This week’s best energy picks:

Reality Check: Towns and States Don’t Want Green Energy

The resistance to renewable utopia is growing logarithmically:

The wave of renewable energy programs promoted and subsidized included electric vehicle charging stations, CO2 pipelines, and green hydrogen production facilities. But it’s becoming clear that many towns, counties, and states no longer support the green energy movement. A rising tide of opposition threatens the deployment of renewables. Last month, the State House of Arizona passed legislation that would prohibit construction of wind systems on more than 90% of state land. The legislation would force new wind projects to be at least 12 miles from any residential property. The bill is being considered in the Arizona Senate. Oklahoma is the third largest generator of electricity from wind in the US. But attendees at recent rallies at the state capitol call for bans on new wind and solar projects. Local residents voice economic, environmental, and health concerns about renewable systems. The opposition to wind and solar has been growing for more than a decade and recently accelerating. In 2009, North Carolina banned new wind projects in 23 counties. Kentucky enacted an effective statewide ban on new wind construction in 2014. Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee, and Vermont have established bans which are effectively statewide. A 2023 study by USA Today found that the number of counties in the US with wind turbine restrictions or bans rose from two in 2008 to 411 in 2023. The number of blocking counties rose to over 500 in 2024 with Florida’s ban on wind systems offshore and within one mile of the coast. About 16% of US counties now ban or restrict wind systems. More than 100 counties restrict the deployment of solar systems. The number of counties that ban wind or solar is rising faster than counties which are deploying wind or solar for the first time.

Robert Bryce has been steadily documenting this trend, compiling a database of over 800 renewable projects rejected by communities across the United States. Green doesn’t sell.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Zeldin ‘Driving Dagger into Heart’ of Green New Deal and More

Lee Zeldin is killing it!

A plan by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review numerous regulations that have long undermined businesses and destroyed livelihoods suggests a restoration of common sense and honest science to balancing environmental protection and economic activity. “Today is the greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin as he announced the review Wednesday. “We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the U.S. and more. “Alongside President Trump, we are living up to our promises to unleash American energy, lower costs for Americans, revitalize the American auto industry, and work hand-in-hand with our state partners to advance our shared mission.” Included in the review will be regulations on facilities such as power plants and on vehicles. Affected will be rules such as the Clean Power Plan, Mercury and Air Toxic Standards, Particulate Matter National Ambient Air Quality Standards, Social Cost of Carbon and more. High on our list for review is that of the Endangerment Finding that treats carbon dioxide as a pollutant threatening to overheat the planet. The so-called greenhouse gas rule is based on an exaggeration of CO 2 ’s warming potential and flawed computer analyses that have been proven false by real-world data. The gas is causing no harm now and the science of atmospheric physics says that it will pose no danger in the future. In fact, CO 2 is a beneficial plant food necessary for all life on Earth. Recognizing it as such would leave regulators free to tend to matters of actual importance.

Recognizing that CO 2 is the stuff of life and not a pollutant is truly a breath of fresh air.

Hat Tip: G.W

San Francisco Gives An Assist to Those Who Recognize the Need to Trim EPA Sails!

They say everyone is a conservative when it comes to matters they understand in depth. The City of San Francisco, believe it or not, is a great example. It is the spring from which all wacky behavior bubbles up, and it had enough of the EPA telling it what not to do without spelling out actual standards. So, it sued and won at the Supreme Court:

On Tuesday, March 4, the United States Supreme Court issued a major decision limiting the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority under the Clean Water Act (CWA) as relates to permits governing discharges by industry and municipalities into covered water bodies. Specifically, the 5-4 ruling in City and County of San Francisco v. Environmental Protection Agency held that EPA cannot enforce permit provisions that “make a permittee responsible for the quality of the water in the body of water into which the permittee discharges pollutants.” The Court ruled that, under the CWA, EPA cannot impose on discharging facilities the responsibility of achieving water quality results (“end-result” criteria) without providing specific direction on what permit holders can and cannot do, such as by imposing limits on each specific pollutant released by a facility. This decision may have immediate ramifications for EPA’s authority under the CWA to enforce end-result criteria in National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits as well as implications for businesses and municipalities that rely on them for CWA compliance… San Fransisco’s position was supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and multiple trade associations, in large part because of the vague, uncertain, and burdensome nature of end-use requirements. This decision will require EPA to issue more concrete requirements in its NPDES permits, which should provide industry and municipalities with greater certainty about what they will need to do to comply with those permits. Such certainty will likely lead to decreased compliance risk and a greater sense of preparedness on the part of a city or business when a facility is reviewed by EPA to ensure CWA compliance. Moreover, this decision places responsibility for figuring out how to maintain overall water quality on the regulators. This should result in cost savings for businesses and municipalities, which will no longer be required to invest resources in determining how discharge levels interact with overall water quality.

The implications of this underreported decision are huge. It means the Clean Water Act can’t simply be used as a club against businesses and municipalities. There must be understandable standards spelled out for them to meet. Arbitrary rules are out. Fracking bans based on the Clean Water Act are vulnerable!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Bill Gates Slashes Staff at Climate Organization!

The signs are everywhere. Even Bill Gates is pulling in hisa climate horns:

Bill Gates has slashed “dozens” of staff at his climate-focused Breakthrough Energy organization, including U.S. policy teams and the entire European unit, The New York Times reported March 12. Three people who were not allowed to speak publicly confirmed the organizational changes. “Bill Gates remains as committed as ever to advancing the clean energy innovations needed to address climate change,” a Gates spokesperson said in a statement. “His work in this area will continue and is focused on helping drive reliable, affordable, clean energy solutions that will enable people everywhere to thrive.” Gates made the changes to reflect the new U.S. presidential administration’s priorities, and did not feel Breakthrough’s policy team could make inroads, according to the anonymous sources quoted by The Times. Whoa, Greenie, Whoa! Since Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Washington has feverishly worked to undo green subsidies and policies implemented by his predecessor Joe Biden. Trump declared a “national energy emergency” on the first day of his presidential term, and vowed to dismantle all renewable projects supported by Biden’s IRA legislation. The organization, founded by billionaire Microsoft co-founder Gates in 2015, will now shift to building a pipeline for clean energy companies through the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and the Breakthrough Energy Fellows. These groups provide funding for startup companies working on a variety of renewable energy technologies. This is not the first sign of trouble for Breakthrough Energy, Heatmap News reported. In February, the organization was decimated its budget for grant-making, while also laying off staff who ran the Breakthrough Energy Summit in London.

Marvelous, just marvelous!

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

You've Got A Blackout In Pennsylvania, from D.S.

Trump Energy Choices Saving America from Economic Disaster, from S.H.

US Withdraws from UN Climate Damage Fund, from R.N.

Covert Fleets of Oil Tankers Power the World, from J.G.

IEA Director Says Oil and Gas Investment Key for global Energy Security, from J.S.

It’s Time to Hold the National Park Service Accountable, from S.M.

The Collapse of the Green Revolution, from S.T.

