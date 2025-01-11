This week’s best energy picks:

Antarctica Fire and Ice Hyperbole Gets A Comeuppance!

How many times do we need to learn climate is highly variable?

Antarctica sea ice rebounded in December after a long period of record lows, US scientists said, giving pause to speculation that Earth’s frozen continent could be undergoing a permanent change. The rate of sea ice loss during the warmer spring months of November and December slowed to well below average, the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) said in a statement on Jan 7. This followed a “prolonged period of record to near-record daily lows” in 2023 and 2024 – the hottest years in the history books for global temperature rises driven by climate change.

By the end of 2024, Antarctic sea ice extent had recovered to 7.3 million sq km – very close to the 1981 to 2010 average, the NSIDC said. This erased the record and near-record low extents of October and November, it added. “This provides a sharp illustration of the high variability of Antarctic sea ice extent,” it said. Ocean temperature records – both at the surface and deep below – have tumbled since 2023, driven partly by an El Nino phenomenon that elevated heat around the globe. Scientists have been concerned since mid-2016 that global warming could be setting in motion more lasting changes in how much sea ice forms around the world’s coldest continent.

So, now we wait for the next round of scaremongering…

Hat Tip: D.N.

Climate Lawfare Is Just Another Expression of Elitist Guilt

The primary driver of climate politics is green energy corporatism but elitist guilt also plays a role:

The Picower family is forcing shoddy electric appliances into every American home to assuage their guilty consciences. As the single-largest beneficiaries of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, the Picowers have plenty to feel awkward about. One way they’re excising the guilt is by financing climate change lawsuits and leftwing judicial influence schemes that will strip Americans of conveniences they take for granted – say hot showers or efficient dishwashers. As my organization, the American Energy Institute, explained in a recent report, leftwing city governments and blue states are suing energy providers over climate change, with the goal of forcing unpopular lifestyle products into every home. The plaintiffs could achieve that goal through government spending financed by legal awards. Alternatively, the terms of a settlement might require energy companies to change product offerings. A leftwing lobbying campaign disguised as judicial education is midwifing this effort. And the Picowers are paying for all of it, according to the Daily Wire.

The family chieftain, Jeffrey Picower, invested early with Madoff, and ultimately profited over $7 billion off of Madoff’s fraud. A court-appointed trustee in charge of recovering money for Madoff’s victims would later maintain Picower “knew or should have known” that Madoff was running a fraud. The returns Madoff generated for Picower were too incredible to be believed – as much as 950% in one year. More damning still, Picower never let his money ride with Madoff. He withdrew his earnings on a quarterly basis for years. The Picower family paid back their ill-gotten gains – no real act of justice, considering that stolen wealth surely begat new opportunities to make money. Thereafter, they put their last $200 million toward endowing a new philanthropic organization, the JPB Foundation, to salvage the family name. The JPB Foundation has given $4.45 million to an entity that pays for the lawyers litigating the climate change cases. The foundation gave another $2 million to the Climate Judiciary Project, the aforementioned liberal influence campaign passing itself off as” judicial education.” …A defining characteristic of liberal guilt is its insistence that penance is not a personal matter. Penance must be foisted without consent on all the rest of us. After all, there are no individual solutions to systemic problems. Such indifference to the preferences of others – psychopathy if you prefer – was at the heart of the Madoff fraud, and it animates climate lawfare too.

It does sound like psychopathy, doesn’t it? And, from a new type of Bernie Bro, no less!

Hat Tip: D.S.

Norway: Climate Hero or Climate Villian?

Norway, unlike Germany, has balanced its investments in green energy with continued commitments to oil and gas:

After hitting record highs this year, Norway’s oil and gas investment is expected to grow even higher in 2025. Greater development activity on new projects and the cost of inflation have contributed heavily to the increase in Norway’s oil and gas investment in 2024. Norway’s oil and gas investment is expected to total around $22.9 billion this year, marking an all-time high, according to the country’s statistics office. The previous record was $20.4 billion in 2014 when oil prices were very high and companies were still spending heavily on new oil and gas projects. The increase in investment supported new exploration activity, pipeline transportation, and shutdown and removal. The Scandinavian oil superpower is expected to continue investing heavily in fossil fuels in the coming years. Oil and gas companies operating in Norway expect to invest an estimated $24.68 billion in 2025, the industry association Offshore Norge announced in December. The group surveyed 14 companies, including Equinor, Aker, Vår Energi, ConocoPhillips, and Shell, representing almost the entirety of the country’s oil and gas output. Companies plan to commence drilling on 45 exploration wells in Norwegian waters in 2025, an increase from 41 this year and the highest level since 2019.

The increase in new exploration projects reflects the growth in demand for natural gas from Norway, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian oil. Norway is Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, with an output of more than 4 million bpd, and the government aims to continue increasing production for several decades… Norway has invested heavily in renewable energy in recent years. Its grid runs almost entirely on green energy sources, and it has also funded projects in other parts of the world… Nonetheless, many question whether Norway should be seen as a climate hero or as a carbon villain. The International Energy Agency has repeatedly said that further fossil fuel exploration is not compatible with its scenarios for reaching net zero emissions by 2050, meaning that Norway’s oil and gas investment is at odds with its aims for a green transition, despite its decarbonization and carbon offset efforts. Yet, it seems that Norway wants to have its cake and eat it by continuing to invest heavily in oil and gas while also providing significant funding for decarbonization and a green transition.

Diversifying your investments; what a concept!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Ten Common Sense Energy Actions Trump Can Take

David Blackmon assembled a great list of “10 quick common-sense actions" President Trump should do about energy:

Rescind Biden’s ridiculous permitting “pause” on LNG export infrastructure. Of all the Biden energy policy scams, this was perhaps the most heinous and unjustified of all. Terminate it immediately and get this American growth industry back on track. Terminate U.S. participation in the Paris Climate Agreement and in any future annual COP conferences sponsored by the United Nations. Halt the spending of federal dollars related to any and all goals and commitments related to either of these wasteful processes. Terminate the office of Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, aka “the Climate Envoy,” currently occupied by John Podesta and eliminate its budget. Turnabout being fair play, Trump should invoke a “pause” of his own related to permits and subsidies going to Biden’s pet offshore wind boondoggle. The pause would be justified by the need to conduct a truly thorough study on the potential impacts of those massive developments on marine mammals, seabirds, and the commercial fishing industry. Invoke the “precautionary principle” that has been ignored by Biden regulators related to these costly and possibly deadly projects. Order the Interior Department to immediately and aggressively restart the moribund oil-and-gas leasing program on federal lands and waters. Direct the Interior Department Inspector General to investigate the Biden-era manipulations of these programs for potential criminal violations. Form an interagency task force to recommend ways the executive branch of government can act to streamline permitting processes for energy projects that do not require congressional action. Congress has proven several times now that it is incapable of passing legislation in this arena. Place an immediate hold on all green energy subsidies pending a full compliance review. This should include any and all subsidy programs that were part of the IRA or the 2021 Infrastructure law. This review should also include suggested reforms to qualification requirements for these subsidy programs in light of the high percentage of bankruptcy filings by unsustainable companies that have benefited from these subsidies. In light of the Supreme Court’s recent recission of the Chevron Deference, order the Environmental Protection Agency to review the rationale for regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide, aka “plant food,” as a pollutant under the provisions of the Clean Air Act. Order an interagency review of the U.S. power grid and transmission infrastructure as they relate to national security concerns. Include a special focus on the current, growing trend of major tech firms locking up power generation assets for their own specific needs (AI, data centers, etc.) which might deny generation capacity that would otherwise be dedicated to the public grid. In light of recent reports of Biden regulators steering billions of dollars of IRA and other green energy funds to NGOs to provide funding for anti-fossil fuel propaganda, lawfare, and other abuses of the legal system, order an immediate freeze on all such spending pending a formal review.

Love it!

Hat Tip: S.H.

And, Briefly:

