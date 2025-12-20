This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Shell Oil Sued Over “Causing Typhoon” in the Philippines

A massive ‘lawfare’ claim backed by Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth has been filed in the UK’s Royal Courts of Justice claiming that Shell Oil played a part in a devastating typhoon in the Philippines in 2021. At the centre of the case is a Green Blob-funded weather ‘attribution’ study that claims Typhoon Rai, also known as Odette, was made significantly worse due to human caused climate change. The study has been recently published and is heavily linked to academic institutions funded by the green billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham. The action has been filed by a number of survivors of the Philippines storm that caused considerable damage in parts of the Philippines in late 2021. It claims financial compensation as well as “injunctive relief to curb Shell’s destructive activities.”

Tracks of all tropical cyclones in the northwestern Pacific Ocean between 1980 and 2005.

Typhoons are not unknown in this part of the world, but recent evidence suggests there has been little change in the overall trend over the last 100 years. Numbers and intensity of storms rise and fall over shorter periods but the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has seen little evidence that humans have recently caused the trend to get worse. In fact, a recent paper published in Nature found “robust declining trends in the annual number of tropical cyclones at global and regional scales during the 20th century”. The paper was titled: ‘Declining tropical cyclone frequency under global warming.’ The key attribution paper in the Shell case uses a standard technique measuring the outputs of two computer model simulations. This imagines an atmosphere where humans have emitted carbon dioxide by burning hydrocarbons and one where there is no such contribution. To say the process is controversial would be an understatement. It cannot count as scientific work under the Popperian principle since the results are unable to be tested and are unfalsifiable. The field of weather attribution is dedicated to grabbing media headlines and providing ammunition for lawfare cases.

Asbestos Discovered In Wind Turbines!

Traces of asbestos have been found in brake and clutch pads used inside service lifts of wind turbines, prompting safety recalls, quarantines, and renewed scrutiny of offshore wind supply chains. The asbestos was detected in internal lift components supplied by Chinese manufacturer 3S Industry, used by several major wind operators including Goldwind Australia, Vestas, and Beijing Jingeng Energy.

The discovery does not involve the turbine’s steel tower or monopile structure but rather the enclosed mechanical lifts that carry technicians up to the nacelle for maintenance. Industry officials confirmed the material identified is white asbestos, a banned substance in Australia since 2003.

So, Energy Transfer Is An NGO to Fight the Greenpeace NGO, and They’re Mad As Hell?

As Greenpeace and the pipeline company Energy Transfer have fought a series of bruising court battles — including one that could bankrupt Greenpeace in the United States — a little-known organization filed what’s known as a “friend-of-the-court” brief with the North Dakota Supreme Court. The organization, Grow America’s Infrastructure Now, or GAIN, urged the court in its November brief to prevent Greenpeace from filing a lawsuit against Energy Transfer in another country. GAIN argued that Greenpeace was trying to “relitigate” its case after suffering a startling defeat in a trial in Mandan, N.D., this year, when a jury held three Greenpeace entities liable for some $670 million in damages over their role in protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly a decade ago.

GAIN describes itself as a nonprofit trade group supporting projects like pipelines and power plants. But behind the scenes, Energy Transfer was funding GAIN, according to a 2023 court deposition from Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for the company. Ms. Granado said that Energy Transfer was providing GAIN around $100,000 a month “to run the coalition.” It is one of several facts pointing to greater coordination between GAIN and Energy Transfer than was previously known, as documented by Fieldnotes, an oil and gas watchdog group. The deposition was previously discussed in a podcast about the case by Alleen Brown. And those links point to a growing problem. Friend-of-the-court briefs, or amicus briefs, are increasingly being used as a litigation tactic rather than for their intended purpose, said Renee Knake Jefferson, a law professor at the University of Houston. The filings are supposed to offer “additional concerns the court should consider,” but often one party is “going behind the cloak of the amicus brief to continue its own advocacy,” Ms. Jefferson said.

Radical Democrat Declares War on Energy Security!

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a Request for Rehearing (PDF) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) challenging DOE’s third arbitrary and illegal order seeking to stop the planned retirement of Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in West Olive, Michigan, under the pretense of a fabricated energy emergency. The filing challenges DOE’s order on its inability to show an actual emergency, as well as for several other violations of DOE’s authority under the Federal Power Act, which grants DOE’s emergency powers.

