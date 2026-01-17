This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Trump Should Put The WEF On Notice: The Climate Scam Is Over

David, as usual, has it correct. Trump is anti-political correctness and understands his real audience must always, without apology, be the Americans who voted for him and they agree with David: now is the time to tell the arrogant Europeans and the globalists “we are so done with your climate scam!”

President Donald Trump has never been shy about stating his belief that the climate change narrative pushed by the globalist community for the last half-century is a massive “scam.” …No international organization has placed more emphasis on pushing the climate alarm narrative across the decades than the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose full support for the UN’s Agenda 2030 is largely based on leveraging fright claims by the climate activist community to impose a vast array of authoritarian controls on global populations. From 15-minute cities to forced adoption of electric vehicles to effectively destroying power grid reliability at the altar of wind and solar subsidies, any so-called “clean” energy solution pushed by climate activists has gained the happy buy-in from the WEF. As it happens, President Trump will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week along with what is being hyped as the largest official US delegation to ever attend any WEF annual conference. The President will deliver a speech to the conference on Wednesday, January 21, and there is little doubt the topics of energy and environmental policy will be a part of it just as they were in his speech to the UN last September…

President Trump’s excursion to Davos comes at an opportune time in which the US and international media are filled with stories reflecting the fading utility of the climate alarmist narrative… The trip also comes in the wake of Trump’s order removing the United States from participation in more than 60 “International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.” …Combined with Trump’s removal of the US from the Paris Climate Accords and the administration’s accelerating efforts to free the United States and the entire Western Hemisphere from Chinese domination of global supply chains for energy materials – a big part of what the capture and removal of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela was all about – and no one can doubt that America is moving in exactly the opposite direction on energy and climate policy than the WEF desires. Thus, next Wednesday’s speech serves as the perfect opportunity for President Trump to drive that message home with the same force he used in his speech to the UN. Will he do it?

Another $3.5 Billion For Gas Power Generation

The private market sees opportunity as Talen Energy steps to address PJM’s problems.

Talen Energy is following in the footsteps of utility peers Vistra and Constellation by spending billions of dollars acquiring gas generation assets to expand their capacity and grow market share in the growing power demand market. After spending about $3.5 billion to acquire gas generation capacity in Pennsylvania and Ohio back in July 2025, the company announced it spent another $3.5 billion to acquire two more gas facilities in Ohio. With the newly announced 2.6 GW added to last year’s 2.9 GW, Talen is getting just as aggressive as others with acquiring as much capacity as possible.

We previously discussed Vistra’s stock price popping after they purchased multiple gas plants for $4 billion, adding 5.5 GW to their portfolio across the US. The PJM market seems to be a focus of much of the capacity expansion efforts due to the extreme strain on the grid with data centers growing like weeds in places like northern Virginia. That acquisition is also in addition to their $2 billion Q4 purchase of seven gas plants for 2.6 GW. Acquisitions by Talen and Vistra are still dwarfed by Constellation’s massive acquisition of Calpine announced one year ago. Acquiring 23 GW of mostly gas power, Constellation paid about $30 billion to further expand their generation capabilities. Constellation also currently holds ownership of the most commercial nuclear reactions in the US. The frantic scramble to acquire as much capacity as possible, as quickly as possible, is due to the desperation for answering the demand from the US grid as it struggles to keep up with new demand growth not seen in decades due to electrification and AI data centers.

Hungary Steals Auto Industry Jobs from Green-Blinded Germany!

The poor Germans, who laughed at Trump when he warned them during his first adminstration.

In yet another major blow to the German automobile labor market, Mercedes has announced it will be relocating production of its A-Class from Rastatt, Germany, to Kecskemét, Hungary. While Hungary’s foreign minister is taking a victory lap, Germany’s largest opposition party is sharply crticizing he government as signs grow that Germany’s automobile market is faltering… [T]he news is not being welcomed in Germany, with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) pointing out the dire economic situation the country is facing… “This is a direct consequence of Friedrich Merz’s green climate and energy policies. To make Germany an attractive industrial location again, a genuine economic policy turnaround is needed through the termination of the energy transition, the combustion engine ban, the abolition of fleet emission limits, and the elimination of state-mandated reporting requirements. If this is not possible within the EU, Germany must seriously consider a Dexit,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, in 2023, the country lost a staggering 120,000 manufacturing jobs, highlighting serious problems. However, Hungary, already a major manufacturing hub for German automobile producers, is now set to expand. Production of the A-Class is slated to begin at the Kecskemét plant as early as Q2, with production planned to continue until 2028… Mercedes’ decision proves that investors embrace Hungary’s political stability, low taxes, and highly skilled workforce, with the Kecskemét plant its largest production site in Europe; only in China does the group have a larger capacity, notes Budapester. Mercedes, named “Most Attractive Employer” in 2024, now directly employs more than 5,000 people in Hungary.

The Net Zero Program Is Essentially A War on Plant Food

Rafe always nail it!

In case you are worried about warming and CO2 emissions, just read a good book or two and relax! Warming, since the Little Ice Age ended some 300 years ago, has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or two short of the Roman Warm Period. That was the best time for living things in recorded history. Fear of warming (and plant food) is driving the greatest misallocation of resources ever, equating to

Electricity costs have doubled or tripled. The supply is less secure, with blackouts looming in Germany, Britain, and Australia. The current is less stable in voltage and frequency, which are vital for modern manufacturing machinery. And the environmental carnage! From the overseas mines to the cancerous proliferation of wind and solar facilities carving up our forests and farmlands, to the impending tsunami of toxic waste when the hardware has to be thrown away and replaced. Replacement… That is the only way that wind and solar can be described as renewable. Blackouts have been deferred in Australia thanks to a loss of industries and businesses, large and small, which has flattened the demand curve. This can’t go on forever. How many more smelters can we close?

