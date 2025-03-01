This week’s best energy picks:

Climate Corporatism and How It Works to the Detriment of Ratepayers

This is how it really works, folks. It’s all about the money…

Former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced on Thursday that she will be joining the boards of directors for Southern California Edison Company and its parent corporation Edison International, one of the largest utility companies in the U.S. This comes just six months after Granholm's Department of Energy awarded $600 million to a consortium of California utilities, including Southern California Edison. During her tenure at the DOE, Granholm was accused of a number of ethics violations, including conflicts of interest and using her official position to promote companies that she had a financial stake or relationship with. Nonetheless, despite the widespread reporting of her controversial tenure, she was never charged or disciplined for any wrongdoing.

There is nothing but corruption all the way down.

Maryland Now A Victim of Apocalyptic Environmentalism

Apocalyptic environmentalism by Maryland's far-left Democratic leadership in Annapolis has plunged the state into a severe energy crisis, with power bills doubling in some cases and 20% of households in Central Maryland now behind on payments. The worsening power crisis was detailed at length in a note last year titled Maryland "Can't Import Itself Out Of Energy Crisis" Amid Urgent Need To Boost In-State Power Generation...

Maryland’s Unusual State Flag

The takeaway is that Maryland's far-left leadership is more focused on apocalyptic environmentalism—inherently de-growth and pro-inflation in nature—while also prioritizing illegal aliens over their citizens. This represents a major violation of their oath of office, which requires them to uphold the general welfare of citizens. Marylanders are quickly learning that local elections matter. Electing far-left activists into positions of power who have no business being in managerial roles has severe consequences, and the most immediate one is the pocketbook. This comes from the local media outlet WMAR: 1.3 million BGE electric customers in Central Maryland, just over half of them also paying for natural gas, and more than 264,000 of them are behind on their bills Last August, Goldman Sachs warned clients about Maryland's deteriorating power grid situation: "After a series of auction delays and relatively low clears (see chart below), PJM capacity prices appear to have finally caught up with the generative AI data center load growth story that has been central to parts of PJM."

Maryland’s current leadership is destroying the state and, as someone who has two beautiful daughters living there, I'm disgusted with what they have to endure there.

Cooking the Global Warming Data? Say It Isn't So!

No one should be surpised at this. There are trillions in grift at stake.

For years, climate scientists have assured us that NOAA’s homogenized temperature datasets—particularly the Global Historical Climatology Network (GHCN)—are the gold standard for tracking global warming. But what if the “corrections” applied to these datasets are introducing more noise than signal? A recent study published in Atmosphere has uncovered shocking inconsistencies in NOAA’s adjustments, raising serious concerns about the reliability of homogenized temperature records. The study, conducted by a team of independent climate researchers led by Peter O’Neill, Ronan Connolly, Michael Connolly, and Willie Soon, offers a meticulous examination of NOAA’s homogenization techniques. These researchers, known for their expertise in climate data analysis and critical evaluation of mainstream climate methodologies, gathered an extensive archive of NOAA’s GHCN dataset over more than a decade. Their research involved tracking over 1800 daily updates to analyze how NOAA’s adjustments to historical temperature records changed over time. Their findings reveal a deeply concerning pattern of inconsistencies and unexplained changes in temperature adjustments, prompting renewed scrutiny of how NOAA processes climate data.

The study analyzed NOAA’s GHCN dataset over a decade and found that: The same temperature records were being adjusted differently on different days —sometimes dramatically.

64% of the breakpoints identified by NOAA’s Pairwise Homogenization Algorithm (PHA) were highly inconsistent , appearing in less than 25% of NOAA’s dataset runs.

Only 16% of the adjustments were consistently applied in more than 75% of cases , meaning the majority of “corrections” are shifting unpredictably.

Less than 20% of NOAA’s breakpoints corresponded to actual documented station changes, suggesting that many adjustments were made without supporting metadata. In layman’s terms: NOAA is repeatedly changing historical temperature records in ways that are inconsistent, poorly documented, and prone to error.

Who knew? Well, the corporate media, of course, which regularly spins the story to try and to help the climate cause.

New York’s Net Zero Vision Is in the Process of Falling Apart

New York, like so many blue states, imagines being a climate leader is the most important thing in the world, but that's only true for its spoiled Manhattanite trust-funders who suppose they will be unaffected by their virtue-signaling.

New York's obsession with being a climate leader is crumbling like an old sugar cookie.

And, Briefly:

