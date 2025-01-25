This week’s best energy picks:

Trump Targets the 2009 Endangerment Finding

Long overdue:

In a decisive and bold step, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, 2025, directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reexamine the legality and continuing applicability of the infamous 2009 endangerment finding for greenhouse gases. This directive marks a pivotal moment in the battle against overreaching climate policies that have hamstrung American industry and energy independence for over a decade. (f) Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Administrator of the EPA, in collaboration with the heads of any other relevant agencies, shall submit joint recommendations to the Director of 0MB on the legality and continuing applicability of the Administrator’s findings, “Endangerment and Cause or Contribute Findings for Greenhouse Gases Under Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act,” Final Rule, 74 FR 66496 (December 15, 2009). [https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/ — section 6F]

For those unfamiliar with its significance, the endangerment finding is the linchpin of much of the EPA’s climate-related regulatory authority. Issued during the Obama administration, this finding declared greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide as pollutants that endanger public health and welfare. This seemingly innocuous determination unleashed a cascade of restrictive regulations under the Clean Air Act, targeting everything from power plants to vehicle emissions.

CO2 is not pollution: it's the stuff of life!

Canadian Banks Follow U.S. Peers Out of Net Zero Banking Alliance

U.S. leadership matters:

Most of Canada’s major banks have elected to exit the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), continuing a largely North America-focused exodus from the UN-backed coalition of banks dedicated to advancing global net zero goals through their financing activities, kicked off last month by their Wall Street peers. Over the past few days, 5 of Canada’s 6 largest banks, including BMO, TD, CIBC, Scotiabank and National Bank have left the climate group. While RBC remains the last large Canadian bank in the alliance, the bank’s CEO Dave McKay recently reportedly said that pulling out of the group would not indicate a lack of commitment to net zero.

Each of the Canadian banks joined the NZBA in October 2021, shortly after the launch of the alliance earlier that year. Members of the NZBA commit to transitioning operational and attributable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their financing activities to align with net zero pathways by 2050, and to set 2030 financed emissions targets, initially focused on key emissions intensive sectors… The departure of the Canadian banks follows the exit of every large U.S.-based bank from the NZBA over the past few weeks, including Citi, BofA, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

How sweet it is!

UK Nuclear Power Ambitions Hampered by Delays and Soaring Costs

Nuclear is great but suffers from decades of blind eyes and overregulation at scale:

As the U.K. government doubles down on plans to develop the country’s nuclear power industry following decades of neglect, severe delays and cost increases are hampering progress. Delays and rising costs at the Sizewell C and Hinkley C nuclear projects have drawn public criticism, while concerns over public safety have been brought into question due to cybersecurity failings by Sellafield Ltd. While public support for nuclear power is at its highest level in decades, these failings could hinder the development of a strong nuclear power industry in the U.K. Hinkley Point C in Somerset, in the Southwest of England, is the first commercial nuclear power station to be constructed in the U.K. since the mid-1990s. The project started over a decade ago and, in that time, costs have risen over and over again, sending it over budget and causing delays.

By gov.uk - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-confirms-hinkley-point-c-project-following-new-agreement-in-principle-with-edf, OGL 3, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=116286699

The project, being led by Électricité de France (EDF), is now expected to take several more years to complete. Around 11,000 workers are employed by EDF to get Hinkley up and running, and while operations were set to commence in 2027, EDF said in 2022, it now looks like 2030 or 2031 could be a more likely start date. This additional delay is expected to increase the cost of the plant by billions. Sizewell C, which is being developed by EDF in Suffolk, in the East of England, has doubled in cost since initial 2020 plans, to almost $49 billion, according to claims in a recent report. This price increase is attributed to the rise in construction materials and inflation, among other factors. EDF is currently in discussions with the government about how to fund the additional project costs. A recent report from the court of auditors advises that EDF seek new investors for Hinkley C before it makes a final investment decision on Sizewell C.

This is why the UK should have been developing its enormous shale gas resources as iut worked out the kinks in nuclear. Instead, it bowed to political correctness and chose the green road while shutting down coal altogether, which has become an evolving disaster. No energy policy is sane that does not include coal, natural gas and nuclear!

Carrier Paralyzed On Lake Erie As Ice Coverage Exceeds 50-Year Trend!

Climate misinformation and disinformation, relentlessly pushed by far-left corporate media outlets, had their readership believing they were on the brink of perishing on a fiery planet—blaming everything from Taylor Swift's private jet travels to cow farts in late 2024.

‘Old Man Winter’

Then came 'Old Man Winter,' unleashing a polar vortex across the eastern half of the US, bringing record-low temperatures in some regions. Multiple winter storms traversed the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including an incredibly rare snowstorm that battered New Orleans (bordering Gulf of America waters) that nearly surpassed a snowstorm last seen 130 years ago. The cold blast (or what has felt like a 'mini ice age' this month) produced by the polar vortex does not align with the corporate media's and the World Economic Forum's global warming doom narrative. This may explain why 'green' politicians and unelected officials, along with MSM, have somewhat ignored the reality of a cold blast freezing the US to the core.

Yes, it's interesting how it’s all being largely ignored, isn’t it?

And, Briefly:

