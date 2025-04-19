This week’s best energy picks:

The Stupidity of the Climate Cult Knows No Bounds!

When you’re attacking man’s best friend you’ve lost the plot:

Turgid leftist outlet MotherJones writes “Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.” That’s already clutching at straws. Dogs only ‘disturb wildlife’ and ‘pollute waterways’ if their owners let them. And dogs release carbon emissions. Wow, massive revelation. So does practically everything alive. You want everything to die?

It continues, “An Australian review of existing studies has argued that ‘the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised.” Ugh, what? Still no actual details. “The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s ‘commonest large carnivore’ in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shore birds,” it further states. Again, that only happens if irresponsible owners allow it… Ok, done with this… Go and sponge up all life’s joys on your own somewhere else.

Tone deaf doesn’t begin to describe this.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Progressive Political Pollsters Gin Up Fake Support for Energy Transition

Michigan voters want to keep the state moving forward on more affordable energy, per a new survey from Data for Progress in collaboration with Evergreen Action. The result solidifies the clear momentum for policies that make energy more affordable and sustainable for residents. The poll, conducted in January among 566 likely Michigan voters, tied into a 2023 law that commits Michigan to using 100% clean energy by 2040. The results show most voters support investing in more affordable energy. That includes 85% of voting Democrats and 61% of Independents who back Michigan's plan to fully transition to clean energy by 2035.

A review of the poll questions reveals they’re all heavily biased questions such as this:

And, the pollster is Data for Progress (in partnership with Evergreen Action). The latter is “a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, focusing on climate policy advocacy and lobbying.” The former is “a progressive think tank and polling organization, focusing on data-driven policy solutions for issues like climate, economic justice, and healthcare.” It is “primarily funded through grants and donations from progressive foundations, individual donors, and advocacy groups.” What more do you need to know? It’s trash.

Hat Tip: M.N.

Trump Administration Halts Empire Wind Project: Corporate Welfare Disguised As Environmentalism

This is welcome news!

The Trump administration is halting construction of a massive offshore wind project being built in federal waters off the coast of New York and ordering a sprawling review of existing offshore wind permits, the Washington Free Beaconhas learned. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum directed the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday to order foreign energy developer Equinor to cease all construction activities on its Empire Wind project, according to a memorandum obtained by the Free Beacon. Burgum said the Biden administration green-lit permits for the project and ultimately approved it without conducting proper analysis… Burgum additionally ordered Interior Department staff to continue a review of federal wind permitting practices related to both existing and pending permits and approvals.

Burgum's actions represent a significant blow to both the Biden administration and the green groups it worked with to usher in a transition away from oil and gas. The Biden Interior Department prioritized offshore wind as part of its climate agenda and rapidly approved 11 commercial-scale projects between 2021 and 2024… The action Wednesday, meanwhile, is timely. Last week, Equinor quietly initiated construction on Empire Wind off of New York's coast, stating in a little-noticed filing that rock installation around the project's underwater turbine bases would begin later this month, the first step in erecting 54 wind turbines, Canary Mediafirst reported. Equinor separately issued an internal construction update, stating that underwater robots and human divers had been deployed to help initiate construction. Those developments caused some critics of offshore wind to raise the alarm and call on the Trump administration to intervene. "It’s the industrialization of our ocean, rubber-stamped by federal agencies and delivered by a foreign-owned corporation under the guise of climate action," wrote Bonnie Brady, the executive director of the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association. "It is corporate welfare disguised as environmentalism, and the costs are far too high."

That last paragraph says it all!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Yes, Nuclear Is Good, But It ReducesCO2, Which Is the Stuff of Life

The first technique of good argument when you are correct is to challenge your opponent’s premises, and this article regarding Australia’s energy situation does it beautifully!

Most supporters of nuclear power like to say it is clean, meaning no CO2 is released, as though this is desirable. Certainly, it is a selling point for people who think that carbon dioxide is the driver of potentially lethal global warming. In fact, carbon dioxide is the foundation of life on Earth, ‘the breath of life’, and despite the rising level in recent times, now above 400 parts per million (0.04 per cent) it is still dangerously close to the minimum required to sustain life. There has to be a way to use the emission-free character of nuclear power to hasten the legalisation without at the same time supporting the demonisation of CO2, which is the foundational lie that underpins both irrational climate alarmism and the suicidal Net Zero Ponzi scheme.

So let us hear no more talk about nuclear power as clean energy because this implicitly supports the foundational lie! Nuclear power should be legalised as soon as possible but we can’t expect to have a significant amount of nuclear power in the grid within two decades. The Coalition nuclear policy distracts attention from the fact that the Coalition has signed the same Net Zero suicide note as the government. We will have to burn coal for many years or the lights will go out and everything else that depends on a continuous supply of electricity. Even if people have an irrational fear of CO2, the need to keep burning fossil fuels is simply a matter of fact based on the ABC of intermittent energy production. A: The grid must have a continuous input of power. B: The continuity of wind and solar input is interrupted by nights with little wind. C: There is no feasible or affordable storage available to fill in the gaps. That is why the so-called transition to wind and solar power has hit the wall, and we are one coal station closure away from blackouts every night when the wind is low. Eventually, nuclear power may replace coal and in that event, we will have power without CO2 emissions. Speaking on behalf of the green plants, that will be disappointing.

Well put!

Hat Tip: R.C.

And, Briefly:

