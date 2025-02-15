This week’s best energy picks:

New Jersey Climate Lawfare Case Was Orchestrated by the Rockefellers

Climate lawfare all comes via wealthy elites:

Just two weeks after suffering a major setback in a decision involving Anne Arundel County, Maryland, the pushers and funders of this lawfare campaign were tossed out in a case targeting ExxonMobil in New Jersey… In 2023, EnergyInDepth obtained emails detailing tactics employed by the Rockefeller funded Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) to convince various cities and counties in the state to sign onto the lawfare campaign. Those emails revealed close coordination between CCI and New Jersey officials, even to the extent of CCI funding an “Accountability University” to educate lawfare participants about the best tactics and talking points to deploy in their big money grab efforts.

CCI even offered to “ghost write” opinion pieces for public officials and “serve as an extra set of hands,” adding, “…there are absolutely no legal obligations. Since we are a 501 c3, there is no pledge or legal sign on’ required. Rather, we view ourselves as an extra set of hands to help public officials…” So, what’s the point of all this, you might ask? Well, the point is that when you see one of these lawsuits brought by a city, county, or state government, just know that none of this is happening organically. Also know that this big money grab costs these companies millions to defend themselves, and we all end up paying for it at the gas pump and in our home utility bills.

Remember, the point of lawfare isn’t to win by decision, but to punish by process. The only thing that will stop it is lawfare against NGOs and this is the perfect time, as DOGE is revealing who and what these evil social constructs are all about.

Hat Tip: D.B.

The Rest of the Story from New Jersey: Offshore Wind Dies Another Death

Mish Talk pulls this from a Wall Street Journal story:

Another offshore wind development stalled this week off the Jersey shore, making it the latest of three such projects to fail despite generous terms from the state. Energy giant Shell wrote off its 50% stake in Atlantic Shores, choosing to take a $1 billion impairment instead of complete the 2,800 megawatt wind farm. New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities canceled its request for a wind-energy provider, leaving the unfinished project with no prospective customer.

Ratepayers can rejoice. Atlantic Shores would have charged about three times the market price for the power it generated, according to a review by Whitestrand Consulting. That would have raised electricity rates by 11% for residents and 13% to 15% for businesses, forcing them to overpay by $48 billion over the wind farm’s lifetime. Gov. Murphy has treated renewable energy as a sacred cause no matter the costs since 2018. That includes a bill he signed to let Ørsted pocket federal credits it had promised to pass on to customers, though he clawed money back when the projects died. Mr. Murphy says he approves of the utility bureau’s decision not to seek a new wind provider, but he still hasn’t given up his green dreams, calling offshore wind a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” A once-in-a-generation failure is more accurate.

The only green dreams Murphy has are those of raking in billions of our money through green corporatism.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Norway Gives Green Energy the Heisman!

Contrast Norway with the UK, which is committing energy suicide under Two-Tier Kier Starmer’s leadership:

Norwegian energy giant Equinor is halving investment in renewable energy over the next two years while increasing oil and gas production. Chief executive Anders Opedal said that the transition to lower carbon energy was moving slower than expected, costs had increased, and customers were reluctant to commit to long term contracts. Mr Opedal told the BBC he was confident that Rosebank - a giant new oil field in the North Sea - would go ahead, despite a recent court ruling that consent had been awarded unlawfully.

He also warned that gas prices could rise next winter as European gas storage levels were lower now than this time last year. "We are scaling down our investments in renewables and low carbon solutions because we don't see the necessary profitability in the future," Mr Opedal said. It will cut investments in renewables to $5bn over the next two years, down from about $10bn. It will also drop a target to spend half of its fixed assets budget on renewables and low carbon products by 2030. By contrast, Equinor will be increasing oil and gas production by 10% over the next two years.

Who knew the Norwegians were so wise?

Hat Tip: J.S.

RMI Is A Prime Example of the NGO-Corporate-Industrial-Climate Complex

Why are American taxpayers paying for this?

Since 2020, the Rocky Mountain Institute has been hyping bogus claims about the alleged danger of natural gas stoves. That year, the Colorado-based group claimed that gas stoves “release toxic pollutants that can damage human health, but governments have done little to educate the public or accelerate the transition to all-electric cooking.” …While the kerfuffle over gas stoves has largely died down, the Colorado-based outfit remains one of the biggest and most influential climate NGOs. Furthermore, RMI is aggressively pushing efforts to implement building codes across the country that outlaw gas stoves and appliances.

RMI is pushing these policies even though 69% of voters oppose bans on gas stoves…Furthermore, RMI says it aims to “identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030,” and claims it is “transforming the global energy system to secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all.” …Given its promotion of quack science, as well as its anti-consumer-far-left agenda, why is RMI getting federal funding? According to its latest annual report, RMI gets funding from the National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, Department of State, Department of Transportation, General Services Administration, and the US Trade and Development Agency. It is also getting funding from the International Finance Corporation and World Bank. RMI provides a prime example of the stunning growth and influence of the NGO-corporate-industrial-climate complex. It is getting millions of dollars in dark money per year from unnamed donors and vast sums from some of America’s biggest corporations.

NGOs are destroying Western Civilization and they need to be sued into oblivion and/or criminally prosecuted under RICO.

Hat Tip: R.B.

