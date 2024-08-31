This week’s best energy picks:

A Few Quick Facts on CO2 You Need to Know! — Climate Issues An Excuse to Impose Totalitarian Controls— New York to Pay $155 Per MWH for Wind vs. Current Rate of $36 Per MWH! — No, the U.S. Is Not Warming Faster Than the Rest of the World! — and much more.

A Few Quick Facts on CO2 You Need to Know!

If you want the simple facts on CO2, check out this wonderful page and the entire site. Here’s a little sampling to whet your appetitite:

Global Climate Models have been used since 1979 to predict future trends. It is known that older models forecast more warming than occurs in real-world observations. Models utilize a fudge factor that assumes a higher sensitivity of climate conditions to CO2 concentration and then link this to anthropogenic factors.



In many cases, modeled outputs, not objective facts or real world observation, are driving climate policy. It is important to remember that model output is not actual data and does not validate a hypothesis. A model is a mathematical representation of a hypothesis and models do not generate new data. Modeled output can be used to predict both historic and current conditions but that does not mean that the actual modeled variables used as inputs are correct and we can not forget that temperature increases may trigger more “natural CO2 production.”



The challenge here is that historical model sensitivities, instrumentation abilities, and variables selected for study vary from interpretation to interpretation. The goal is always that empirical models fit observable data with new data used to refine the model in order to make it better at making predictions, but when it applies to data, models, and reports that get sometimes overly simplified for policy creation - the reality of the predictions is often lost. There are many benefits to humans in a planet that warms a little including benefits to agriculture. The excess CO2 could be exploited to promote photosynthesis to feed the growing planet, but the potential downside is that opportunistic plants that we classify as weeds may be more agile. The final result may be an increase in overall photosynthesis that may not result in an equivalent level of crop production and this may adversely impact productivity. The most reliable modern climate models for sea level rise data shows a steady increase of about 7 inches per century, but during the global temperature increase from 1910 to 1945, sea level did not rise at this rate indicating there is likely no correlation between air and sea temperatures on sea level rise, yet sea level rise is the main problem cited in mainstream media for solving the “problem” of and driving policies around climate change.



In addition to sea level rise we also have erosion and subsidence. We need to spend time actually defining and understanding the root causes for problems before providing funding towards hypothetical solutions. These root causes may have multiple variables that include factors we can and can not control and may be related to past practices, such as paving the planet, building on unstable land, historic filling of wetlands, poor land-use practices, and changing land-use.

Need I say more? Check out the site here!

Hat Tip: B.O.

Climate Issues An Excuse to Impose Totalitarian Controls

Bobby Kennedy, Jr., who once said he wanted to imprison climate deniers, is now telling some rather stunning truths on the subject, as he did in a recent interview:

Reporter: What we've seen around the world is that many of the climate change policies that are enacted by certain countries, like the Netherlands or in Sri Lanka, we see that it crushes the small farmers, that they cannot keep up with the big farms. They don't have enough land, in order to do some of the more, you know, natural ways to fertilize the land. And so it is some of these policies are really crushing the small farms. Where do you stand on climate policies that are being enacted right now? There is a difference between environmentalism and climate change. Where do you stand on all of that, and what types of policies do you support on the climate?

RFK, Jr.: The climate, climate issues and pollution issues are being exploited by, you know, the World Economic Forum and Bill gates and all of these, big, mega billionaires the same way that Covid was exploited, to use it as an excuse to clamp down, totalitarian controls on society and to, and then to give us engineering solutions. And if you look closely, as it turns out, the guys who are promoting those engineering solutions are the people who own IPs, the patents for those solutions. Oh, it's a way, it's, they’re, it's being used. They've given climate chaos a bad name, you know, because people now see that it's just another crisis that's being used to strip mine the wealth of the poor and to, you know, to enrich billionaires.

Hat Tip: D.B.

New York to Pay $155 Per MWH for Wind vs. Current Rate of $36 Per MWH!

New York demonstrates its utter insanity, which is blowin’ in the wind:

It currently costs NY about $36 per MWH for energy. But the state demanded wind… Let’s pause right there because wind is absurd by any measure. The cost of wind is $131 per MWH without credits and $101 with $30 in tax credits according to the EIA. A handout of $30 is an 83 percent subsidy (30/36) and the deal is still nearly 100% per MWH in the red, losing $35 per MWH over the cost of buying energy at market rates. The deal (thank you team Biden and New York), will pay $155 and $146 per megawatt-hour, respectively to Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind.

The owner-operators of the two farms—Equinor for Empire and Orsted for Sunrise—are two of the top five global wind-farm investors and operators. Equinor is Norway’s state oil company, while Orsted previously was Denmark’s. With a break even cost of $101 (thanks to subsidies), Equinor will make $54 per MWH and Orsted will make a mere $45 per MWH on something whose total cost should be $36 per MWH. The Journal calculates Equinor and Orsted (foreign corporations) will each receive a total subsidy of more than $3 billion courtesy of U.S. taxpayers. The Journal asks “Did New York sign an agreement that allows large wind-farm operators to earn unreasonably high after-tax profits at the expense of its residents?” I believe the math speaks for itself. Not only will New Yorkers pay over four times the going rate for energy, the US will send $3 billion to foreign companies to do so.

Could it get any worse? Only in New York!

Hat Tip: D.S./R.N.

A U.N. Compact, Declaration and Summit Tell Us We No Longer Matter

The same elites and institutions who have been attacking free speech around the globe are planning an an even bigger steal. They aim to end our sovereignty and create, on a global level, the same sort of unaccountable government that is currently destroying Europe:

From 22-23 September 2024, the United Nations will convene a “Summit of the Future” to obtain official States Parties signatures on a series of multilateral “Pacts”, or international agreements, between participating nations… The “Summit of the Future” pact and annexes include the “Pact for the Future,” the “Declaration on Future Generations,” and the “Global Digital Compact.” In other words, this “Summit of the Future” will define a new international system, otherwise previously known as the “New World Order.” The political, legal, organizational, and bureaucratic structure of this new international system will sit above - in other words, it will supersede the prior internal and external national legal structures of the States Parties that sign the “Pact for the Future” agreement and its annexes.

This is precisely the political and organizational structure implemented in Europe as the European Union, where formerly independent nation-states no longer control their own internal and external affairs but rather must defer to the centralized decisions of a European Council, which is neither elected nor accountable to the citizens of those nation-states. To put it another way, in the final days of the Biden - Harris administration, it is likely that the sovereignty and independence of the United States of America will be legally subjugated by executive agreement to a new “international system” centered around the United Nations, its “partner” the World Economic Forum, and the network of global public-private partnerships and non-governmental organizations that will set policy agendas for this “international system.” The US Senate will stand by and do nothing, just like it did nothing when Obama executed UN Agenda 2030 as an executive agreement.

It is not in the interests of the United States to belong in the U.N. and we should end all funding of it and chase it out of our country. It aims to replace us with our money and we need to act first. If we don’t, we face nothing but servitude ahead as grifting outfits such as BlackRock literally take over the world.

Hat Tip: R.M.

And, Briefly:

Yet More Reasons Why Green Hydrogen Is Going Nowhere, from S.H.

Follow the Science: Biden Climate Policy Is a Fraud, from T.Z.

The World's Insatiable Demand for Lithium Comes to California, from T.C.

China Poised To Cut Off US Military From Key Minerals, from S.H.

US Spending Billions on Unproven ‘Climate Solutions,’ from R.N.

PA State Senator to Propose Loan Fund to Spur New Power Plants, from R.S.

China Shuts Down Speculation That It Has Reached Peak Emissions, from D.S.

