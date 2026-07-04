Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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AYRE DAVID's avatar
AYRE DAVID
1h

Saying that space is warped by a large mass is nonsense. What actually happens is that the permittivity of free space increases when close to a large mass, and the higher the permittivity, the slower the speed of light. This is what causes the lensing effect. The same effect also causes the tuning of satellite comms to change when put into orbit after being tuned on the ground.

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