Big, Beautiful Coal Here for Many More Years

As the West stupidly tries to eradicate coal, Asia and South America are doublingh and tripling down it. Coal is cheap and easily stored. It needs to be part of our energy portfolio:

This week, Adani Power invested $2 billion in a 1,500 megawatt, ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh to supply one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Coal shipments to Southeast Asia are on a steady climb, with nations like Vietnam and the Philippines leading the demand. Annual imports across the region are projected to grow nearly 3%.

Rising production of South American crude steel will increase demand for metallurgical coal, which is converted to the coke required to make steel from iron. The continent produced 3.7 million metric tons of steel in March, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier, with Brazil contributing nearly 80% of the total. With African energy production on the rise, South Africa remains the continent’s largest coal producer and consumer. State power utility Eskom uses coal to generate more than 70% of its electricity and recently added 800 megawatts of capacity to help stabilize the power grid. Zambia and Zimbabwe are restarting coal-fired plants and advancing new coal projects to improve their energy security amidst power crises. Zambia’s largest coal mine, Maamba Collieries, is slated for an expansion.

Tell Us What You Really Think About Wind, Donald!

President Trump speaks plainly, and that’s why he has a 56% approval rate at the moment, according to the Rasmussen poll:

President Trump has vowed that there will be no more development of wind energy infrastructure under his administration, calling huge windmills blighting the landscape “garbage” and “bullshit.” “We’re not going to let windmills get built because we’re not going to destroy our country any further than it’s already been destroyed,” Trump said.

He continued, “You go and look at these beautiful plains and valleys and they’re loaded up with this garbage that gets worse and worse looking with time…What bullshit this is.” Trump’s remarks came during a Thursday speech where he also announced that California’s phaseout of gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles by 2035 will be overturned.

The Canadian Election and Unexpected Consequences of Fighting Fossil Fuels

This outstanding article illustrates how green virtual signaling can easily go bad:

Over a month after Canada’s federal elections, the country is still trying to sort out exactly who won and by how much… Much like a quarter century ago in the United States, the recent Canadian election, basically a series of over 330 separate elections … has produced numerous results that were so close to call that a number have already been overturned in recounts and others simply remain unsettled... All of this puts the Liberal presumptive Prime Minister Mark Carney in a bind. Canada has become very regionalized, with the Liberals winning mostly in Ontario, the largest province, and the Conservatives sweeping much of the West, especially in oil rich Alberta and Saskatchewan, the wheat basket of Canada. Canada has a system of “equalization payments”, in which richer provinces pay to subsidize poorer ones, and that flow has gone mostly West to East. (Source). But the East, featuring liberal Ontario and Francophone Quebec, has taken a strong stand against fossil fuels, which generates so much of Canada’s economic growth, and which allows those equalization payments to be paid largely from the West to the East in the first place. (Source). In fact, things have now gotten so tense that it is even conceivable Canada may split, with the four Western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba attempting to separate from the rest of the nation. (Source). Prime Minister Carney, who was born in Saskatchewan but has spent much of his life abroad, now is seen as being a driver of the Liberal ideal of net zero and no further fossil fuel infrastructure development. Already, he has had to establish a crisis working group to try to head off western separation.

This is a microcosm of the rural-urban divide in so much of the West (e.g., California, New York, the UK, France). It can only be ignored at the peril of city folks, whther they realize it or not.

The Climate Cult Jumps the Juniper Tree

This has to be one of the biggest “jump the shark” pieces of climate propaganda ever:

The flavour of a gin and tonic may be impacted by climate change, scientists have found. Volatile weather patterns, made more likely by climate breakdown, could change the taste of juniper berries, which are the key botanical that give gin its distinctive taste. Scientists from Heriot-Watt University’s International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD) have found that changing weather patterns may be altering the flavour compounds in the berries.

The berries have their own regional “terroir” just like wine, depending on rainfall and sunshine, according to the findings, which have been published in the Journal of the Institute of Brewing. Matthew Pauley, an assistant professor at the ICBD, said: “A wet harvest year can reduce the total volatile compounds in juniper by about 12% compared to a dry year. Wetter weather’s impact on the water-soluble chemicals in juniper berries ‘has direct implications for the sensory characteristics that make gin taste like gin’, said Matthew Pauley of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling. Photograph: Agata Gladykowska/Alamy “This has direct implications for the sensory characteristics that make gin taste like gin.”

Do these folks have any clue how ridiculous they sound making such pathetic arguments? No.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who major donors include public employee unions and film director Steven Spielberg is suing the Trump Administration, but see if you can spot the funny business (emphasis added):

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today filed a Motion to Intervene and Protest (PDF) at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) seeking to protect Michigan customers from unnecessary costs stemming from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) order forcing Consumers Energy to continue to operate its J.H. Campbell coal plant in West Olive that was scheduled to retire last month. The filing comes in response to Consumers Energy’s request that the costs of complying with the DOE’s emergency order should be distributed across the majority of the 15-state region overseen by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which monitors and facilitates the sharing of energy between the states.

The Attorney General’s filing requests FERC to reject Consumers Energy’s request on the grounds that the DOE’s order forcing Consumers Energy to run the coal plant is invalid and exceeds its authority under the Federal Power Act. Earlier this week, Attorney General Nessel also filed a rehearing request challenging the DOE’s arbitrary and illegal order seeking to stop the plant’s planned retirement. Alternatively, should FERC allow cost recovery, Attorney General Nessel argues the Commission should impose consumer safeguards on the running of the coal plant and that such costs should be spread across the entire MISO region given the DOE’s claim that the emergency condition effects the whole 15-state area.

So, Nessel, one of the most political of all state attorneys general across the fruited plain, is suing in response to a request to spread the costs of continuing the coal plant operation across MISO, but her solution is to do precisely the same thing. The lawsuit is but an excuse to challenge keeping the plant open to protect the energy security of Michigan residents in a grid region where it is very much threatened.

The Great Climate Con Exposed!

The models used to scare the true believers on behalf of the grifters are toast:

When the story of the great turn-of-the-millennium climate science fraud comes to be written by future historians, the central role of the RCP8.5 ‘business as usual’ model scenario, much featured in recent IPCC reports, will be obvious to all. This ‘pathway’ has polluted climate model predictions for years with its wild and improbable claims of carbon dioxide emissions and soaring temperatures. A huge number of science papers incorporating the pathway are published by obvious Net Zero activists, and their ‘scientists say’ climate psychosis-inducing fairy tales are sped on their way by blinkered journalists in the mainstream press. The science writer Roger Pielke Jr. notes that RCP8.5 has been “falsified” – most knew it was fake, historians are likely to conclude, but the Net Zero addiction was too strong for it to be given up. By “falsified”, Dr Pielke explains in a recent Substack article, he means that the pathway’s emissions trajectory is already well out of step with reality. To prove his point he offers up the 2021 evidence contained in Burgess et al. highlighted in the graph below.

According to Pielke, the gap between the black arrow (RCP8.5) and the blue arrow (reality) indicates that RCP8.5 is not just unlikely but impossible. Since the paper was published, Pielke notes that the gap between RCP8.5 and reality has only grown larger. RCP8.5 also assumes that global temperatures will rise by a possible 4°C in less than 80 years, a heck of an ask given temperatures have risen by barely 0.25°C over at least the last 25 years.

