Doug Sheridan’s post gets at a fascinating aspect of data centers: while everyone worries about them hogging all the power and raising electricity prices, the grid needs a lot of those power sales to keep prices low! Bankers, in fact, are worried that behind-the-meter generation.favored by most will destroy the economics of investing in energy for all of us:

The modern banking system and power grid share a vulnerability: both depend on the confidence of customers. A bank needs depositors to leave their money in place. The grid needs power consumers to remain connected and consume power.



Some of the largest and most sophisticated power users are beginning to question that bargain. That can lead to the conditions needed for an industrial bank run on the grid.



Data centers, which need enormous amounts of firm power, are the leading warning. Most still rely on public grids, but developers facing constrained supply and unpredictable costs are considering dedicated, behind-the-meter (BTM) generation. Enverus forecasts such BTM projects could represent roughly 40% of installed data-center capacity by 2030.



Political risk plays a big part.



As power prices rise, politicians look for scapegoats. Data centers are blamed for consuming too much power, utilities for seeking rate increases and producers for fuel costs. The fact is large customers now see yesterday’s welcome mat becoming tomorrow's political penalty. BTM generation offers greater control over costs and political risk.

Poor policy helped create this vulnerability. Officials favored intermittent wind and solar while creating a policy environment that often complicated or delayed investment in new dispatchable generation. Because intermittent resources cannot provide firm power, the grid must also finance storage, backup capacity and additional infrastructure.



The result is a more expensive system that its biggest customers increasingly find less attractive, even as utilities invest more to serve demand that may never fully materialize.



The grid's economics work only if customers keep buying power from it. Transmission and distribution carry enormous fixed costs regardless of how much electricity flows through their poles, wires, substations and transformers. If data centers and manufacturers move demand BTM, those costs don't disappear. They are spread across fewer kilowatt-hours and fewer customers.



Households and businesses are making the same calculation by adding rooftop solar, batteries, standby generators and other distributed resources. They may remain connected, but depend less on the common system.



This is how a utility death spiral can begin. Rates rise to recover fixed costs, making private generation more attractive and encouraging further defection.



The problem is not merely that we risk customers leaving the grid. It's that some of its best customers are increasingly planning how to operate without it. Once they commit capital to private generation, winning them back will be difficult.



The real test will not be whether policymakers can build more renewables. It will be whether they can keep the grid's customers convinced that an affordable, stable public system is still worth depending on.

#Energy #DougSheridan #Banks #PowerSales #Grids #DataCenters #BTM #BehindTheMeter

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