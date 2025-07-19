This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Energiewende Rebellion!

Germany is facing an energy rebellion. No nation has more committed itself to its own destruction and that of Western civilization than Germany. Its Energiewende or Green New Deal energy transition has produced a slowly unwinding but unyielding economic disaster, all due to its sellout to grifters amidst a fit of political correctness.

In the U.S., the climate machinery may be in retreat under Trump’s return. But in the EU, the climate cartel and its beneficiaries remain in full control - despite recession, deindustrialization, and public despair. Is this just the quiet before the reckoning? Germany has paid the highest price in this climate crusade. Its forced transition to renewables, while banning nuclear energy, might still be hailed as “civilizational progress” in eco-parasitic enclaves like Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg or Cologne-Ehrenfeld. But out in the real world, where productive citizens, families, and businesses depend on affordable energy and mobility, the mood has soured. The party’s over. Pockets are empty. And the pressure’s building.

Now, at last, some are speaking up. A group of industrial works councils is calling on Chancellor Merz to halt the climate policy suicide run. Since COVID lockdowns, over 300,000 jobs in Germany’s industrial core have vanished. Energy-intensive production has become a fantasy—especially when competitors like the U.S. pay up to 75% less for electricity. The letter’s signatories include labor reps from LEAG, ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt, BASF Schwarzheide, the works council of Lausitz Energy, and the regional leadership of the IGBCE union. These are not outliers—they’re survivors of Germany’s failed “green transformation.” ArcelorMittal recently scrapped its green steel plans—despite billions in offered subsidies. BASF is cutting 700 jobs in Ludwigshafen. The “green restructuring” of Germany’s economy now reads like an industrial obituary. Every day, another subsidized project collapses into the dustbin of central planning. Their rebellion is the real headline: it takes courage to stand outside the climate orthodoxy and step into the light. Respect. These aren't populists or corporate shills. These are works councils, long considered integrated into Germany’s consensus-driven labor model. By issuing a public letter, they’re committing open defiance. They’re aiming straight at the Green Deal—the administrative metastasis that has paralyzed Europe’s economic lifeblood. The tone is striking: they describe “the worst economic crisis since WWII.” Over 100,000 industrial jobs lost—just this year. In truth, the total job losses since 2020 are triple that, according to Ernst & Young. They call the energy transition a “failed operation on an open heart.” After 35 years of subsidizing wind and solar, grid stability hasn’t improved—yet grid costs are in the hundreds of billions. The high energy prices aren’t just socially unjust; they’re an existential threat to prosperity and civil peace.

Natural Gas Is the Practical Solution to Our Ballooning Energy Needs

This is the unavoidable truth that sends chills down the spine of fractivists and other Debbie Downers everywhere:

Of all the available energy sources in the U.S., natural gas is uniquely positioned to support the rapid demand growth required for America to lead the way in AI without jeopardizing reliability or affordability. With more than 2.8 million miles of pipeline networks, extensive storage systems, and abundant natural gas resources, the U.S. natural gas industry is strategically placed to serve as the backbone of a scalable energy system that can reliably meet surging energy demands. We currently have a front row seat to history with the opportunity to accelerate the buildout of the vast natural gas pipeline system to meet the increasing energy demands from data centers. Pipeline development projects help to ensure consistent and reliable energy delivery to new large demand centers and existing consumers.

Every year, more than 21,000 businesses sign up to use natural gas for their manufacturing processes, heating needs, and operational tasks. Its cost-effectiveness is unmatched, with natural gas saving commercial and industrial customers more than half a trillion dollars over the last decade. Data centers value reliability of supply at a premium: 78% of surveyed data centers experienced power outages between 2017 and 2020, with unplanned downtime costing some facilities more than $100,000 per incident. Such losses of power risk corrupting data, halting critical services, and even melting down servers. With only one in 650 natural gas customers expected to experience a planned or unplanned natural gas outage in any given year, natural gas is a clear solution.

PPL Positioned to Help Make Pennsylvania A Bigger Economic Success Story!

Pennsylvania, where the Shale Revolution truly took root (not to discount Texas) is about to reap another whole set of rewards from it:

Plans to build gas-fired generation in Pennsylvania comes amid a surge in data center development across the United States, fueled in part by a race to develop artificial intelligence capacity. In PPL Electric Utilities' service territory in Pennsylvania, there is more than 13 GW of potential data center load in advanced stages of planning, according to PPL. If all those data centers are built, there would be a 6 GW generation shortfall in PPL Electric Utilities' service territory in the next five to six years, PPL said.

It would cost about $15 billion to build enough gas-fired, combined-cycle units to meet the shortfall, PPL said, noting that it expects the power plants would be built by the joint venture, independent power producers and — if legislation is passed to change Pennsylvania law — PPL Electric Utilities. Blackstone said it expects to spend $25 billion on data centers and energy infrastructure in Pennsylvania. QTS, a data center operator backed by Blackstone, has secured land sites across northeastern Pennsylvania for data centers, the private equity firm said.

What’s Wrong with Ohio? How Could It Elect Sheldon Whitehouse?

Ohio is a truly great state, but Sheldon Whitehouse?

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) stated that he “can’t prove it” but believes that the fossil fuel industry is trying to get the Trump administration to undercut weather forecasting because “They know that when people talk about the weather and give weather warnings, they’re going to talk about climate change now.”

After Whitehouse claimed that the Trump administration is trying to destroy weather forecasting, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Senator, where does this thinking come from? Where does the thinking come from that, well, weather reporting, weather forecasting really shouldn’t be as accurate as it is?” Whitehouse responded, “I can’t prove it. But when you look at how the fossil fuel industry directs every single thing that it cares to in the Trump administration, I think it’s hard not to put the blame for this back on the fossil fuel industry. They know that when people talk about the weather and give weather warnings, they’re going to talk about climate change now. It’s too obvious and too widely known not to. So, they go right at it, trying to attack our weather reporting and research services, because when they come to tell us and warn us, they’re going to be talking about climate change.”

