This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Trump Resets Federal Fuel Standards As Ford CEO Still Spews CO2 Nonsense

President Trump is reversing some of Joe Biden’s ridiculous fuel standards and, of course, the auto industry is wisely celebrating, including Ford’s Jim Farley, who has wasted several billion on a stupid EV truck trick. Yet, Farley still felt compelled to throw out a bone to greenies about reducing “carbon emissions.” What is wrong with our executive class? Are they really this dense? Have they no ability to fight?

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday afternoon a reset of federal fuel standards that heightened under the Biden administration, which the White House said will save “$109 billion in total” for American families. “We’re officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome, horrible, actually, CAFE standards that imposed expensive restrictions and all sorts of problems, gave all sorts of problems, to automakers,” Trump said.

“And we’re not only talking about outside of our country, because nobody could do it. Nobody wanted to do it. And it was ridiculous, very expensive. It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate. Biden’s burdensome regulations have caused the price of cars to soar more than 25%, and in one case, they went up 18% in one year,” he continued. Fox News Digital exclusively reported on details ahead of the event, including that Ford’s and Stellantis’ CEOs, as well as General Motors’ plant manager, would gather in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, where Trump will announce a “historic reset of the CAFE standards that were created by the Biden administration,” according to the White House. “As America’s largest auto producer, we appreciate President Trump’s leadership in aligning fuel economy standards with market realities,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said ahead of the announcement. “We can make real progress on carbon emissions and energy efficiency while still giving customers choice and affordability. This is a win for customers and common sense.”

Hat Tip: R.N.

China Seeks Long-Term Vulnerabilities in US Energy Systems

China is an enemy, despite decades of statements to the contrary by greedy companies and sold out politicians looking to use its cheap labor to replace American workers. The CCP is embedding itself in everything American for the purpose of ruining us, which is what all communists do, of course.

While there don’t appear to be any specific, imminent cyber or physical threats to the U.S. power grid, China has been seeking vulnerabilities in network systems to be used in future attacks, panelists said during a U.S. House of Representatives hearing Tuesday on threats to the U.S. energy system. Volt Typhoon — a group believed to be run by the People’s Republic of China’s state security service — is focused on maintaining ongoing access to U.S. network systems for future potential disruptions, according to Michael Ball, CEO of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center and senior vice president at the North American Electric Reliability Corp. China is preparing for conflict over Taiwan, potentially in the “very near term,” and its strategy depends on preventing the United States from mounting a successful rescue mission, Harry Krejsa, director of Studies for the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy & Technology, said during the hearing held by the Energy and Commerce Committee’s energy subcommittee.

Part of China’s plan is to target U.S. civilian infrastructure to create panic and chaos, Krejsa said. “Our aging infrastructure makes these threats easier, including in our energy ecosystem,” he said. “Today’s electricity grid is too often a hodgepodge of digital tools sitting atop an analog foundation, creating seams where adversaries can slip in.” China is the most persistent cyber threat to the U.S., according to Zach Tudor, associate laboratory director for national and homeland security at the Idaho National Laboratory. “Through Volt Typhoon, Salt Typhoon [and] Flax Typhoon, the Chinese Communist Party has embedded itself in our energy communications and water systems to set conditions for destructive attacks during the Pacific conflict over Taiwan,” he said. “They’re winning without fighting, attempting to undermine our infrastructure.”

Hat Tip: D.S.

Germany Calls on Europe to Scrap 2035 Ban on Diesel & Gasoline Cars

Holy Energiewende, Batman! Germany is surrendering to economic reality and hard facts! Who’d have thought it was possible?

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz is calling on the European Commission to relax its 2035 ban on diesel and gasoline cars to support the country’s ailing automotive sector, he said in Berlin on Nov. 28. The 2035 ban on internal combustion engine cars — which applies to new car sales and includes most hybrids — is a cornerstone of EU climate policy, and is expected to rapidly erode one of the largest sources of the region’s oil demand. By effectively limiting new car sales to electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, the law is set to reduce demand for diesel, gasoline, and biofuels that contribute to carbon emissions.

In a 2025 long-term outlook report, analysts at S&P Global Energy CERA projected European gasoline demand sinking from 2.4 million b/d in 2025 to 915,000 b/d by 2050, while diesel demand could shrink by 60% over the same period. At the same time, gasoline cracks are set to shed more than $3.50/b, sinking close to $8.50/b. The ICE ban was a flagship policy under its Green Deal, but critics have challenged the rules, arguing that they place an unfair burden on Europe’s carmakers, which have already struggled to compete with Chinese competitors and absorb rising costs. After months of campaigning against the 2035 ICE ban, Merz announced his Christian Democratic party had won support from his coalition partners, the Social Democrats, to push for reform. In a televised press briefing from DRM News, the chancellor said that he would send a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to reconsider the ban.

Hat Tip: S.H.

Permian Basin on the Verge of a New Boom: Lithium Comes to the Oil Patch

It seems that even enemies of fracking cannot get along without it! And, have we ever seen a more consistently innovative industry than oil and gas.

The Permian Basin has spent more than a century proving it can reinvent itself. Now it’s doing it again — this time not with hydrocarbons, but with what’s dissolved inside them. Element3, a fast-growing lithium-extraction company backed by familiar Permian names, says its first commercial-scale lithium extraction and processing facility will be installed in the Midland Basin in Q1 2026. If successful, this will mark the first U.S. production of battery-grade lithium since 1967 — and it would come from produced water, the most overlooked byproduct in the oilfield…

The first commercial plant will produce 2,000 tons per year, but Whitson says that is “just the start.” Over the next two years, Element3 plans to scale across the region — and scale aggressively. According to the company and its backers, the Permian Basin could eventually support 120,000 tons per year of domestic lithium supply. With U.S. demand expected to reach 400,000 tons by 2030, this positions the Permian to become one of the nation’s leading sources of the mineral powering EVs, grid-scale storage, electronics, and countless industrial applications.

Hat Tip: J.S.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech #ClimateLawfare

Share