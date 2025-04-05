This week’s best energy picks:

When the Worm Turns, Mann Is the Loser

From the annals of the Michael Mann v. Everyone case, courtesy of Judge Alfred S. Irving, Jr. who is one ticked off jurist and not impressed by Mann’s request for a stay to avoid paying or posting a bond to cover the more than half a million he owes National Review, not to mention other defendants such as Mark Steyn:

Dr. Mann requests that the Court issue a stay without bond of the January 7, 2025 Amended Order Granting in Part National Review Inc.’s Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Supplemental Motion for “Fees on Fees” (hereinafter “Amended Order”), in which the Court entered an award of $530,820.21 in favor of National Review, and against Dr. Mann… Here, the Court finds that Dr. Mann has failed to make the requisite showings for the issuance of a stay without a bond…

“The burden is on the moving party to show a reason for the departure from requiring the bond.” Goldberg, 727 A.2d at 861 n.2. Dr. Mann’s perfunctory and unsubstantiated assertions plainly do not meet his burden to show why he should be entitled to an unsecured stay. See Wagner, 768 A.2d at 554n.9 (“It is not enough merely to mention a possible argument in the most skeletal way, leaving the court to do counsel’s work, create the ossature for the argument, and put flesh on its bones. . . .” (quoting Zannino, 895 F.2d at 16)). Thus, the Court finds that, as with the first required showing under Akassy, Dr. Mann has not made the second required showing under Goldberg. The Court is therefore constrained to deny Dr. Mann’s Motion for Stay.

You go Judge Irving! Nail this phony to the wall for trying to do to these plaintiffs what he did to Canada’s Dr. Tim Ball in destroying that climate expert financially and then refusing to pay after he, Mann, lost, as was required by the court. Michael Mann is an arrogant scofflaw, and Judge Irving knows it.

The Biden Team Buried A Report Debunking Their LNG Pause Excuses

There is nothing surprising in this story. The Bidenistas were dishonest, duplicitous partners of the grifters behind the climate scam:

There is a major story developing on Capitol Hill after House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky, revealed that a long-withheld report from the Biden Administration directly contradicted the claims of climate change used to limit increased U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The suggestion is that this was an knowing effort to cap carbon admissions rather than carbon emissions. The impact that new U.S. LNG exports have on the environment and the economy was reviewed by U.S. Energy Department scientists and completed by September 2023. It appears that neither President Biden nor Secretary Jennifer Granholm liked the science or the conclusions. Rather than “follow the science,” they buried the report while allegedly making claims directly refuted by their own experts.

The report was finished while Biden was still running for reelection and would have likely enraged environmentalists. The draft study, “Energy, Economic, and Environmental Assessment of U.S. LNG Exports,” found that, under all modeled scenarios, an increase in U.S. LNG exports and natural gas production would not change global or U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. It further found that it would not increase energy prices for consumers. Biden and Granholm reportedly buried the report and then announced a pause on all new U.S. LNG export terminals in January 2024, citing the danger to environmental and economic impacts. Comer’s office told Fox News Digital that DOE repeatedly declined to provide this study to the House Oversight Committee or comply with other requests for information.

Jonathan Turley is a highly respected attorney and when he’s saying something stinks, it’s time to hold noses and dig further.

The NGO-Corporate-Industrial-Climate Complex Is Stealing Us Blind!

NGO-CICC is a fitting acronym for the tax-exempt foundations making this country sick with a severe bout of corporatism.

No lobby group is working harder than the American Clean Power Association. Why is the ACPA pushing so hard? The answer is simple: Its members have collected tens of billions of dollars in federal subsidies, loans, and loan guarantees over the past few years to install solar energy, wind energy, batteries, and other forms of alt-energy, and they don’t want that geyser of federal money to stop. As the Wall Street Journal noted in a recent editorial, “Republicans for the Green New Deal,” thanks to the IRA’s expansion of the investment tax credit (ITC) and production tax credit (PTC), solar and wind developers can “offset as much as 70% to 80% of their costs.” …According to Subsidy Tracker, an excellent database maintained by one of my favorite NGOs, Good Jobs First (annual revenue: $1.9 million), the companies now on ACPA’s board of directors have collected $47 billion in subsidies, loans, and loan guarantees. Most of that sum has been collected over the past decade or so. But that figure represents only a fraction of the public money that the group’s members have vacuumed up over the past few years. Furthermore, and perhaps most galling, is this: About a third of that $47 billion is going to foreign corporations, including companies like Iberdrola, Shell, and Equinor.

Why does this matter? First and foremost, the ITC and PTC are, to use the title of Meredith Angwin’s excellent 2020 book, shorting the grid. The massive subsidies for weather-dependent forms of generation are distorting electricity markets and contributing to the premature closure of the thermal plants needed to assure the affordability, reliability, and resilience of our electric grid… ACPA’s annual revenue nearly doubled between 2021 and 2023 to $62.3 million. That growth is indicative of the power and influence of the NGO-corporate-industrial-climate complex in Washington and around the country. According to a 2023 internal ACPA board memo leaked to the media last year, the group is spending about $10 million per year to fund state-level front groups promoting solar and wind in rural areas.

Simply disgusting and about a third of the money is going to foreign entities, no less.

California Is Its Own Worst Enemy? Who Could Have Imagined?

The Golden State is more like the state that killed the golden goose.

California’s Democratic leaders have come out strongly against the oil industry in recent years, saying the companies’ gouging was causing record-high gas prices… A new study published March 16 by Michael Mische from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California says the evidence contradicts [this}... Mische’s research indicated California’s high gas prices were caused by the state’s regulations and policies… The state’s aggressive environmental policies are a major contributor, the report said. These include the state’s cap-and-trade charge for the industry that is passed down to the consumer. Environmental fees add about 51 cents per gallon of gas, according to the report. The state’s reporting and compliance costs are also high, which adds to the retail price of gasoline, including the state’s required special summer blend gasoline. California also charges the highest excise tax in the nation, which along with local taxes and other program costs, increase prices at the pump, according to Mische. Operating and refinery costs are also higher in California, he said.

The number of California refineries has also dropped by nearly 70 percent since 1984, from 43 to 13, Mische noted in the report. The combination of regulations, taxes, and requirements placed on the oil and gas industry have driven up prices and taken a toll on the average working Californian who needs to drive to work, according to Mische… California is the second largest consumer of petroleum in the United States but produces less than 3 percent of the nation’s supply, the study found. To meet the needs of drivers, utilities, and industry, the state is highly dependent on oil imports. California’s imports have increased significantly from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and other petrostates such as Brazil, Guyana, and Ecuador, according to the report… California had the highest gas prices in the nation Tuesday, with an average of $4.85 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Who is surprised?

And, Briefly:

