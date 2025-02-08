This week’s best energy picks:

Trump’s Withdrawal From the Paris Agreement Won’t Hurt the Climate

Bold action defines leadership based, not three decades of jet-set COP events designed to advance a corporatist scam based on a fantasy:

President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement. Cue the leftwing meltdown. Though everyone knew the withdrawal was coming, the left and the “international community” are still decrying America’s alleged abdication of leadership on climate. But toothless agreements window dressed with international summits and photo ops are not the same as leadership. The truth is America has led the world in reducing emissions for years not because of the Paris Agreement, but because innovation and the free market facilitate the deployment of cheaper and cleaner energy. Let’s review the record. In recent decades, America has achieved unprecedented — and unexpected — energy production thanks to fracking and horizontal drilling. Since the early 2000s when these twin technologies began to be deployed much more expansively, U.S. natural gas production has more than doubled. By 2016, hydraulically fractured gas wells accessed through horizontal drilling accounted for nearly 70% of all oil and natural gas wells. While the left may clutch its pearls at the increased production of a fossil fuel like natural gas, this clean energy source has been a main driver of U.S. emissions reductions. Over the past 15 years when America has massively increased natural gas output, the U.S. reduced carbon emissions more than any other country. We can see this year by year… The Paris Agreement is the definition of bureaucratic failure, conflating meetings, busyness, and lofty goals as success. Its only achievement is to make climate ideologues and green jetsetters feel good about themselves as they fly to international conferences.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Oh, the Whining! Green Investments Only Grew 11% Last Year! What’s Wrong?

The reality is slowing sinking in, but notice the whining over what is still a 11% increase!

Global investments in green energy solutions topped $2 trillion last year, for the first time ever, but the world needs to pour in $5.6 trillion each year into low-carbon energy to get on track for global net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, BloombergNEF said in a new report on Thursday. Last year, green energy investments reached a record high globally, but the pace of growth has slowed from the 2021-2023 period, according to BNEF’s report Energy Transition Investment Trends 2025. The world invested a total of $2.1 trillion in low-carbon energy in 2024, up by 11% compared to 2023, the report found. However, the pace of growth has slowed. In the years 2021 to 2023, global investment in clean energy jumped by between 24% and 29% each year, according to BNEF.

Electrified transport continued to be the top segment for low-carbon energy investment, drawing in $757 billion in 2024. China remained the single biggest market with $818 billion of investment, up by 20% from 2023 and increasing investment in all sectors. China’s total investment last year was greater than the combined investment of the U.S., the EU, and the UK. However, investment was stagnant in the U.S., at $338 billion, and fell in both the EU and UK, hitting $381 billion and $65.3 billion, respectively, BNEF said. The research provider also noted that energy transition investment will have to average $5.6 trillion each year from 2025 to 2030, in order to get on track for global net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. The current investment level of $2.1 trillion implies that the world is only at 37% of what is required to get on track, BNEF said.

They’re whining because they see that we are starting to see! Offshore wind is dying. EV mandates aren’t working. A gigantic solar facility just went bust. Electric rates are skyrocketing with the implementation of green policies. The whole damned scam is slowly but surely unraveling. They know it.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Electricity Prices Rise in Tandem with Solar and Wind Development and Pretending Otherwise Yierlfds Nothing But Increased Poverty

Bjorn Lomborg nails it once again:

The myth that the green energy transition is inevitable and will make cheap electricity for everyone is one of the most dangerous self-delusions of the global elite. Despite two decades of policy attempts, fossil fuels in 2022 still meet 81 per cent of global energy needs, down from 81.2 per cent in 2000. On the most optimistic trend, fossil fuels will still supply two-thirds of all energy in 2100. Yet, Western governments that have most enthusiastically pursued these expensive policies have received plaudits from multilateral organisations, climate activists and the media, who all mistake spending money with achieving results. After decades of nearly unrestrained green efforts, electricity costs in the UK, Europe and progressive US states like California have soared.

The United Kingdom is paying a heavy price for leading the world on the climate agenda: its inflation-adjusted electricity price, weighted across households and industry, has tripled from 2003 to 2023, mostly because of climate policies. It need not have been so: the US electricity price has remained almost unchanged over the same period. The total annual UK electricity bill is now £90 billion, or £59 billion more than if prices in real terms had stayed unchanged since 2003. That is equivalent to wasting 2.1 per cent of GDP each year. This unnecessary increase is so costly that it is twice the entire cost of UK primary education. Had prices stayed at 2003 levels, an average family of four would be spending £1,882 on electricity – which includes indirect industry costs. Instead, it now pays £5,425 per year. There is a strong, clear correlation between more solar and wind, and much higher average energy prices. Indeed, no country in the entire world has combined significant solar and wind energy with low electricity costs. Data from the International Energy Agency shows the average electricity cost in a country with little or no solar and wind power is about 10p per kWh. For every 10 percentage points of additional solar and wind, the cost increases by more than 4p.

Simply staggering and, yet, they persist. Why? Because they want upheaval, dependence, and a world where there are fewer of us and those who remain do what they’re told.

Hat Tip: S.H.

Norway Government Collapses Over Subsidizing the UK’s Green Fantasies!

Dan Markind explains the perils of being green:

Great Britain’s Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shaken up the British political scene since July 2024, including making a priority of a “Net Zero” policy regarding energy generation and use in the United Kingdom. Led by Ed Miliband, who has the curious title of Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Labour has initiated a policy seeking, among other things, to retrofit every building and electrify ground transport and heat. Recently those Net Zero plans have generated much controversy. A renowned British scientist sent a letter to Mr. Milband this week branding his Net Zero plans a “fantasy,” and claiming that the cost of such Net Zero transition will hit £4.4 trillion. (Source). Now Britain has another growing problem regarding the transition to renewable energy, this time in the field of international relations. On December 15, 2024, Norway and England announced a strategic partnership called the “Green Industrial Partnership” to increase cooperation concerning clean energy innovations. (Source). Great Britain doubled down on this by announcing the first construction of carbon capture projects in the Northeast of the Kingdom.

Will there be another Battle of Largs between the UK and Norway?

The euphoria of that announcement did not last long. Even though Great Britain’s imports of Norwegian energy have risen to £41B from £19B in the last five years, (Source), the UK now is more dependent than ever on political events in Norway, and that country’s government fell in January over energy nationalism. Specifically, a junior partner in the Norwegian governing coalition quit over that government’s plans to implement European Union green energy laws. (Source). Importantly, before the Norwegian government’s fall, both governing parties indicated that they wished to end the energy supply deals that Norway has entered into with the United Kingdom and Germany. In December, as Germany faced a lack of wind, it dramatically increased its imports of Norwegian power, causing prices in southern Norway to soar by twenty times from one week to the next. A similar, if less dramatic price increase, occurred in Norway in 2022 when interconnection cables opened to both Great Britain and Germany. This has caused great consternation in the Scandinavian country, which suffers from energy prices that are six times the European average. (Source). The internal angst was so great that it brought down the government.

Yes, and green angst is the worst type of angst, of course.

Hat Tip: D.M.

And, Briefly:

