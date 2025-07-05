This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Frack to the Future: AI Needs Energy, and Natural Gas Is the Solution!

Nuclear and geothermal are attracting big-time interest due to AI but natural gas is here now!

Few would dispute that a diverse portfolio of renewables, firm power, storage, nuclear and emerging technologies must meet long-term AI energy needs. But without a tectonic shift, an “all of the above” solution is no longer the political reality. Natural gas is abundant, dispatchable, and backed by a sector with proven experience in infrastructure delivery, supply chain integration and stakeholder engagement.

Granted, natural gas has its share of controversies. Building new pipelines has become increasingly complex, with communities hostile to natural gas infrastructure and deployment nationwide. Yet, despite these challenges, Exxon and Chevron have already announced serious interest in powering data centers. This partnership is not simply one of convenience but of practicality. It is not about reviving old debates but utilizing practical solutions to solve deeper issues for two pillars of the American economy. The bottom line is that natural gas offers a workable solution for technology companies racing to deploy AI capabilities and energy companies looking to maintain shareholder value amidst a transitional time in the sector.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Autopen President Signed Off on $42 Billion of Last Minute Green Boondoggles!

The most corrupt presidential administration ever:

In its last two working days, the Biden administration’s Energy Department signed off on nearly $42 billion for green energy projects – a sum that exceeded the total amount its Loan Programs Office (LPO) had put out in the past decade. The frenzied activity on Jan. 16 and 17, 2025, capped a spending binge that saw the LPO approve at least $93 billion in current and future disbursements after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election in November, according to documents provided by the department to RealClearInvestigations. It appears that Biden officials were rushing to deploy billions in approved funding in anticipation that the incoming Trump administration would seek to redirect uncommitted money away from clean energy projects.

The agreements were made despite a warning from the department’s inspector general, urging the loan office to suspend operations in December over concerns that post-election loans could present conflicts of interest. In just a few months, some of the deals have already become dicey, leading to fears that the Biden administration has created multiple Solyndras, the green energy company that went bankrupt after the Obama administration gave it $570 million.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Who Owns the Frack Water?

This is one fascinating legal issue!

Oil and gas drillers inject a mixture of water, proppants like sand and chemicals into wells to dislodge the hydrocarbons underground. This process also forces water out from subterranean deposits. This water, along with the injected fluids, returns to the surface as produced water that typically contains arsenic, heavy metals and salts. Texas is conducting pilot projects using treated produced water to grow crops. Produced water could also be mined for critical minerals and rare earth elements, including lithium. The company Element3 announced last year it had successfully extracted lithium from produced water in the Permian Basin.

At the heart of the Cactus v. COG case is a dispute whether produced water falls under surface rights or mineral rights. The right to extract oil and gas is known as a mineral right, which is distinct from the ownership rights of the surface. The mineral rights owner signs leases with oil and gas companies to extract hydrocarbons from the property. In exchange, the drillers pay royalties to the mineral rights owner. In Texas, groundwater is the property of the surface owner. This is known as the rule of capture. Cactus v. COG asks whether produced water is an oil and gas waste—included in the mineral lease—or groundwater, which is the property of the surface owner.

Hat Tip: J.S.

EPA Will Not Tolerate Bureaucrats Undermining the Mission!

It’s about damned time a Republican administration remind EPA bureaucrats they are not authorities independent of their leadership!

The EPA is placing 144 officials on leave effective immediately after they signed on to a public letter excoriating the agency’s energy dominance agenda and direction under the Trump administration. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin said the action was part of a zero-tolerance policy for employees who seek to undermine the agency’s policies. Zeldin emphasized that the majority of EPA employees are dedicated to implementing the Trump EPA’s agenda and that the letter represented the views of a small minority. The officials will remain on leave pending further investigation, according to the EPA.

Zeldin’s drastic action Thursday sends a clear message to EPA staffers that the administration will not be pressured by such public letters and that it will pursue its agenda regardless of such dissent. The sprawling agency employs more than 15,000 officials across the country, and it has historically proven difficult for Republican administrations to keep its left-leaning staff in line. “We have a ZERO tolerance policy for agency bureaucratsunlawfully undermining, sabotaging, and undercutting the agenda of this administration as voted for by the great people of this country last November,” Zeldin said in a statement.

At Tip: S.H.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech