillion has been spent globally on wind, solar, electric vehicles energy storage, electrification and power grids, but despite this expensive effort — mostly at taxpayer expense — the share of final energy consumption by carbon-free energy sources is advancing by approximately a scant 0.3% to 0.6% per year.

Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy for J.P. Morgan, explains in “Heliocentrism,” the 15th annual energy paper by the investment firm, that the reason fossil fuels remain the dominant source of energy is that modern prosperity is tied to certain kinds of industrial products, including chemicals, steel, cement, food and paper. Approximately 80% of the energy inputs for these products are fossil fuels. JPMorgan Chase is the world's fifth largest bank by total assets, with $3.9 trillion as of 2023.

How about that?

Hat Tip: D.S.

Will Emergency Powers Be Used to Bring Back Coal Plants? Could Be!

Doug Burgum say it out loud!

The U.S. could deploy emergency powers to restart closed coal plants and prevent more from closing, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Bloomberg Television this week. Burgum argued that Biden Administration policies were hampering the grid, and emergency action was needed.

“Under the national energy emergency, which President Trump has declared, we’ve got to keep every coal plant open,” Burgum said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. “And if there had been units at a coal plant that have been shut down, we need to bring those back.” Coal plants represented about 16% of U.S. energy generation last year, and as of recently, production was expected to stay relatively flat, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Late last year, EIA projected that coal-fired power plants would generate less electricity in 2024 (599 billion kwh) than the combined generation from solar and wind (688 billion kWh) for the first time on record. Low gas prices, as well as increased solar and wind generation, have made coal-fired power less and less competitive.

Sanity has reemerged! We need combined-cycle gas plants and nuclear, too!

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

