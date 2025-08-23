This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

You Will Eat What We Tell You (and Sell You) No Matter What You Like!

There is no end to the arrogance of World Economic Forum types in planning our future to suit their desires:

You are the carbon that they wish to eliminate. “You will eat bugs,” as the infamous Klaus Schwab line goes, was merely the beginning of what the globalists intent on ushering in the Great Reset have planned for the masses. Food production is bad for the environment, therefore, the people must resort to lab-created synthetic products. All of this may sound like it is coming from a dystopian novel but the plans have been enacted. I reported on lab-grown meat facilities that are growing in number and popularity. The latest synthetic product is carbon butter—a butter-like substance made using carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and oxygen to synthesize fat molecules without animals, oils, or plants.

Bill Gates the mad scientist?

Savor, the startup company in Batavia, Illinois that is creating this product is backed by none other than Bill Gates. “So you’re using this gas right now to cook your food and we’re proposing that we would like to first make your food with— with that gas,” said Kathleen Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Savor. “This is pretty novel, to be able to make food that looks and tastes and feels exactly like dairy butter, but with no agriculture whatsoever,” said Jordan Beiden-Charles, food scientist for Savor. “It’s really just our fat, some water, a little bit of lecithin as an emulsifier, and some natural flavor and color,” Beiden-Charles said. “Traditional agriculture” leaves too large of a carbon footprint for these globalists who wish to control the food supply. Savor claims that synthetic butter will taste exactly like traditional dairy butter, and no one will know whether they’re eating the real deal or a lab-grown product. The company plans to release chocolates created with carbon butter ahead of the 2025 Christmas season, with retail stores expected to carry the product by 2027.

Hat Tip: D.S.

UN Head Lays Out Imperilaist Plan to Use Africa to Continue the Big Green Grift

The UN has Bog Green Grift plans to reinvent imperialism in Africa on behalf of China:

Africa has everything it takes to become a "renewable superpower", UN head Antonio Guterres said Thursday, as he called for greater investment in green energy across the resource-rich continent. Guterres spoke at a three-day development conference in Japan attended by African leaders, where Tokyo is offering itself as an alternative to China as African nations reel from a debt crisis exacerbated by Western aid cuts, conflict and climate change. "We must mobilise finance and technology, so that Africa's natural wealth benefits African people, we must build a thriving renewables and manufacturing base across the continent," Guterres said at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). "Green power in Africa lowers energy costs, diversifies supply chains and accelerates decarbonisation for everyone."

A Grok image of what UN head Antonio Guterres might look like laying out his imperialist plan for using Africa as a place to continue the Big Green Grift

China has invested heavily in Africa over the past decade, with its companies there signing deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars to finance shipping ports, railways, roads and other projects under Beijing's Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative… Guterres warned in his speech in the Japanese port city of Yokohama that "debt must not drown development" and that Africa needed increased concessional finance and greater lending capacity from multilateral development banks. He also urged greater investment in climate solutions. "Africa has everything it takes to become a renewable superpower, from solar and wind to the critical minerals that power new technology," he said… Both Tinubu and Ramaphosa, speaking on X, said they wanted a shift from aid to investment partnerships.

Hat Tip: J.C.

Swapping EV Batteries Instead of Recharging? Who Will Pay?

This is pretty interesting but, as usual, it comes down to who pays. The infrastructure costs is huge and, therefore, only luxury buyers or, more likely, the government will pay. The average cost of a Nio is roughly $55,000 - $65,000. You figure it out from there.

Challenging electric vehicle orthodoxy, US-listed Chinese EV start-up Nio is leading the charge on a different approach to re-energizing vehicles -- having drivers swap out spent batteries rather than recharging them. With swapping stations already up and running in 285 Chinese cities, Nio is betting that consumers will be won over by time savings and cost advantages of battery-swapping.

The technology is well beyond the pilot phase: In July, Nio celebrated is 80 millionth battery swap in China. The swap is easier than filling up a petrol car or re-charging a typical EV. After pulling up to a swapping station, the driver issues a command via voice or the car's input screen. The car then drives itself into the station, stopping above a retractable metal floor. Robotic arms remove the spent battery and insert a new one. After a quick software and hardware check, the driver is back on the streets -- with the whole swapping process taking only about 3 minutes… The company said 74% of European users "now choose the speed and ease of changing batteries." However, the pace at which the company is installing new swap-stations in Europe has stalled, with just 10 stations opening in the past year. In April, EV reported that Nio had significantly cut its investment in European expansion. Managing battery compatibility -- to cover the various batteries used by different EV brands -- appears to be one of the challenges in rolling out new European stations. Some in the industry think battery-swapping isn't the best avenue, with a high cost of infrastructure among the concerns. He Xiaopeng, chief executive of EV maker Xpeng, told the Times that his firm considered that alternative process "for five or six years" before discarding it altogether around 2023.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Trump Administration Defends Truckers Against California Madness

California is in the hands of mad hatters, but the Trump DOJ is fighting back in the name of truckers. Thank goodness!

Justice Department attorneys filed two new lawsuits against the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the group responsible for making “preempted emissions standards” for heavy-duty trucks. [emphasis, links added] According to a news release from the Justice Department, the complaints align with a vow from President Donald Trump to end the electric vehicle mandate in California. Biden administration officials had allowed CARB to impose regulations on heavy-duty trucks, but two months ago, Trump invalidated Environmental Protection Agency waivers letting California enforce the standards. CARB tried to enforce the standards anyway through a “Clean Truck Partnership,” the Justice Department asserted. “Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Environment and Natural Resources Division reacted.

“President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions,” he continued. “CARB must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.” The federal lawsuits come days after four major truck manufacturers filed complaints against the state of California, per a report from CNBC. Those companies, which include Daimler and Volvo, are seeking to block California from enforcing the mandates. “Notwithstanding that new legislation, California continues to demand compliance with its heavy-duty emissions standards,” the case said, according to a report from The Hill.

Hat Tip: S.H.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech

Share