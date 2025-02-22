This week’s best energy picks:

Consumers Are Saying “We Want Gas”

Some great observations from a former colleague, Steve Everley.

A common argument against investing in natural gas is that we should not "lock in" more fossil fuel infrastructure. Others say it will become a stranded asset. The claims are dubious. In fact, consumers and the broader market are disproving them on a daily basis.



Last year, Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) criticized federal approval of a natural gas pipeline because he said it "locks in long-term capital investments" in gas and will become a "costly stranded asset." In 2022, California announced a "review" of pipelines to "avoid stranded assets" and which "advances our transition away from natural gas." The Illinois Commerce Commission recently initiated its own "Future of Gas" proceedings with concerns about "stranded assets" and the need for so-called "non-pipeline alternatives" to new gas investments.



But households and other consumers are telling a completely different story: we want gas. The U.S. natural gas system adds a new customer every minute. Polls also consistently show that Americans have no interest in banning gas stoves or creating other restrictions on consumer choice. American families don't seem concerned about locking in delivery of the affordable fuel they want.

Many have spent years just trying to get access. In Taos County, NM, residents waited decades to get connected to the natural gas system. This past spring, developers announced a pipeline project was finally moving forward.



"We're excited for it," a local tribal leader said. "We've been working on it since 2006-2007, trying to get natural gas up this way." Estimates show switching to natural gas will save local customers $1,800 per year, a massive relief for a county where the median household income is 25% below the national average.



Last week, Reuters reported that U.S. power generators burned a record amount of natural gas as temperatures rose and air conditioning needs soared. And as Richard Meyer recently pointed out, based on data from the U.S. EIA, natural gas – already the top fuel for power generation nationally – is on the verge of becoming the top primary energy source in the United States.



The president of the New England Power Generators Association recently explained that when the region has closed coal- or oil-fired generation, it's not typically being replaced by wind or solar. It's being replaced by natural gas.



Globally, the picture is similar. Worldwide LNG trade hit an all-time high in 2023. In an analysis released this month, the International Energy Agency said global natural gas demand increased (again) in the first half of 2024.



Claims about "stranded assets" and avoiding fossil fuel "lock in" reflect a disregard for what consumers actually want. The only way these assets will become "stranded" is if the same advocates making those claims successfully lobby for policies to restrict gas. The market is moving toward more natural gas, not less.



Demand matters.

Indeed, it does!

Hat Tip: D.B.

Biden Gave Grifter NGOs Wheelbarrows of Climate Cash

NGOs are undermining the West and it needs to end now.

Out of the $27-billion from “Joe Biden’s” Inflation Reduction Act sent to EPA in 2024, $2-billion from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) ended up in the Stacey-associated Rewiring America org and its offshoot the Power Forward Communities org. Stacey was listed as “senior counsel” to Rewiring America, which also happened to “partner” with her prior NGOs Fair Count and Southern Economic Advancement Project. What you might surmise from all this is that “Joe Biden’s” green energy agenda was used as a green smokescreen for a giant patronage racketeering operation. The billions allocated would go ostensibly to innumerable corporations set up to carry-out “green” good deeds, most of which would never actually happen, but would, along the way, pad thousands upon thousands of bank accounts for favored contractors.

Stacey’s Power Forward Communities NGO was incorporated in the state of Delaware where loose corporate governance requires such orgs to pay out only five percent of the org’s funds to its stated mission recipients each year. The rest of the $2-billion not allocated to staff salaries can be socked away in safe investments garnering, say, $50-million-a-year in returns, which can be rolled back into the org and used for spinning out new NGOs with more paid staff positions. . .grift upon grift. . . . That is what patronage is, and that, by the way, is how it became such an urgent national issue over a hundred years ago when it was openly known as the “spoils system” in electoral politics — to the victor go the spoils— which was resolved by the 1883 Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act. Alas, in our time patronage (that is, corruption) has reinvented itself as the blob, the runaway system that almost sank the country. Do you see how all this works now? The ever-expanding matrix of NGOs creates an army of useful idiots working hand-in-hand with an ever-expanding rogue bureaucracy that has become effectively a fourth branch of government accountable to nobody. This is how your tax dollars disappear down a rat-hole and why the US government is insolvent.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Just Who Are You Speaking for, Josh? Us or the Grifters?

The only thing “vital” about the IRA is that the waste, fraud, and abuse it represents be ended immediately.

Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging unlawful restrictions on the state's access to over $3.1 billion in federal funds designated for programs under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The lawsuit contends that federal agencies have arbitrarily suspended or restricted access to these funds, which are vital for initiatives such as the Solar for All program, greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, and infrastructure improvements.

Who are you representing, Josh?

The administration's pause on disbursing these funds stems from an executive order aimed at auditing and potentially revising programs associated with the "Green New Deal." However, Pennsylvania argues that this unilateral suspension violates the U.S. Constitution, as the funds were appropriated and obligated by Congress. The legal outcome of this challenge could have significant ramifications for state-level energy and infrastructure projects nationwide.

Shapiro’s action shows us his priorities as governor; delivering on the special interests of green energy grifters.

Hat Tip: M.O.

When Bureaucrats Suppose They Are in Charge, Not the President

Hmmm…

The head of the criminal division in the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. resigned Tuesday morning after declining to comply with a Trump administration demand to freeze the assets of a multibillion-dollar Biden administration environmental grant initiative, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Veteran prosecutor Denise Cheung did not spell out her reasons for her sudden resignation in an emailed announcement to colleagues that was obtained by The Washington Post, but she praised her co-workers for their “countless” sacrifices in the service of the public and honest law enforcement. “This office is a special place,” she wrote. “I took an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, and I have executed this duty faithfully.”

Cheung’s resignation came in connection with a Justice Department effort to assist President Donald Trump’s new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who said last week that he would try to rescind $20 billion in grants awarded by the Biden administration for climate and clean energy projects, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

Is Denise Ceung's next job going to be with one of the NGOs grabbing our money?

Hat Tip: R.N.

