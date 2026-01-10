This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Consensus Isn’t Science, So Stop with Your Phony 97% Crap!

It’s great to see the CO2 Coalition addressing this:

You have likely heard that 97% of scientists agree that increasing greenhouse gas emissions are driving unusual and unprecedented dangerous warming. The 200-plus scientists and experts at the CO 2 Coalition take strong exception to this. Many notable scientists and historical figures also disagree on the application of “consensus science.”

I don’t see a whole lot of difference between the consensus on climate change and the consensus on witches. At the witch trials in Salem the judges were educated at Harvard. This was supposedly 100% science. The one or two people who said there were no witches were immediately hung. Not much has changed. — Will Happer In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual. — Galileo I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned. — Richard Feynman I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. — Michael Crichton The fact that an opinion has been widely held is no evidence whatever that it is not utterly absurd; indeed, in view of the silliness of the majority of mankind, a widespread belief is more likely to be foolish than sensible. — Bertrand Russell Genius abhors consensus because when consensus is reached, thinking stops. — Albert Einstein

Many more such quotes may be found in the full article!

Hat Tip: G.W.

This Sounds Suspiciously Like Big Pharma During the Wu-Flu!

Yeah, they’re “closely monitoring” for sure, but what are they monitoring? Something tells me they’re monitoring us and our reaction to another of their griftying schemes in the name of the climate. They want to make sure they can still get awway with it.

A major UK trial of a controversial feed additive designed to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane gas by dairy cows has ended… The launch of the Bovaer supplement trial last year saw concerns raised over food safety, as well as misinformation and conspiracy theories posted online, with videos on social media showing people flushing milk down the toilet in protest. Bovaer is now the focus of an investigation in Denmark after farmers raised fresh concerns but manufacturer DSM-Firmenich said the additive was “proven, effective and safe”. The manufacturer of Bovaer said animal welfare was the company’s “highest priority” The company spokesman added that it had been “successfully used for over three years by thousands of farmers in over 25 countries.” But he said: “We are aware that in recent days, some farmers have raised concerns about cow health… …The supplement, which is added in small quantities to cow feed, has been approved for use by UK regulators and the UK government has said milk from cows given Bovaer is safe to drink.

A Food Standards Agency safety assessment in 2023 concluded there were no safety concerns when Bovaer is used at the approved dose. But it is not clear whether the additive will be more widely used in the UK, with a spokeswoman for Arla saying the findings of its trial were “currently being reviewed”. …In Denmark, it is mandatory to use methane-reducing animal feed as part of the government’s plan to reduce the environmental impact from agriculture… Jannik Elmegaard, of the Danish Food and Veterinary Administration, told the BBC they were “very aware that some herd owners have reported animals showing signs of illness after being fed with Bovaer” but it was “unclear how many cows were affected”. He added that they were “closely monitoring” the situation and collecting data so that they could determine the cause of the illnesses, but emphasised that Bovaer had “undergone a long and thorough approval process”. “We are actively engaging with the relevant organisations to ensure that all these concerns are fully investigated and properly addressed,” he explained.

Hat Tip: J.C.

When It Comes to Your Risks … Well, That Just Doesn’t Register. Grift We Must!

This story reveals what New York’s Climate ACt is all about and it isn’t your environment, safety, or your wallet. No, it’s all about green grifting and green virtue signaling, nothing more and nothing less:

From the EPA website: Late on the evening of December 19, 2025, a fire occurred at the Church Street Battery Storage Facility in Warwick, New York, operated by Convergent Energy & Power. The town has experienced multiple battery storage incidents in recent years, and each new event raises difficult questions about risk, emergency response, and whether existing BESS designs are suitable for locations near homes, schools, and small businesses… The Convergent Energy Warwick energy storage facility has a capacity of 12 MW and 57 MWh. Meanwhile, back here in New York City, there are plans, well advanced (although not quite yet under construction), to build a much larger grid battery storage facility in Ravenswood, Queens. That would be right on the East River, directly across from East Midtown and the Upper East Side of Manhattan:

You can see on the map how close much of Manhattan is to this facility. To be fair, the wind usually blows the other way, but the parts of Queens near this facility are also very densely populated. Something called Queensbridge Houses — the largest public housing project in the country — is immediately adjacent. The planned capacity of the battery storage facility in Ravenswood is 316 MW/2528 MWh — some 25 or more times the size of the facility in Warwick that has now caught fire at least twice. A New York agency going by the name NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) is leading the charge to build these energy storage facilities, including in densely populated areas like Queens. On their website, they have a page touting the new battery storage project at the Ravenswood location. Believe it or not, their sales pitch is that the new battery facility is cleaner and greener than the prior natural gas power plants on the site.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Boston Herald Op-Ed: Wind Power Lies Cost Blue State Ratepayers Big-Time

Betsy McCaughey is a former Lt. Governor of New York State and calls out blue state energy policies for the scam they are:

Red states have low electric rates. Blue states gouge residents and businesses with exorbitant rates. But even worse are the bald-faced lies blue-state politicians tell you to defend the gouging. Instead of admitting that expensive electricity is a choice they’re deliberately making — your budget be damned — they lie, claiming wind and solar power are “affordable” and “reliable.” The shameless gaslighting was on full display last month, in response to a Trump administration edict pausing offshore wind farm construction along the East Coast near Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island… The minute the administration issued the pause, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont accused the Trump administration of “making things up.” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it “B.S.” …Hochul claimed wind power will “keep energy costs down” and “strengthen reliability.” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office spuriously insisted wind power will save ratepayers “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Lamont claimed a “diverse energy supply” that includes wind will “lower utility costs for families.” Nonsense.

Each state has the authority to decide the mix of energy sources that go into its electric grid. Blue states have mandated ever-increasing reliance on wind, as well as solar, instead of fossil fuels, explains the Institute for Energy Research. New Yorkers pay, on average, 58% more for their electricity than the national average because of the green mandates state politicians have imposed and the power sources they exclude, such as natural gas fracking. Connecticut ratepayers are fleeced even more, paying nearly double the national average rate for electricity. Climate-driven pols, almost all of them Democrats, should at least admit they’re making decisions based on ideology and, in many cases, pressure from the renewable energy lobby. Instead, they parrot falsehoods about “affordability” and “reliability.” Offshore wind power is at least twice as expensive per kilowatt as natural gas-generated electricity or almost any other source… Germans pay 43 cents per kilowatt hour, more than twice what Canadians with similar climate conditions but a reliance on fossil fuels pay… California’s increasing reliance on renewables — now up to 39% of the grid’s mix — explains why their residents and businesses pay the second-highest rates in the nation, behind Hawaii. That high cost is hobbling growth and causing “energy poverty” among low-income residents who can’t pay their electric bills. In blue states everywhere, Americans struggling to pay for electricity need to elect political leaders who will make affordability a priority. But to do that, voters need to hear the truth… On the facts, instead of the lies, wind power is a loser.

Hat Tip: R.N.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech #ClimateLawfare #LNG

Share