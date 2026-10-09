Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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RB Golden's avatar
RB Golden
Oct 9

A friend of mine who is a master electrician quit his day job and now exclusively serves a new niche market: installing BTM power generation for the well to do and a growing number of businesses.

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
Oct 9

The real test will not be whether policymakers can build more renewables. It will be whether they can LIE GOOD ENOUGH TO keep the grid's customers convinced that an affordable, stable public system is still worth depending on.

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