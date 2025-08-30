This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Don’t Look to “Green” Energy to Save Us from High Electric Bills!

CBS News “blames high electric prices mainly on increased demand from Ai, President Trump’s policies, and the lack of enough transmission infrastructure for connections to wind and solar,” but this misses the key point:

Intermittent supply when it happens to be sunny or windy doesn’t help prices at all, for several reasons. Solar and wind farms are generally way out of cities, (gobbling up thousands of acres of farmland and scenic areas). That’s why more billions need to be spent for new transmission lines and towers and substations, raising the cost of electricity. If we stuck with coal, gas, and nuclear instead of shutting them down or putting them on unprofitable ‘standby’ mode (and they don’t take up thousands of acres) we would already have most of the infrastructure, or at least could add to it closer to where it’s needed. Electricity is made more expensive by the inefficiency of solar, wind, and batteries. They are all incredibly low-density forms of energy, and each new facility diminishes the efficiency overall, because the ‘best’ spots for sun and wind have already been built on. Backup batteries are so expensive that there isn’t enough money in the world to thoroughly back up wind and solar. Current backup systems only have enough juice stored for a few hours, yet we sometimes go for many days without adequate sun or wind. If we focused on dependable coal, gas, or nuclear power plants, we would have 24/7 power. Since solar obviously doesn’t work at night or on sunless days, and since the daylight hours are much shorter in winter, especially at higher latitudes, solar only produces electricity at about 23% of its maximum rated capacity. That’s a huge waste of resources. Not only that, but the waste is magnified when there’s way more sun than we need, around noon on a sunny day - so more money has to be spent to try to find uses for the excess power. All too often, solar farms are praised for their maximum rated capacity, which is a complete deception from the reality of that 23% average output factor.

Hat Tip: A.C.

USDA Ends Solar Subsidies On American Farmland

This is a long-overdue move. While solar and wind can be compatible with some agriculture, solar generally wipes out farms and the only agriculture is some limited grazing for sheep.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Monday that the Department of Agriculture will no longer use taxpayer dollars to fund large-scale solar or wind projects on productive farmland, nor allow solar panels made by foreign adversaries in USDA programs. The department cited farmland loss as a driving concern. Tennessee has lost more than 1.2 million acres in the past 30 years and could lose 2 million by 2027. Nationally, solar installations on farmland have risen nearly 50% since 2012.

“Our prime farmland should not be wasted and replaced with green new deal subsidized solar panels,” Rollins said. “One of the largest barriers of entry for new and young farmers is access to land. Subsidized solar farms have made it more difficult for farmers to access farmland by making it more expensive and less available.” On X, she added: “This destruction of our farms and prime soil is taking away the futures of the next generation of farmers and the future of our country. Starting today, [USDA] will no longer deploy programs to fund solar or wind projects on productive farmland, ending massive taxpayer handouts. Also ENDING the use of panels made by foreign adversaries like China.”

Hat Tip: D.S.

Why Fishermen Are Applauding Trump's Halt of Revolution Wind

This another wonderful story of Trump siding with blue-collar workers over elites and grifters.

While Gov. Dan McKee and state elected leaders have roundly criticized the Trump administration’s order to stop work on Revolution Wind, members of the Rhode Island fishing industry are applauding the decision to halt construction of the 65-turbine offshore wind farm.

A handful of industry representatives gathered Tuesday, Aug. 26 on the Galilee waterfront to thank the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for the stop-work order, and to urge the administration to take similar action against other offshore wind projects proposed or being built in Atlantic Ocean waters in the region. “I have one thing to say to the U.S. government,” said Meghan Lapp, fisheries liaison for North Kingstown-based seafood distributor Seafreeze. “Save our fishing grounds from offshore wind. All of them. You’ve started with Revolution Wind, and for that we are grateful. Now, go down the list because it’s long, and you are our only chance.”

Hat Tip: R.N.

President Trump Just Defunded the Global Climate Grift

This is perfectly positive news!

By invoking a rarely used provision of the Impoundment Control Act, President Trump just pulled the plug on $4.9 billion in foreign aid and international organization funding, before a single dollar could be spent. This “pocket rescission” is the first of its kind in 50 years and delivers a long-overdue gut punch to the bloated, anti-American spending spree that has flourished under the guise of humanitarianism and global development. At the top of the chopping block: climate programs. Or more accurately, climate propaganda.

$400 Million in Annual Climate Waste—Gone Take the USAID Development Assistance (DA) account, which soaked up $3.2 billion a year. It was created to fight poverty. Instead, it’s bankrolled climate alarmism, DEI extremism, and left-wing political activism disguised as “development.” Just look at where your money was going: $24.6 million to build “climate resilience” in Honduras

$38.6 million for “low-emissions development” in West Africa

$650,000 for micro-insurance schemes in Colombia to address “climate disaster” risks

$400 million annually to bankroll the UN-affiliated Barbados Blue-Green Bank

$60,000 for “listening tours” in Timor-Leste

$12,000 to “tell the USAID story” in Bosnia

$13.4 million for “civic engagement” in Zimbabwe—including baking and beauty therapy programs None of this builds American strength or serves American interests. It subsidizes corrupt foreign bureaucracies, enriches climate NGOs, and launders woke ideology through taxpayer-funded grants.

Hat Tip: J.I.

