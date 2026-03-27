Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kurt Arner's avatar
Kurt Arner
24m

Well done 👍. At last, an honest depiction of the pitfalls of so-called “sustainable” or “renewable” energy for the scientifically illiterate.

The duplicity of the “MSM” never ceases. And succeeds in convincing a considerable portion of the electorate that “solar and wind power are good for the planet”, therefore more solar and more wind capacity can only be great.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

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