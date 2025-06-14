This week’s best energy picks:

The Rockefeller Role in Controlling…Well…Everything

The Rockefellers have created 990 climate change activist organizations. They give them directions, financing, and launch them on the world. The Green Movement was started, financed, organized, and militarized by the Rockefellers. By the late 40’s the family was all in, on the same page. In the 50’s they began to stand up countless institutions, committees, university departments, university institutes, foundations, and policy shops gathered around this one idea, as below:

I’m not sure about the 990 figure, but it's certainly a huge number. They view the common man as a threat and employ concern for his welfare and environment as the excuse to put him firmly under their thumb. That much we know to be true.

Hat Tip: C.C.

Energy Regulations Threaten Pennsylvania's Tech Boom

Pennsylvania is on the short list of destinations for cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). However, the Commonwealth – thanks to ill-advised policies pushed by Gov. Josh Shapiro – remains ill-equipped to handle this emerging market… Even without the new influx of data centers, electricity costs are rising in Pennsylvania. On June 1, utility companies increased rates statewide. These companies regularly adjust rates based on market conditions. And those conditions aren’t great for ratepayers. In this year’s first quarter, wholesale prices in Pennsylvania were up 44%…

Gov. Shapiro’s Lightning Plan – which includes a carbon-tax scheme and mandates more unreliable “green” energy – will add about $157 billion in statewide electricity costs by 2035, according to a new report by Always On Energy and the Commonwealth Foundation. These added costs will double household electricity bills.

Hat Tip: D.S.

DOE Secretary Chris Wright Calls Out Solar and Wind As Energy Parasites

"The much bigger impact of government subsidies and involvement in our energy sector is to drive our energy prices up. And when you drive our prices up, you don't make things in the United States. They get offshore and mostly to China." "The subsidies for wind power, those subsidies are decades old. We absolutely should get rid of them as soon as possible."

"If you subsidize something it better be cheaper. We're subsidized something and getting a more expensive product at the end. That's a big loss." "Germany and Denmark and England have shown where this leads. Deindustrialization." "Solar has applications in some areas and below a certain penetration level. But until you can get multiple days of energy stored, it's going to be a supplemental energy source."

I couldn’t agree more!

Hat Tip: S.T.

Solar and Higher Electricity Prices for All!

Penn Future, one of several shill organizations for Pennsylvania's elites just sent this message out to supporters:

PennFuture wrote to you back in March about House Bill 362, which would have provided legislative authority for the Commonwealth to begin spending $156 million in federal funding through Solar for All. Solar for All will support projects in environmental justice communities that will lower energy costs, create union jobs, and address the climate crisis. This has been a top priority for Representative Elizabeth Fiedler as she continues her efforts to advance renewable energy in Pennsylvania. But there was a problem — a bad faith amendment was attached to HB 362 that would have threatened net metering, which is a crucial feature that ensures solar energy remains an attractive option for homeowners and small businesses.

In the face of rising electricity costs due to an overreliance on gas, this flexibility is a key advantage of solar energy and the only real incentive that Pennsylvania currently offers to promote solar installation. We asked you to make your voices loud and clear in opposition to that amendment and you did! Hundreds of you wrote to Majority Leader Matthew Bradford and, together, we were able to stop HB 362 from moving further in the legislative process. And, we have more good news! This week, your efforts were fully realized as new language was passed via House Bill 1189 authorizing the Solar for All funding to be spent without the amendment that threatened net metering! This is a big win for solar energy in Pennsylvania!

A big win for solar grifters.A big loss for Pennsylvania consumers of electricity.

Hat Tip: J.F.

Clawing Back Land Grabs by the Feds

The Justice Department (DOJ) said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has the authority to revoke national monument designations made by previous presidents, including two massive tracts of land in California that former President Joe Biden locked off from development.

By Uwe Dedering - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11267350

The new legal opinion issued by the DOJ disputes a 1938 ruling that stated monuments designated by previous presidents cannot be undone. The opinion provides a pathway for potentially reducing the amount of federally-controlled land, a policy priority that the Trump administration has hinted at for months.

Hat Tip: R.N.

New York’s Mad Destructive Dash to Energy Utopia

New York State has officially ordained the destruction of its electricity system and its economy with a mad dash to energy utopia, as prescribed by a 2019 statute called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act). The Climate Act mandates a completely unachievable 70% of electricity generation from “renewables” by 2030, with even more draconian mandates following in quick succession thereafter.

New York City has piled on with its own fantasy energy statute called Local Law 97, mandating, among other things, forced conversion to electric heat by 2030 of most residential buildings over 25,000 square feet. A so-called “Scoping Plan” on how to do all this, issued by the State in 2022, contains no bona fide feasibility analysis, and equally no bona fide cost analysis. Everybody with over a sixth-grade education who has taken any time to look at this knows that it can’t possibly work. The only question is how much destruction will befall us before the whole thing crashes to the ground.

Hat Tip: S.H.

EOG Resources Bets Big on Ohio!

EOG Resources is making a big bet on an Ohio oil boom with the $5.6 billion acquisition of leading Buckeye State producer Encino Acquisition Partners announced May 30. EOG, ranked 169 in the Fortune 500, is considered a leading trendsetter in the world of U.S. shale oil and gas. Essentially, where EOG explores or acquires, others tend to follow.

With nearly half of the nation’s record-high oil production coming from the booming Permian Basin, the West Texas shale play is maturing, and leading players are looking for future avenues to churn out more oil volumes. EOG has now identified the Utica as a key position for the future. “It’s not often that a transformative event like this comes along for a company,” EOG chairman and CEO Ezra Yacob said in a call with analysts. Encino is Ohio’s largest oil producer and the state’s third-biggest producer of natural gas.

Hat Tip: J.S.

