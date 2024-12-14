This week’s best energy picks:

Greenland Ice Sheet Heading Toward Total Collapse…Oh, Never Mind

The WEF says Greenland is headed toward a total collapse of its ice sheet, but there’s more to the story, of course:

Further evidence that surface temperatures across Greenland have been cooling for around 20 years has emerged with the recent publication of findings from a group of Thai scientists and mathematicians. Processing 31,464 satellite recording from 2000-2019 over the entire area, they found that the average temperature fell by 0.11°C. This is said to indicate a “non-significant change in LST [land surface temperature].” The latest evidence of actual cooling over a significant area of the Arctic will not be news in scientific circles since it backs up previous findings of recent temperature falls. But the information is of course kept out of the mainstream since it casts doubt on the key Net Zero scare about soaring sea levels caused by the catastrophic melting of the Greenland ice sheet. There are some crumbs of comfort for alarmists since the Thai authors found that the ice-free sub-regions of Greenland are warmer than the ice-covered sub regions. But perhaps not – the authors attributed it to “population density”. Urban heat yet again corrupting the temperature data, even in Greenland. The illustration below charts the temperature record for all areas of Greenland. The World Economic Forum recently reported on a study that predicted a “total collapse” of the Greenland ice sheet within a few months. This suggestion is only slightly more ludicrous than the scares routinely published to induce mass psychosis in populations with the aim of promoting a collectivist command-and-control Net Zero solution.

Pretty interesting that the hype never quite materializes, isn’t it?

Hat Tip: D.S.

AGU Aghast That Climate Change Budggets May Get Cut

Climate change has been just the ticket to get big guy to fork over big bucks for more research, but with TRimp coming back…

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) hosted its annual confab, and this year’s theme wasn’t climate change, rising seas, or polar bears. It was a full-blown therapy session for government-funded climate warriors, panicked at the thought of losing their cushy sinecures. You’d think they’d discovered an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, but no such luck. Their real fear? Budget cuts. Or worse: accountability. According to reports, the atmosphere at this science shindig was as cheery as a funeral for a goldfish. Words like censorship, funding cuts, and layoffs were tossed around as if Trump had already begun personally slashing their travel stipends. These professional alarmists didn’t even wait for the president-elect to take office before diving into a collective meltdown…

After all, Trump had the audacity to question their sacred dogma—climate change—and joke that rising seas might create more coastal real estate. Blasphemy! One AGU official went so far as to declare, “Everybody at AGU is nervous. The unknown is what makes people nervous.” Oh, the horror of not knowing whether taxpayers will continue funding their favorite global warming PowerPoints! This isn’t science; it’s a poorly scripted soap opera.

It’s all so typical (and typically disgusting) isn’t it?

Hat Tip: S.H.

Energy Reliability? Whatever It Is We’re Agains It!

That’s the attitude of the gentry class elites who fund the NRDC, Sierra Club, PennFuture and Earth Justice, of course, and they ‘re putting their money where their mouth is, which is in opposing energy reliability.

A group of renewable energy developers and environmental activists are pushing the largest U.S. grid operator to abandon its proposal to prevent energy shortfalls, according to a letter released Tuesday. Hundreds of millions of Americans are at risk of experiencing power shortages this winter as data centers have helped drive a surge in electricity demand, with grid unreliability causing grid operator PJM to propose a fast-tracked process for 50 additional power plants to connect to the system. Now, a group of unnamed green energy producers are pushing the grid operator to abandon the effort, issuing a letter to PJM and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that suggests there isn’t a clear “emergency and reliability imperative” for boosting reliability and that the initiative wouldn’t hold up in court. “The proposal is a blatant attempt to perpetrate undue discrimination and preference,” the letter states. “PJM management has acted as if there is an emergency and reliability imperative, but PJM has never defined ‘the need’ it must address.”

The initiative, entitled the “Reliability Resource Initiative (RRI): Interim Accelerated Interconnection Process,” would allow up to 50 new generation projects to be connected to the grid alongside a slew of previously approved power facilities, according to the most recent version of the PJM proposal. The queue of already approved projects are made up almost entirely of green energy sources, which PJM notes are “intermittent and limited-duration resources,” and thus multiple megawatts of renewable power is needed to replace one megawatt of fossil fuel power. In addition to the slew of renewable energy companies, environmental activist groups have also come out in opposition to the RRI, with attorneys for the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, PennFuture and Earthjustice telling E&E News, “RRI isThese lucky shoppers would be helping the world experience 27% less methane-laden cow farts, all thanks to the perfectly safe addition of a little bit of something called 'Bovaer' to the moo-cow feed.

Follow the money and you’ll find that, behind every environmental group that stands in opposition to energy reliability, is a private gentry class foundation that would just as the rest of us just go away.

Hat Tip: R.N.

The Brits and Their Stupid Obsession with Cow Farts!

On the 26th of November, Danish-Swedish multinational food group Arla (maker of well-known brands like Lurpak butter and Castello cheeses) chirpily dropped a bombshell on British consumers. They were going to be partnering with three of the largest grocery store chains in the United Kingdom for a climate cult-inspired experiment. British consumers of dairy who purchased products in their markets would be the guinea pigs. As my sciencey girlfriend Leslie Eastman explains, methane from cow farts is the least of the world's problems. It kind of takes care of itself - another of nature's wonders if you just leave it alone… No doubt cultists believe climate skeptics ought to be guilt-ridden and should probably drink twice as much of the new and improved moo-juice… Don't miss your chance to ingest some and save Gaia today! As appealing as that pitch was in the NetZero crazy UK, it went over with a thud. Nobody likes having something sprung on them, especially not in these post-jab days. Particularly when it has a friendly-sounding pharmaceutical name that indicates a foreign substance chemically jacking with one of the most beloved creatures in Western civilization - the cow - and the bounty of delicious goodness a cow produces. When alarmed consumers asked what is 'Bovaer,' and started getting that first hint of the make-up and properties of the compound 3-nitrooxypropanol, suspicions flared like nostrils in a dairy barn. Within days, a swiftly building public consensus seemed to be that this was neither necessary nor a good thing. Perhaps the approach should have been worked out more, as the data on the additive seemed lacking in specific regard to the situation, but the plain fact is that not a soul, but cultists and politicians wanted it… The backlash has been swift and brutal. UK citizens - plus Australians who have found themselves with this dumped suddenly in their laps, as well - have called for a boycott of Arla products and are mercilessly hounding the chains who bought into this.

Toward the end of the story we learn the UK’s Labour government has decided to mandate use of the chemical regardless of public concerns, leading to this pungent observation:

I'm not sure what the straw will be that finally breaks the patience and stoic acceptance of the British-at-heart people still left in that country. But I am beginning to believe that Sir Keir Starmer's infantile, vindictive, fascist administration might be the ones who finally achieve complete separation and lift-off from civilized public behavior by going one brain fart too far.

That ties it up neatly in a bow, doesn’t it? Why are Starmer and friends committing political suicide? Because they can and the most important thing in their feeble minds is to demonstrate they’re smarter than the public and in control.

Hat Tip: J.C.

