This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

The Green Agenda Is Backfiring Big-Time in Maryland and the Northeast

Hat Tip: D.S.

Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale Gas Revolution in One Table

Here is the year-over-year comparison in production of natural gas for the top-producing PA counties:

The Marcellus Shale is the best thing that ever happened to a swath of the Keystone State extending from Southwest to Northeast Pennsylvania.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Fighting the EPA Delegation of National Energy Policy to California!

The future of America’s energy policy and property rights is at stake in the case of Diamond Alternative Energy, LLC, et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency, et al. This legal battle involves grassroots royalty owners and energy professionals who have taken on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its decision to allow California to set strict vehicle emission standards. These standards essentially create a national mandate for electric vehicles.

Let me tell you about this EV you’ll be buying, thanks to me!

Mountatates Legal Foundation’s (MSLF) clients, the Texas Royalty Council (TRC) and the American Royalty Council (ARC), argue that the EPA’s action exceeds its authority, threatens their income streams and property rights across the country. MSLF stands with these royalty owners, challenging the EPA’s regulatory overreach, and insisting that significant policy changes, if any, should come from Congress, not just a federal agency. The outcome of the case will set a precedent for the balance of power between the government and the people it serves. The Biden-Harris Administration’s EPA granted the State of California a “waiver” that allows it to impose its state-based burdensome vehicle emission regulations, even if they are more burdensome than other federal or state standards. The mandates essentially force car manufacturers to transition to electric cars, as increasing limits on carbon dioxide emissions take effect. But by doing so, the EPA effectively permits California to control the national market, forcing everyone to abide by those limits. This has the obvious effect of sidestepping Congress and putting California in charge of nationwide vehicle policy. This case, however, challenges the EPA’s authority to grant such a waiver, arguing that it exceeds the agency’s statutory power, and violates the “major questions” doctrine, a legal principle that requires federal agencies to receive explicit permission from Congress to decide an issue that has significant economic or political consequences.

Hat Tip: S.M.

Are Big Tech Data Centers Raising Everyone’s Electric Bills?

At least 36 states, both conservative and liberal, offer tax incentives to companies planning on building data centers in their states. But the increased costs that customers are experiencing have made some wonder if the projects are the economic wins they were touted as. “I’m not convinced that boosting data centers, from a state policy perspective, is actually worth it,” said New Jersey State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, a Democrat and co-sponsor of a bill to separate data centers from regular power supply. “It doesn’t pay for a lot of permanent jobs.” Energy cost has historically followed a socialized model, based on the idea that everyone benefits from reliable electricity, said Ari Peskoe, the director of the Electricity Law Initiative at the Harvard Law School Environmental and Energy Law Program. Although some of the pricing model is based on your actual use, some costs like new power generation, transmission and infrastructure projects are spread across all customers.

Data centers’ rapid growth is “breaking” this tradition behind utility rates. “These are cities, these data centers, in terms of how much electricity they use,” Peskoe said. “And it happens to be that these are the world’s wealthiest corporations behind these data centers, and it’s not clear how much local communities actually benefit from these data centers. Is there any justification for forcing everyone to pay for their energy use?” This spring in Virginia, Dominion Energy filed a request with the State Corporation Commission to increase the rates it charges by an additional $10.50 on the monthly bill of an average resident and another $10.92 per month to pay for higher fuel costs, the Virginia Mercury reported. Dominion, and another local supplier, recently filed a proposal to separate data centers into their own rate class to protect other customers, but the additional charges demonstrate the price increases that current contracts could pass on to customers. In June, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission convened a technical conference to assess the adequacy of PJM’s resources and those of other major power suppliers, like Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc., ISO New England Inc., New York Independent System Operator, Inc., California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP). The current supply of power by PJM is not adequate to meet the current and future demand from large data center loads, Monitoring Analytics asserts in a report following the conference. “Customers are already bearing billions of dollars in higher costs as a direct result of existing and forecast data center load,” the report said.

Hat Tip: J.S.

