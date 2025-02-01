This week’s best energy picks:

Why the UK’s Net Zero Push Is Perfectly Insane

Peter Hitchens, a well-known British commentator and writer talks about his nation’s insane energy policies:

Anybody can look - it's called the the energy dashboard - you can get it up on your computer any time and see on a normal day in this country where the power which is lighting your home and your place of work and everything else, you see where it's coming from. And on a day when the wind isn't blowing, it's largely coming from gas or it's coming from imported power, which quite often comes from the Netherlands, where they still burn coal. We don't burn coal anymore because we didn't just close down our coal fired power stations, we blew them up - we were so certain we were right to do so. At the same time, China is, even as we speak, building the equivalent of two, I think, two new coal fired power stations a week. India has a vast expansion program of coal fired power stations.

Even if George is right about his tremendous predictions of apocalypse, even if he's right, the contribution which this country is making by what it's doing to these, to these outcomes is not merely minimal. It's nonexistent. Everything that we do is completely blotted out by what much larger countries are doing to maintain their own power. Now, if you want to live in a country with net zero, if you want a country where nobody can afford to heat their house, where people have incredibly expensive and largely nonfunctioning heat pumps inflicted on them, if you want that kind of thing happen, if you want lots of people to lose their jobs because there's no energy. If you want to be cold all the time, if you want the computers which make life possible in practically every form of life to shut down every so often, then carry on believing that the demand to go for net zero, to keep it in the ground, is intelligent and thoughtful.

Green Deception: Enviro Special Interests Serve As Stalking Horses for China

Much of the environmental movement, today, simply serves the interests of corporatists, foreign actors and other special interests as the following reveals:

American energy independence is under attack from a shadowy alliance that threatens the foundation of our national security and economic prosperity. On the surface, we see radical environmental activists interrupting corporate shareholder meetings, blocking traffic, and vandalizing artwork. But behind these increasingly aggressive protests lies a more insidious threat: the Chinese Communist Party, which quietly bankrolls these same activists through a complex web of foundations and activist networks. Through dark money, China exploits environmental activism to undermine America's energy sector. This dangerous partnership between foreign adversaries and domestic extremists demands immediate Congressional action – including comprehensive investigations into Chinese funding of domestic American nonprofits and new laws protecting American energy infrastructure. The security of America's energy future hangs in the balance, and we can no longer afford to ignore this coordinated assault on our nation's vital interests.

China stalking horse?

The evidence of Beijing's strategic manipulation of American environmental groups has been mounting for years, but recent investigations have exposed the actual depth of these connections. Through a sophisticated network of foundations, consulting firms, and environmental organizations, the Chinese Communist Party has established multiple channels to funnel money and influence into groups working to obstruct American energy development. Beijing's influence becomes clear when following the money….

New Jersey Offshore Wind Projects Slowly Dying Like the Wind

Trump’s orders are clearly going to end the dreams of big corporatists to suck money out of government as they kill whales to produce unreliable superexpensive electricity:

A memorandum issued on President Donald Trump’s first day in office will pause nearly all offshore wind projects in New Jersey, with the prospect of a longer-lasting standstill if his administration moves to rescind approvals issued under President Joe Biden. Trump’s memorandum orders federal agencies to stop issuing permits and leases pending a review of U.S. approval processes for wind energy projects. But while it calls on authorities to review options to end existing leases, it stops short of seeking to withdraw existing permits. “We’re not going to do the wind thing,” he said at a rally following his inauguration last week. Only one of the four active New Jersey wind projects appears unaffected by Trump’s memorandum. Atlantic Shores South, which encompasses projects set to deliver 2,800 megawatts of power beginning as early as 2028, won its final federal permits on Dec. 16, just over a month before Trump was inaugurated into a second term. Because it had advanced to that late regulatory stage, Atlantic Shores South is not likely to be waylaid, said Jeremy McDiarmid, a managing director with Advanced Energy United, a trade group that backs non-fossil electricity sources. “It is unlikely they will be harmed by this order,” he said. “However, the order does open the door to a review of already issued permits, and that, while unlikely, is not risk-free.”

…Atlantic Shores South’s final approval followed the Biden administration’s May finalization of new rules meant to streamline permitting to shorten timelines and reduce costs that have proven a major stumbling block for the industry. Those rules could come under fire as part of the interior secretary’s review, and future rules enacted by the Trump administration could lengthen permitting approvals or block them altogether… But the prospect of strong headwinds has not pushed Gov. Phil Murphy away from ambitious renewable energy goals that include a call for the state to draw 100% of its power from renewable or nuclear sources by 2035. “New Jersey will explore all available options to protect the health of our environment and residents while bolstering energy independence, creating good-paying American jobs, lowering energy bills, and growing New Jersey’s innovation economy,” the governor said.

Texas and Others Threaten Big Banks Over ESG Commitments

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he has sent a letter to BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley warning the Wall Street firms of potential legal actions over their diversity and climate investing policies and practices. The letter was co-signed by 9 other state Attorneys General, including the AGs of Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The letter marks the latest move in an ongoing anti-ESG and DEI campaign by Republican politicians in the U.S. over the past few years, which has gained momentum since the election of Donald Trump. Texas has been one of the most active states in anti-ESG initiatives, with actions including having several asset managers placed on a list for potential divestment for allegedly “boycotting” energy companies, and more recently launching a multi-state lawsuit against BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, accusing the asset managers of using their positions in climate-focused investment initiatives to manipulate energy markets.

In the weeks following the election, each of the firms targeted by the new letter announced withdrawals from climate-focused investment and finance coalitions, including the Net-Zero Banking Association (NZBA) and the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative. While the letter states that the AGs “applaud you for terminating your relationships” with the NZBA, NZAM and climate-focused engagement network Climate Action 100+ (CA100+), the AGs added that “we still want answers” to decisions made by the firms while they were members of the groups, and accused the firms of potential legal violations through their support for net zero-focused shareholder resolutions and engagement practices. The letter added that statements made by some of the firms reiterating their net zero commitments after leaving the groups “raise serious concerns as to whether your exodus is an optics-only effort.”

