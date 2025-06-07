This week’s best energy picks:

Advanced Nuclear Is Happening!

Large public and private investments are accelerating advanced nuclear projects. Notable investments include TerraPower’s $750 million fundraising, X-Energy’s $700 million funding round, and Google’s 500 MW PPA with Kairos Power. These strategic partnerships between corporations, private equity and institutional investors highlight the urgency for firm, zero-carbon generation and underscore the willingness to commit capital based on nuclear energy’s long-term potential.

Fig. 1: Announced New Nuclear Projects in the United States

Significant recent developments include collaborations between Energy Northwest and Amazon, DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (“ARDP”) supporting TerraPower and X-energy, and Texas’ proactive initiatives attracting multiple developers to the Texas A&M RELLIS campus (Fig. 1).

Hat Tip: E.I.

Wasting Away in Wind-and-Solarville

While green advocates commonly use the terms renewable, sustainable, and net zero to describe their efforts, the dirty little secret is that much of the waste from solar panels and wind turbines is ending up in landfills.

The current amounts of fiberglass, resins, aluminum and other chemicals – not to mention propeller blades from giant wind turbines – pose no threat current to local town dumps, but this largely ignored problem will become more of a challenge in the years ahead as the 500 million solar panels and the 73,000 wind turbines now operating in the U.S. are decommissioned and replaced.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Forget EVs? GM Is Going to Build A New V8!

General Motors (GM) has confirmed a second North American factory will begin making its new sixth-generation small-block V8, at the Tonawanda Propulsion plant in Buffalo, New York, from 2027. In stark contrast to a broader global automotive industry that’s investing heavily in electric powertrains, GM is investing US$888 million (A$1.377 billion) to build the new V8 in Buffalo. It says this represents “the largest single investment the company has ever made in an engine plant.”

It means the new engine will be produced in two locations, with the 87-year-old Flint Engine plant in Michigan also tooling up to build the new ‘Gen VI’ V8, which is set to power “full-size trucks and SUVs.”

Hat Tip: R.N.

Weaponizing Uncertainty: Climate Scientists Admit They Don’t Know, But…

It would be nearly impossible to fabricate a better fictional demonstration of motivated reasoning than the May 2025 Nature commentary titled “Hurricane risk in a changing climate — the role of uncertainty” by Adam Sobel and Kerry Emanuel. In fact, if one needed a primary source to study how scientific ambiguity can be massaged into policy certainty, this article would serve beautifully… Rather than treating uncertainty as a reason for caution, Sobel and Emanuel treat it as a trigger for urgency. They write: “In general, uncertainty increases risk.” This sounds profound until you realize it’s a tautology masquerading as logic. More uncertainty does not inherently increase actual risk—it increases the range of possible outcomes. But in the world of policy-driven science, this range is always framed around the worst case. This is how one turns “known unknowns” into leverage for sweeping intervention…

Translation: we don’t know what we don’t know, but let’s act as if we do. This is not empirical science. This is moral theater, staged with peer-reviewed props. It takes a complicated, poorly understood, regionally inconsistent phenomenon like hurricane frequency and repackages it as a policy cudgel. And therein lies the real danger. Not from the storms—but from the political winds that follow them.

Hat Tip: S.H.

Global Tally Of Alt-Energy Rejections Passes 1,000

Battery projects are also being rejected. In mid-May, the BBC reported that planners with the East Devon District Council rejected a lithium-ion battery storage project “after a three-and-a-half hour debate which saw residents raise concerns about fire risks and pollution. Despite the developer stating its equipment was 100% safe, examples of BESS [battery energy storage system] fires around the country were highlighted as evidence about why the scheme should be refused.”

As I have explained many times, these rejections don’t fit the narrative that’s relentlessly promoted by climate activists and their myriad allies in the legacy media about “green” energy. But the numbers are real, the numbers are growing, and they provide irrefutable evidence that land-use conflicts are the binding constraint on the growth of alt-energy. In all, when combining the 814 rejections of wind and solar projects in the US that I have documented in the Renewable Rejection Database with the global rejections of solar, wind, and batteries, the total number of alt-energy rejections or restrictions now exceeds 1,000 — it’s 1,011 to be exact.

Hat Tip: R.B.

Massive 3rd Alarm Fire: Philly’s Bus Depot

On June 5, 2025, a massive fire broke out at the SEPTA Midvale Depot in Philadelphia. The blaze quickly escalated to a 3-alarm incident, drawing over 100 firefighters and hazmat teams to the scene. The fire involved a mix of diesel and electric buses, many of which were out of service and parked tightly together with no firebreaks or access lanes. This video breaks down what went wrong—from the history of SEPTA’s Proterra electric bus fleet, to the poor layout of the yard, and the inherent risks that come with storing lithium-ion batteries without proper safeguards.

Hat Tip: J.C.

