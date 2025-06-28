This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

U.S. NGOs Are Serving As Spears for Communist China’s Attack on Our Energy

Why are we giving tax-exemption to NGOs helping China undermine our energy security?

A new op-ed from oil services CEO Dan Eberhart in Forbes makes the case that climate change litigation is a growing threat to U.S. energy - and that the U.S. could fall behind China as a result… According to Eberhart's piece in Forbes, the wave of climate lawsuits, particularly those brought by firms like Sher Edling, are supported by a network of well-funded foundations and advocacy organizations. These entities, he argues, may be unintentionally serving the strategic goals of America's geopolitical adversaries—especially China—by hampering domestic fossil fuel production and increasing reliance on foreign-controlled clean energy supply chains… The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has raised alarms that the Chinese Communist Party is working to influence U.S. state and local policy to advance its global agenda. A report from the nonprofit State Armor further claims that China has infiltrated segments of the American environmental movement to steer energy policy in a way that aligns with Chinese interests.

One organization receiving particular scrutiny is the Energy Foundation China (EFC). Though it’s officially based in San Francisco, most of its staff are located in Beijing, and its activities reportedly align closely with CCP goals. Eberhart notes that EFC has funneled millions into U.S. anti-fossil fuel groups, including the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)—the latter of which faced a 2018 congressional inquiry over potential foreign agent registration… Several major U.S. philanthropic institutions—including the Rockefeller, Hewlett, and MacArthur foundations—have funded environmental litigation efforts that Eberhart believes would never have gained traction without their financial support… Meanwhile, what Eberhart calls a “revolving door” between activist nonprofits and federal agencies raises further ethical concerns. For instance, Ann Carlson, now serving in the Biden administration, previously consulted for Sher Edling while also sitting on the board of the Environmental Law Institute—a group that has partnered with Chinese organizations on legal education initiatives tied to climate litigation.

Solar and Wind Subsidies Are Destroying Our Grid

These wise words from Alex Epstein neatly sum up the problem with green energy that isn’t green at all and is very expensive:

Our massive subsidization of solar and wind, which the IRA brought to new levels, has coincided with worsening reliability—see NERC’s long-term reliability assessment below—and difficulty bringing on new reliable power plants.1 This is no coincidence.

Subsidizing solar/wind harms the reliability of our grid by artificially flooding it with intermittent solar/wind generation that doesn’t itself provide reliable power—but takes away the electricity-market revenue reliable power plants need to be profitable. The more subsidized solar and wind on the grid, the less time reliable power plants can operate profitably and thus the less revenue they get. Lack of revenue for reliable power has caused many reliable plants to shut down prematurely and has heavily discouraged the building of new reliable plants. Energy Secretary Chris Wright this year called solar/wind subsidies “lunacy,” “a big mistake,” and “political posturing that results in higher costs and less reliable electricity.”2 At a time when we are seeing rapid new demand from AI data centers for reliable power, we need to stop subsidizing solar and wind as soon as possible so as to incentivize reliable generation as fast as possible, including: rapid upgrades of existing gas plants, new gas and oil generation, and even batteries where cost-effective.

Michigan Democrats Tell Townships to Accept Farmland-Destroying Solar or Else!

Green energy political correctness supersedes everything for Democrats — whales, eagles, farmland, et al — everything

A divisive law putting state regulators, rather than local townships, in the driver’s seat for permitting sprawling renewable energy projects is getting a trial run in Michigan. On June 18, developers filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission for approval of a new solar farm on 873 acres in rural Ingham County, marking the first project to leapfrog local review under a 2023 law passed by Democrats.

Google Earth image of gigantic farmland-destroying Michigan solar farm

Local officials say they believe the Acceleration Solar project will likely set a template for state review of similar installations powering thousands of homes but displacing large swaths of farmland for decades. The case is likely to be closely watched, as many townships and counties have framed state review as an affront to local control over their communities. “We feel like we’re the guinea pigs,” said Dallas Henney, supervisor of Leslie Township, between Lansing and Jackson, proposed to house the largest portion of the project. More than 75 local governments are currently in court challenging the siting rules permitting developers to take large projects to the state, if they are denied locally or face overly restrictive rules. In April, House Republicans in Lansing voted to repeal the 2023 law, though such a step is likely dead on arrival in the Democratically-controlled state Senate.

Pennsylvania State Senator: "Just A Friendly Note to Our "Green Energy" Neighbor, Maryland. You're Welcome!

Well, this certainly says it all!

Pennsylvania State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) wrote in a late Monday Facebook post that the state's surplus electricity supplies were exported to Maryland during Monday's peak demand surge, as temperatures in the region approached 100°F. She credited Pennsylvania's stable power grid with preventing a blackout crisis in "our 'green energy' neighbor - Maryland." As we've reported on several occasions, far-left climate Marxists running Maryland have mismanaged the grid, which now teeters on the verge of a Spain-style blackout disaster if outside energy imports are not secured…

She said, "During this heat wave, Maryland consumers demand a lot more energy than it generates. If it was not for Pennsylvania - it would be lights out and air conditioning off," adding, "This is another reminder that Maryland should work on supporting (and not shutting down) baseload energy generation rather than require farmers in Southern York County to give up pristine farmland to construct more transmission lines." Not even two weeks ago, a top official at Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), a local utility with 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers, warned that rolling power blackouts could soon become a regular feature in the state due to a rapidly alarming mismatch between total power capacity on the grid and soaring demand.

