Federal Regulators Issue Order Requiring Large-Load Users Pay To Grow Grid

This is an excellent approach to support AI without making other consumers help pay for their electricity:

Federal regulators have directed the nation’s largest regional electricity transmission organization to link, or “co-locate,” data centers and other industrial users with existing or new power-generating plants in order to speed development, trim infrastructure costs, and require large-load users to pay for expanding the grid. The five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Dec. 18 unanimously ordered PJM, which delivers electricity to more than 1,100 utilities serving 67 million customers across 12 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, to create two new transmission contract types, revise generator interconnection rules, respond within 30 days with options to meet demand, and provide a report detailing “ongoing initiatives to reduce practical and financial barriers … to efficiently connect new large loads” by February 2026. Under the commission’s order, PJM must clarify that a power generator cannot leave the grid to serve a co-located load until all transmission upgrades needed to maintain reliability are installed, an interim network service is established “to provide a bridge” while new infrastructure is being built, and rules that “safeguard grid reliability and protect consumers” are strengthened. “Today, FERC is pushing our country forward in the artificial intelligence and manufacturing revolution,” FERC Chair Laura Swett said. “While uncertainty has abounded across our country on how we will facilitate data centers, my colleagues and I are taking a critical step to give investors and consumers more certainty.”

California Faces Fuel Disaster As Refineries And Gas Stations Shut Down

Blue state politicians routinely attempt to change the laws of economics, and their sheer incompetence routinely yields economic disasters for the voters who believed their bollocks:

The Democrat crusade to divert blame for the stagflation crisis triggered during the Biden Administration led them down a path of economic lies. The central theme of their narrative was that corporations were “price gouging” consumers and inflation was actually a product of “corporate greed.” In reality, helicopter money and dollar devaluation during the pandemic triggered a massive consumer demand rush as well as shortages in a variety of goods and raw materials. The profit margins in many of these industries were paper thin as their manufacturing and labor costs skyrocketed, yet Democrats tried to scapegoat them anyway. The word “accountability” is not in the leftist vocabulary. We are only now starting to witness the aftermath of the legislation and policies put in place by blue states as a means to control prices. California under Governor Gavin Newsom may have staged its own economic demise (the final nail in the coffin) after laws were passed requiring even greater state interference into oil refineries and gas stations. Gavin Newsom‘s major refinery law, ABX2-1 (signed Oct 2024), gives the state power to mandate minimum fuel storage levels and control refinery maintenance to prevent price spikes, empowering the California Energy Commission (CEC) to stabilize supply. This builds on earlier efforts (like SB X1-2) creating an oil market watchdog (DPMO) to increase oversight, aiming to stop refiners from manipulating supply for profit, while also adding data reporting requirements for companies. In response, companies are shutting down refinery operations in the state.

DOE Order to Keep Indiana Coal Units Online

This is an important change in direction — offense, not defense!

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order on December 23, 2025, to keep both Unit 2 of the F.B. Culley Generating Station (Culley) in Warrick County, Indiana, and Units 17 and 18 of the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station (Schahfer) in Wheatfield, Indiana available to operate this winter. In response, America’s Power President & CEO Michelle Bloodworth issued the following statement: “Secretary Wright and the Trump Administration are making the right call in keeping Schahfer Units 17 and 18 along with Culley Unit 2 operational and thus helping to assure that homes and businesses in the Midwest have access to reliable electricity this winter. The F.B. Culley Power Generating Station in Warrick County, Indiana, by Peter Burzynski - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15647904 “In its 2025-2026 Winter Reliability Assessment, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation concluded that parts of the United States face an elevated risk for electricity shortages during extreme weather events this winter. Blackouts during a prolonged cold snap would not only pose a risk to people’s lives but could also prove devastating to the region’s economy. For example, grid failures caused by Winter Storm Uri in 2021 cost the Texas economy between $80 billion to $130 billion, and more than 200 people lost their lives. “Maintaining a diverse set of fuel resources, including coal, is critical to ensuring electric reliability, especially during winter storms and other extreme weather events. The Department of Energy’s actions to keep these coal units online will help assure that the lights stay on for millions of people this winter.”

LNG Continues to Contribute to US Energy Dominance!

LNG is the second stage of the American Shale Revolution!

The substantial completion of Train 4 at its Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3 project (CCL Stage 3) was reached thanks to Bechtel Corporation, as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, which transferred care, custody and control of the train to Cheniere on December 19, 2025. “This latest milestone underscores Cheniere’s strong track record of disciplined growth and successful project execution. Our seven-train, 10+ million-tonne-per-annum (mtpa) project continues to track ahead of schedule and on budget, and we expect the remaining three trains to achieve substantial completion in 2026,” highlighted the U.S. firm. Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3; Source: Cheniere This follows substantial completions of trains 1, 2, and 3 of the same project in March, August, and October 2025, respectively. Once all seven trains of CCL Stage 3 are complete, Cheniere outlines that the total LNG production capacity of the CCL facility will surpass 25 mtpa. The company’s subsidiaries launched the pre-filing review process in July 2025 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for the CCL Stage 4 expansion project.

