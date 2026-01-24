This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Maryland Democrats Spark Electric Bill Debt Panic with Dumb Climate Policies

Why are Blue State governors so beholden to the climate blob, that they would push their low and moderate-income constituents further into energy poverty for the sake of a largely phony cause? Because that’s where the money from grifters and the votes from ignorant city dwellers have been found to date:

The Maryland power bill crisis first came to our attention in August 2024, when years of poor power-grid management by Democrats (mostly due to backfiring ‘green’ policies) in the state collided with surging electricity demand from AI data centers. Fast forward to today: the power bill crisis in the one-party rule state of Democratic Party kings and queens, headed by leftist Gov. Wes Moore, who has presidential ambitions, is getting hammered in the polling numbers (new data from Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media) as struggling Marylanders are financially crushed by mounting power-bill debt and venting their frustration in a Facebook group with nearly 14,000 angry residents.

The price of Democrat climate policies!

The Facebook group called “BGE Victims” has amassed 13.7k members, with many in the group pointing fingers at not just the local utility BGE or the grid operator PJM, but also the one-party rule of Democrats in the state who have masqueraded as competent managers but in reality are far-left activists looting the state’s coffers to fund pet projects from supporting illegal aliens to all things woke. Epic grid mismanagement, such as retiring fossil fuel power plants and de-growthing the grid with unreliable solar and wind to solve what Democrats say is a climate crisis emergency, has been nothing more than mismanagement, and the end result has been the financial destruction of the working class.

World Economic Forum Elites Should Focus on Economics, Not Climate

Make no mistake, the world has soured on global warming as a cause because the costs have become apparent to the average citizen and this weekend’s weather won’t help:

A recent article at Climate Change News discussing this week’s 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland worries that climate change is no longer a high priority for the attending global elites, while also attempting to reassure readers that the topic hasn’t disappeared entirely. It is true that climate change is dropping on the list of elites’ concerns, but it is not a bad thing. The attendees’ concerns are still wildly out of step with the concerns of average people who are impacted the most by the policies discussed and pushed at Davos. The article, titled “Ahead of Davos, climate drops down global elite’s list of pressing concerns,” was written before the Davos event kicked off Monday, January 19, and focuses on a survey conducted by the WEF’s Global Risks Perception Survey of “experts” and leaders in advance of the meeting. This year, the survey found that for the first time in years, “climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss have dropped down an international ranking of short-term concerns for high-profile business leaders, academics, and politicians,” as priorities shifted towards more concern over “economic risks like geoeconomic confrontation, economic downturn, inflation, and asset bubbles bursting.” (See the graph, below, from the WEF).

Considering the organization is the World Economic Forum, this shift should never have been necessary in the first place, as economic troubles should have always remained a top priority for these elites. Economics are consistently a concern for everyday people, whereas climate change ranks very low. Polling in the United States and Europe show that climate policies that would impact economic opportunity, like carbon taxes, banning combustion engine vehicles, among others, are broadly unpopular, and that other concerns rank higher.

While England Sleeps to Green Dreams, Communist China Is Eating Its Lunch

How much more betrayal can the Brits tolerate from its Labor government?

Chinese steel will be used for a taxpayer-funded £4billion green power plant on the site of the former Redcar steelworks – sparking accusations of a ‘betrayal’ of British workers. A deal for 7,000 tons of construction steel has been agreed between Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and China’s Modern Modular Engineering and Construction Company (MMEC) – despite the same type of steel being available from suppliers including state-run British Steel.

Net Zero Teesside

NZT receives government funding through Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and is backed by BP, Norwegian firm Equinor and French energy giant Total. It was first revealed to be considering Chinese steel in November, resulting in a huge backlash – particularly given the power station site’s location on part of the former Redcar steelworks in North Yorkshire, which shut in 2015. It is understood that MMEC’s steel was preferred because it comes from an electric arc furnace and so meets green aspirations, whereas British Steel’s would be from the Scunthorpe blast furnaces. A source said: ‘This is damaging for UK jobs and is a missed opportunity when so much taxpayers’ money is involved.’

The Perpetual Climate Panic Machine ‘Collapses’

We know many of those seemingly backing off on the climate scam probably don’t mean it, but the mere fact they’ve been forced by circumstances to do so, tells us a lot!

Global warming has gone cold as an issue. Despite decades of panicked predictions of doom, it’s never been a high priority for voters, and President Donald Trump’s bold expressions of “climate denial” went unpunished by voters. The media still sounds allied with the Green New Deal pushers, but the thrill is gone. Last November, leftists blasted ABC, CBS, and NBC for barely touching the COP30 global climate summit in Brazil. (PBS gave it nearly 16 minutes, and 10 of it was a John Kerry softball interview.) Now, Axios.com posted an analysis by Amy Harder on this trend, titled “The world’s great climate collapse.” Greenpeace gang, beware: “The last year has seen an epic reversal that spread quickly from governments to boardrooms to pop culture.”

Not only has Trump dismissed climate panic, but Harder noted Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, “once one of the world’s most vocal climate advocates,” is now repealing some of his country’s climate policies. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also issued a memo questioning the wisdom of pursuing “net zero” emissions policies. Then there’s billionaire Bill Gates, an unelected global leader. He circulated a memo criticizing the climate movement while shifting much of his money and focus back to public health—just four years after publishing the book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” a bestseller that drew gushy reviews from AP, CNN, USA Today, and Oprah Daily magazine.

