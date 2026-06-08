Guy McPherson is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Arizona, he has made a career of writing and speaking about “pursuing a life of excellence in light of near-term human extinction as a result of abrupt climate change.” Here’s what he said in 2016, a decade ago (10-minute video worth every minute):

Now, watch just watch the first three minutes of this lengthy interview from three weeks ago:

He is still at it. It’s his schtick, and he’s sticking with it!

How does this happen? Well, Guy McPherson is a condescending anarchist, a follower of Nietzsche (“God is dead,” hopeless eternal returns, and all that), and a childless fellow who could only have made it at a university. He is the template for much of the climate cult and just goes on predicting doom without ever having to say he’s sorry, despite being obviously wrong about his most emphatically declared positions as a supposed scientist. Why? Because it rewards him. He’s in the doom business.

#GuyMcPherson #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateAlarmism #ClimateCult #Extinction #Doom #Business

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