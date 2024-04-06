This week’s best energy picks:

"It's Rural Landowners vs. Climate Corporatists — What Could Possibly Go Wrong? — Why Climate Science Is Too Often Just Junk — Understand, We Are Under Attack, And They're Stealing Everything, and much more.

It's Rural Landowners vs. Climate Corporatists

Robert Bryce gets it. Ciimate change is all about corporatist grifting, but rural communities and landowners in places where solar and wind must be located, are not cooperating.

This is why states such as New York are now resorting to forcing solar and wind on everyone, but that will not work because wealthy New York NIMBYs with real influence also own land and second homes Upstate and will not tolerate it either. Everyone wants these projects somewhere else.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

This is an incredibly biased and shallow story, from the description of temperatures as "soaring” to the infantile suggestion that we should just "halt the use of fossil fuels” as if it was simple as turning a light switch off. It's also a bizarre story that illustrates just how far the climate cultists are willing to go to perpetuate the myth.

The Earth’s soaring temperature levels have pushed scientists to explore various alternatives, including techniques to deliberately slow the planet’s warming. Recently, US researchers conducted the first outdoor test of a cloud-brightening technique that deflects sunlight and may temporarily cool the planet. This innovative geoengineering method is called marine cloud brightening, and it may allow clouds over the ocean to reflect more sun rays’ light back into space. A team of researchers led by the University of Washington conducted these experiments to assess the efficiency of their technology in the San Francisco Bay Area. Clouds naturally reflect sunlight into space. The team is testing this technique to intentionally amplify this natural phenomenon, effectively bouncing more sunlight away from our planet. So, how does marine cloud brightening work? To enhance their brightness or reflectivity power, they injected sea salt particles (aerosols) into low-lying clouds over the ocean. This, in turn, reduces the amount of sunlight absorbed by the Earth, leading to a cooling effect… Source: University of Washington College of the Environment While marine cloud brightening holds promise, it’s not without concerns. Some scientists are highly skeptical of this cloud-brightening process, particularly when applied at a larger planetary scale. This geoengineering approach has the potential to influence climate patterns, including changes in ocean circulation and precipitation patterns. Even the team behind this technique testing has stated that they are studying the “potential side effects” of this method. Scientists are working to grasp the entire scope of this technology via thorough study and analysis. Sarah Doherty, an atmospheric scientist and director for the university’s marine cloud brightening program, mentioned that it’s vital to explore and test the feasibility of such intervention technologies “in case society needs them.” …Nevertheless, the best way (hands down) to mitigate rising temperatures is to halt the use of fossil fuels, which emit planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

What the article suggests, of course, is that we should play God with the climate as if that was not without immense risks far exceeding any we can identify today. The real intent of the writer is clearly reflected in that last sentence, which is to advance something so absurd that we will choose to deny ourselves fossil fuels, allowing more heavily subsidized solar and wind debacles to move forward. On the other hand maybe they intend to spread something else in the air. Maybe another virus? Just kidding, of course.

Why Climate Science Is Too Often Just Junk

The Big Green Grift depends upon and demands a constant flow of junk science as a basis for media propaganda to support the government subsidies and requirements to use renewables. The junk science is relatively easy to generate by cherry-picking data and adjusting the periods of analysis, but real scientists notice:

The journal Nature published an influential article in 2015 by Marshall Burke, Solomon M. Hsiang, and Edward Miguel (hereafter BHM) purporting to show that higher temperatures will lower economic growth in warm countries. The headline result is that unrestrained global warming will reduce world GDP per capita by 23 percent in the year 2100, approximately nine times larger than the estimate of William Nordhaus (2018). The Web of Science reports that the paper is in the top six one hundredths of one percent of economics and business publications by citations, and Google Scholar shows 2,269 citations. BHM (2015) also received significant attention in the popular press. Hsiang further developed this work and cowrote a chapter of the National Climate Assessment (Hsiang et al. 2023) claiming that higher temperatures would reduce the rate of economic growth. BHM’s analysis is shallow and misleading. The authors use data with characteristics that are known to create spurious regression results without making proper adjustments or even acknowledging these characteristics. They estimate parameters of a quadratic curve relating temperature to growth, and then cherry-pick countries to include in a chart that appears to confirm the shape of this curve. Chart illustrating the cherry-picking. The correlation of slope and temperature for all countries is −0.13, while the correlation for the five selected countries is −0.94. The curve is then used to project growth rates into the distant future using temperature scenarios that a more recent comment in Nature described as either “extremely unlikely” or “unlikely” (Hausfather 2020). BHM say that results from the subsamples 1960–1989 and 1990–2010 are similar, indicating that the effects of higher temperatures are not being mitigated, but do not report that the results from subsamples 1960–1990 and 1991–2010 are different. The headline result, that warming will reduce global GDP per capita by 23 percent, is more than double the mean estimate of BHM’s bootstrap estimation, which they do not report. BHM claim that their result is “globally representative” (2015, 237), but it does not hold without Greenland and the regions of the Sahara and Central Africa, and it does not hold in large regions of the world.

This is how to expose the climate lies, but it takes enormous efforts and time, the grifters having both the government and the mainstream media as determined allies. And, as Jonathan Swift wrote in 1710, “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv’d, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect..” Let's hope it's not yet too late.

Understand, We Are Under Attack, And They're Stealing Everything

There was a time when the following was easily dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Nonetheless, one such theory after another has become reality under the Obama-directed Biden Administration:

Small businesses, the very foundation of our free market economy, are under attack. It’s bad enough that small retail businesses must now contend with the growing anarchy of thieves simply rushing in and grabbing any items they choose, as law enforcement is forced to stand by and do nothing. But what about the local restaurant that has always featured your favorite meal? Now, in the name of climate change, the government is moving to ban the stoves on which they cook the meals. And what would they be able to cook now that government is driving to ban beef and dairy? We used to have pesticides to get rid of bugs; now they are destined to be our next dinner! However, as the federal government continues to rush ahead, state and local governments, designed by our Founders to be the first line of defense against tyranny, are now blindly falling in lockstep with the powermongers. City councils across the nation are joining non-elected regional councils, which create a one-size-fits-all system of control, ignoring local differences. The regional councils delete the will of the local citizens by piling on federal grants and the federal regulations that come with them. Local elections become meaningless as their city council members surrender to the rule of the regional council and explain there is nothing they can do about it. So why elect them? Fourteen major American cities are part of a globalist climate NGO known as the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.” The goal of the group is “0” meat and dairy consumption by 2030. Also included in the goals are “0” private vehicles owned by citizens, only “1” short-haul air flight per person every 3 years, and “3” new clothing items per person per year. The group is funded mainly by Democrat billionaire Mike Bloomberg, and nearly 100 cities across the world are members. In the U.S., members include Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New Your City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Seattle. Now, as the plan is exposed, the group denies these are “not policy recommendations,” but rather just “different emission-reduction alternatives and long-term urban visions.” But we’re watching them unfold daily. Own nothing and be happy!

Yeah, let's crowd everyone into already failing cities. That'll work…

