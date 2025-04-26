This week’s best energy picks:

End The "Green New Scam" Loan Machine and Do It Now!

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing even more of this nonsense at a time when it’s becoming ever more obvious renewables subsidies are killing electric prices:

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) was created to help advance clean-energy infrastructure and technologies that allegedly had the potential to be adequate energy resources but struggled to secure private investment. With discussions underway about staffing and budget changes, defenders of the climate-centric status quo in energy policy rushed to preserve it, claiming LPO is essential for energy dominance and manufacturing growth. Before the end of his presidency, Joe Biden squeezed in $25 billion in LPO loans for various green energy projects, attempting to undercut President Donald Trump’s energy plans…

With vast natural resources and a reliable power-generation mix that makes it the top electricity exporter in the nation, Pennsylvania should be a pillar of American energy dominance. It is the country's second-largest natural gas producer. Moreover, the shale boom that emerged from the region turned the U.S. into the world’s largest oil and gas exporter. The Keystone State is an energy powerhouse. Yet, the commonwealth has electricity prices above the national average, partly due to market distortions from renewable energy mandates at the state level and federal subsidies for unreliable energy. At a time when the nation faces rising electricity demand, mounting grid reliability challenges, and geopolitical threats to energy security, it is high time to reevaluate the LPO, including whether it should exist at all… The so-called clean energy transition financed through LPO is neither clean nor affordable. It is also not focused on delivering reliable power to lead us into the future. Its underlying net-zero premise fosters degrowth and deindustrialization and locks out innovation… It’s time to end Washington’s green-loan machine. We must either reform it to truly serve American energy dominance or retire it for good.

Agreed!

Hat Tip: D.S.

Environment Improves As Nations Prosper: The Big Polluter Is Poverty

Some more wisdom from the great Bjorn Lomborg:

[A] spectacular Earth Day fact that almost no one celebrates is that indoor air pollution for the non-rich world has more than halved since 1990. That means more than 4 million lives are saved each year. How did this progress happen? Through prosperity, meaning fewer poor people rely on dung and cardboard to cook and keep warm; instead they use much cleaner and better energy sources like natural gas and electricity. Indeed, in many ways the greatest polluter is poverty. When people are struggling to survive, environmental concerns take a backseat. But as countries get richer, they can invest in cleaner technologies, regulate industries, and focus on improving public health. Prosperity doesn’t just lead to better living standards and nutrition and people becoming more resilient to environmental challenges, it also actively makes societies improve their environment.

There is a clear connection between a nation’s income and its environmental performance. The richer a country becomes, the better it handles its environment, as shown by Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index. A society that is focused on economic development can not only lift people out of poverty, but will also address pollution and invest in sustainable practices… Many of the environmental predictions that gained widespread attention in the 1970s turned out to be alarmist and wrong. We were told that we would run out of most resources, that overpopulation would lead to global catastrophe, and that we would need to wear gas masks outside by the year 1985. None of these predictions materialized, but they nonetheless fueled a culture of fear and misallocation of resources… In fact, over the past century deaths from climate-related disasters — such as storms, floods, droughts and wildfires — have declined by a remarkable 98%. This is not because the environment has remained static, but because human innovation and adaptation have made us more resilient… When it comes to one of the world’s biggest environmental challenges, we should end indoor air pollution and save 3 million lives each year, mostly through prosperity and access to clean, cheap and reliable energy.

Yes, we need to focus on ending poverty with sensible energy solutions. Poverty is the big polluter!

Hat Tip: S.H.

Zeldin Confronts NYT Reporter Claiming ‘No Evidence’ of Waste, Fraud, Abuse

Lee Zeldin takes on a self-righteous New York Times reporter who knows nothing and is, seemingly, quite proud of it.

Well, Mr. Zeldin!

Hat Tip: J.F.

NGOs Planning Dark Money Attack on Trump’s “Drill Baby Drill" Policies

The NGO Empire is planning how to strike back:

One of President Trump's campaign promises is to enact pro-energy policies that encourage the US oil and gas industry to “drill baby drill.” He got off to a good start on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, by signing a barage of energy-related executive orders and memoranda, including “Unleashing American Energy,” “Declaring a National Energy Emergency”, “Temporary Withdrawal of Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) from Offshore Wind Leasing”, “Pausing Approvals of Renewable Energy on Public Lands and Water,” and “Restarting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Export Permits.”

He also withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, rescinded Biden-era energy and climate policies, and took actions to end perceived electric vehicle mandates. President Trump has already delivered on many of his promises, including:

Promoting “big beautiful coal” by exempting 47 coal-fired generation plants from mercury and air toxics limits.

Ending the Interior Department's requirement for “green analyses” on thousands of oil and gas leases.

Allowing companies to email the Environmental Protection Agency to seek presidential exemptions from nine clean-air regulations, including mercury limits for power plants and limits on hazardous air pollutants in plastic production.

Facilitating new pipelines: The US Army Corps granted emergency status for the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel, a 4-mile tunnel for the 645-mile Line 5 that crosses through the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes. The pipeline carries over 20 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids daily from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

Slashing regulations: President Trump recently signed an executive order designed to boost energy production by setting “expiration dates” on all existing energy rules and regulations to ensure he did not miss anything related to energy. The order also said any new regulations should have a five-year expiration unless they are deregulatory. Furthermore, all future regulations will have a five-year expiration requirement unless explicitly extended to “ensure American energy regulations are continually reviewed and updated to keep up with modern technology and need.” Not surprisingly, after enjoying four years of doing their best to destroy the US energy industry by imposing unachievable environmental rules and subsidizing unreliable wind and solar generation, NGOs and dark money groups are gearing up to stop President Trump from slashing energy regulations.

Trump is one of the few figures who can beat the dark NGO money and he is on the attack, too!

Hat Tip: E.I.

And, Briefly:

