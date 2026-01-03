This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Fracking: What Can’t It Do?

Fracking is key to beating China on rare earths, as it turns out!

The West may have found an unexpected way to chip away at communist China’s dominance in the production of critical minerals: extracting metals from oil wells, waste streams, and discarded electronics in an attempt to scale up processing technologies at home.

Fracking operation, by Joshua Doubek - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27200095

Instead of waiting years for new mines to open, a wave of startups is turning to existing resources to recover metals that Beijing has controlled for decades. “Chevron’s wells in just three [Texas] counties can actually produce the world supply of rhodium,” Eric Herrera, CEO of MaverickX, recently told The Epoch Times. Rhodium is the world’s most valuable precious metal, prized for its ability to neutralize toxic emissions. It sits alongside a wider class of materials that make up the hidden components in smartphones, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and even weapons. Rare-earth elements such as neodymium and dysprosium are not actually rare. They are abundant but difficult to separate, while minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and tungsten are deemed “critical” because modern economies and defense systems cannot function without them… Herrera’s company is developing methods to recover more metal from existing ore and waste, juicing rocks and discarded electronics for all they are worth. He told The Epoch Times that he also believes that part of the solution lies under American oil fields. He said his process can use oil wells to yield not only rhodium, but also titanium, nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, and more. “The oil here in Texas is 19,000 feet deep, about 110 stages,“ he said. ”Each stage has about 110,000 gallons or 20,000 gallons of water to use that’s already permitted, that’s already set up, and the infrastructure is already deployed.” “All we have to do is add our chemical to take the metals out, and then separate the chemicals. ... That’s much, much faster, much cheaper as well,” he said. Herrera said the oil industry can also move more quickly than traditional mining operations. For major companies, it takes at least five to 10 years for a new technology to reach a mine site. It also uses existing infrastructure. Moreover, unlike a mining project, a well can be shut down with minimal disruption, whereas killing a copper mine is far more consequential, he said. That speed, Herrera said, may allow Western companies to compete with China’s processing advantage in a “slow and steady” way.

AI Firms Should Buckle Up For The Coming Regulatory Assault

AI development is in the cross-hairs of both Bernie Sanders and Ron DeSantis and our friend David Blackmon wisely reflects on it:

To this point in its development, the AI industry and its datacenters have been able to expand in a wild west regulatory atmosphere in which almost anything goes. That explosive expansion has created a set of impacts that have resulted in the public complaining to policymakers. Now, policymakers on both sides of the aisle are starting to respond to the noise.

Like it or not, this is how the American political system works. It’s exactly the same process the U.S. shale industry dealt with during the first 15 years of this century, one which resulted in the implementation of strong new regulations at all levels of government. By contrast, the wind and solar industries largely avoided effective scrutiny due to the eagerness of politicians to virtue signal their green energy credentials. As a result, states with heavy wind and solar development lack the regulatory infrastructure needed to properly govern development and retirement of these massive industrial installations, a reality to which local communities have only recently awakened and begun to push back hard. Now, it’s the AI industry’s turn in this regulatory spin cycle, and the big tech firms had better buckle up, because the assault is about to start coming in 2026. The center of the looming controversy will revolve around a conflict between national security priorities and desires by state and local governments to respond to constituent demands.

Nuclear Truth vs. Renewable Myths: Dr. Gene Nelson Exposes California’s Energy Crisis

Some great reporting from Stu Turley and great facts by Gene Nelson:

Due to Gavin Newsom’s energy policies, California and the entire West Coast of the United States are facing one of the most significant national security threats you can experience. And that is an energy crisis on a self-imposed path of Net Zero and the elimination of nuclear and fossil fuels. Well, they wanted to take atomic power down with those same policies, and it just does not make sense to shut down the other nuclear reactors in the name of clean energy.

As for the war on fossil fuels, they executed that war too well, and they got what they wanted, only to see the oil companies go out of business or leave the West Coast. Now Californians will have to import more than 70% of their oil, including gasoline and diesel. And there will be more tankers off the California coast, causing ecological damage and potential accidents. Dr. Gene Nelson brings up some critical points about wind and solar power. It is based upon facts and physics. When driving on the highway vs. stop-and-go traffic, you use less gasoline and emit less. Well, the same thing applies to wind and solar on the grid: trying to put DC power from wind and solar into AC systems.

Alphabet (Google) Makes Move to Ensure It Has Energy for AI

This is a revealing development. The green virtual signaling Big Tech companies have decided real energy is important after all:

On December 22, 2025, Alphabet agreed to acquire Intersect—a company building data center and energy infrastructure solutions—for $4.75 billion in cash plus assumed debt, with closing targeted for the first half of 2026. On paper, it’s an M&A headline. In practice, it’s a marker that the AI arms race has moved past GPUs and model releases and into a more foundational constraint: electricity, delivered on time, in the right place, at predictable cost.

What Alphabet is buying: speed to power, not just “clean megawatts” Alphabet’s release is unusually direct about the objective: bring “more data center and generation capacity” online faster and build power generation “in lockstep” with new data center load. Intersect brings: A “multiple gigawatts” pipeline of energy + data center projects in development or under construction tied to its existing partnership with Google.

A business model centered on co-locating industrial demand with dedicated generation, aimed at reliability and speed.

Reported scale of about $15B in assets operating or under construction, and a project pipeline expected to total ~10.8 GW by 2028 (per Reuters’ deal coverage). Also important: Alphabet is not buying everything. The company says Intersect’s existing operating assets in Texas and its operating/in-development assets in California are excluded, continuing under existing investors (TPG Rise Climate, Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, Greenbelt Capital Partners).

