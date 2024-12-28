This week’s best energy picks:

American LNG Already Beginning to Replace Russian Gas in Sorry EU

The EU won’t develop its own natural gas, now realizes renewables will never replace it, and has boxed itself into a corner where it can’t use Russian gas, so it’s America to the rescue yet again. This time they’ll pay, though!

Exports from America's eighth liquefied natural gas facility began this week, highlighted by an LNG carrier departing for Europe. This reinforces the US' position as the world's leading LNG exporter and provides tailwinds for President-elect Donald Trump as he urges Europe to increase US energy product purchases in his upcoming second term. Venture Global, one of the largest US LNG developers, shipped its inaugural cargo of LNG from its Plaquemines export facility in Louisiana via a company-owned carrier named "Venture Bayou." According to Bloomberg ship tracking data, the newly built carrier is en route to deliver the first LNG cargo from Plaquemines to the German utility company EnBW. The shipment is expected to arrive in early January…

When the Plaquemines LNG facility becomes fully operational, expected in late 2025 or early 2026 according to Venture Global's project timeline, it will rank among the world's largest LNG export plants, further securing the US' position as the world's top LNG exporter. This development is pivotal, as US LNG has been offered to Brussels as a replacement for Russian piped NatGas… The potential LNG export boom will likely please President-elect Trump, who recently threatened Europe with tariffs unless it increased its purchase of US energy products next year… In response to Trump's comments about the US-EU LNG trade, Goldman analysts said US LNG could "theoretically" replace piped Russian NatGas to the EU.

It must drive the EU leadership insane to realize Trump has been correct about everything.

Hat Tip: D.S.

The Demise Of The Green Energy Fantasy?

Francis Menton is cautiously optimistic!

My post on Saturday noted one big reason for optimism that the green energy fantasy is coming to the end of its run: the first country, Germany, has apparently begun to hit the green energy “wall.” Although Germany has never consistently reached even 50% of its electricity production from wind and solar, its ability to continue its green energy dreams has stalled: its electricity prices have soared, its manufacturing sector has been seriously undermined, its economy is in recession, and recently its green-promoting government has fallen. Its failed example now stands for others to see and avoid.

And as I look around at developments since the election, I see a number of other reasons to reinforce my cautious optimism. Maybe it’s that the political environment has changed, and maybe it’s that some people are starting to recognize that you can’t beat the laws of physics; and maybe it’s some of both. Here are examples: Banks and investment firms quitting net zero alliances…

House Judiciary Committee issues report accusing large money managers of running a climate cartel…

Red state AGs sue investment firms for antitrust violations for colluding on climate issues…

TotalEnergies pauses major wind farm in the waters off New York and New Jersey… The new Trump administration is still almost a month away from taking office, but already the anticipation of its arrival is having the positive effect of driving some of the parasites into hiding. There are many more such positive developments out there. I’ll see if I can assemble a few more before year’s end. Meanwhile, I’m as hopeful as I’ve ever been that the green energy mania is fading.

I am, too!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Indigenous Alaskans Insulted by Biden, Ready For Trump

This story speaks volumes about the patronizing stance of the elites who are destroying this country with their condescending rule.

The Biden administration justified major crackdowns on fossil fuel and mineral development in Alaska by playing up its commitment to Native American tribes, but some community leaders who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation said they did not feel respected by the administration Over the course of the last four years, the Biden administration moved to shut down drilling activity on tens millions of acres of land in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), retroactively canceled lease sales and effectively blocked a major mining project in the state, often touting the administration’s commitment to protecting the environment for native communities in official statements and press releases.

However, these actions were a major disappointment to some of Alaska’s natives, who told the DCNF that the administration seems to have mostly ignored their desire to allow development that generates revenues for their communities and that they are ready to work with the incoming Trump administration to strike an appropriate balance.

This is why Trump won, of course. The common man, across all of the West today, from native Alaskans to the Pennsylvania Amish to the Dutch farmers, has had enough of the disingenuous leadership of our governments by today’s elites and their bureaucrats.

Hat Tip: S.H.

Addressing the Climate Crisis by Painting Tesla’s?

There is much wisdom in this Twitchy post:

For a long time it's been very obvious the Left will seize on any cause -- from George Floyd to Gaza to oil -- as an excuse to riot, vandalize, and intimidate normies into kowtowing to their agenda. It's never about the cause they claim it's about to be. Case in point: some anti-oil activists in Germany threw paint on a Tesla to stick it to the oil companies. We guess.

That'll show 'em! The thing that always gets to this writer is how people just stand there and let this vandals do their thing. Whether to Teslas or priceless works of art: why do people let these overgrown children act like overgrown children? Why does no one try to stop them? That would be awesome. It's not about oil. Or climate change. It's about destruction and chaos.

This is exactly correct!

Hat Tip: J.C.

