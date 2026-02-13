How does an oil and gas company fight back against biased news coverage that distorts the facts to fit a political narrative? Well, far too many companies don’t fight at all, but there are outstanding exceptions, and one of them is CNX, which was the subject of a hit piece in September 2024 that was put out by an NGO media outlet known as “Capital and Main.”

So, CNX “sued the bastards,” and now the matter has been resolved with a stunning admission by the outlet that was revealed yesterday on the CNX Positive Energy Hub:

CNX and Capital & Main met and discussed the claims in the lawsuit, and have agreed to resolve such claims and to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. Editor’s Note from Capital & Main Capital & Main has published an Editor’s Note addressing its September 24, 2024 article, “Pennsylvania Gas Driller: Our Operations Pose No Health Risk. You Can’t Be Serious, Activists Say.” That Editor’s Note states: “Capital & Main did not state, and did not intend to imply, that CNX fabricated any reported data in its Radical Transparency program. ​ Further, Capital & Main did not state, and did not intend to imply, that CNX engaged in manipulation of the stock market or any improper attempts to influence its ratings or stock values. ​ Capital & Main has no facts or basis to believe that any fabrication of data or market manipulation occurred.” Commitment to Facts and Radical Transparency CNX’s Radical Transparency program continues to provide independently gathered, real-time environmental data to regulators and the public, reinforcing that CNX’s responsible natural gas development poses no public health risk based on measured emissions. CNX is committed to advancing and vigorously defending its Radical Transparency program.

CNX explained why it sued in another earlier post titled “Words Matter” on its Positive Energy Hub back in March of last year (emphasis added):

Trust in American media sits at all-time lows and it’s easy to see why. Take the example of anti-fossil fuel advocate Capital & Main. At first glance, the organization appears to be a legitimate media outlet, but a closer look reveals something far more insidious.

Capital & Main is a poster child for the erosion in confidence in the mass media. Unfortunately, they are just one example of hundreds if not thousands of entities generating content that is confused for legitimate, independent reporting. Is it reliable reporting when a simple Google search refutes conclusions drawn and inferences made, such as accusations of impropriety related to an analyst downgrade? A serious matter for any public company, to be sure. Is it unreasonable to expect a basic level of journalistic rigor on such an important issue? We have said it before, and we’ll reiterate the offer here: come to Pittsburgh and join us on pad. This is an open invitation for both media and “media” to learn firsthand how CNX produces natural gas in the shale fields of western Pennsylvania. We assure you it is not as “reported” by the likes of Capital & Main and dozens of other organizations and individuals who continue to disinform the public about the nature of the shale gas industry in Appalachia. CNX Executive Vice President and General Counsel Tim Bedard recently wrote to Capital & Main pointing out reckless statements made in their “reporting.” CNX takes such matters seriously and will protect its rights. While anyone is free to criticize, it must be done within the bounds of the law. We are pleased to do our part in helping to restore trust in media that our system deserves and demands. Please read the full text of the letter below. Capital & Main

Los Angeles, CA 90026 To Whom it May Concern: I am writing in regard to an article published by Capital & Main (”C&M”) titled “Pennsylvania Gas Driller: Our Operations Pose No Health Risk. You Can’t Be Serious, Activists Say“ (the “Article”)1. Apparently, it is not enough for C&M to engage in deeply biased coverage of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry. C&M has now resorted to publishing false and defamatory statements attributed to Dr. Ned Ketyer (”Ketyer”) about CNX Resources Corporation. Specifically, C&M and Ketyer stated in the Article: “[Ketyer] believes CNX’s rosy report was issued not as a good faith effort to advance science, but to appease investors ahead of a ratings downgrade from investment bank Piper Sandler, which came the day after CNX issued its release.” The factual assertion by C&M and Ketyer that CNX manipulated data in, and timed the release of, a comprehensive study involving tens of thousands of data points and countless hours of analysis by independent third parties to blunt an analyst downgrade is not only laughable, but also false and defamatory. Notwithstanding C&M’s and Ketyer’s attempt to cast the defamatory statement as opinion by including the word “believes,” there is no wholesale defamation exemption for anything that might be labeled opinion. That is particularly true here as C&M and Ketyer assert as fact that CNX knew of the coming downgrade and hurriedly published the report in response to it. To enjoy the opinion privilege, it must be just that, opinion, not an assertion of fact masquerading as opinion to avoid liability for defamation. Here, it appears that neither C&M nor Ketyer contacted PiperSandler to determine if C&M’s and Ketyer’s defamatory statement was true. Had C&M done so, it would have discovered that PiperSandler did not alert CNX to the downgrade. Moreover, a simple Google search would have alerted C&M and Ketyer to the fact that analysts do not disclose downgrades to companies prior to publicly announcing the downgrade. While CNX is, unfortunately, used to C&M’s heavily biased hit pieces, it cannot stand by and allow absolutely false and defamatory statements to go unaddressed. From the circumstances, the only reasonable inference that can be drawn is that C&M and Ketyer recklessly disregarded the truth and intentionally blinded themselves to the facts surrounding the release of CNX’s Radical Transparency report and the timing of the PiperSandler downgrade, all in a coordinated effort to defame CNX and its Radical Transparency program. CNX welcomes a fact-based debate on our Radical Transparency program, and we are proud of our partnership with Pennsylvania’s Governor Shapiro and the Department of Environmental Protection. Indeed, we are working to make Radical Transparency the standard across all phases of the natural gas development process for all operators in Pennsylvania and beyond. The people of Pennsylvania deserve responsible natural gas production, and CNX is leading in that regard. The people of Pennsylvania also deserve truthful, fact-based reporting and advocacy. C&M and Ketyer have failed in that regard. While CNX is open to debate and discussion, it will assert its rights and will not allow rank defamation to go unaddressed. Sincerely, Timothy S. Bedard

The CNX response was entirely justified and, now justice has been done, but readers need to know more about Capital & Main, which is anything but an ordinary news outlet. It’s another activist tax-exempt NGO masquerading as a journalistic entity. It does nothing but politics and is neither a charity nor journalism. Let me illustrate with some research I did using Alter:

Capital & Main is a California‑based nonprofit news organization that publishes long‑form journalism on labor, inequality, climate, and social‑policy issues. It operates under the umbrella of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is part of the growing ecosystem of foundation‑funded “social justice” media outlets that emerged after 2010. Founder / Publisher: Danny Feingold, journalist and former Los Angeles Times editor and community organizer.

Editor‑in‑Chief: Joe Rubin (freelance investigative reporter, PBS Frontline alumni).

Advisory board includes academics and labor‑movement figures from California universities and unions. As a nonprofit newsroom it files annual IRS Form 990 returns. Those show revenue mainly from large philanthropic foundations associated with left‑of‑center public‑interest funding, including the following: Ford Foundation

California Endowment

Jean and Louis Dreyfus Foundation

James Irvine Foundation

Open Society Foundations (Soros network)

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors While the outlet calls itself nonpartisan, its framing consistently supports: Labor unions and worker organizing,

Progressive tax and social policy,

Climate restrictions on fossil fuels,

Strong public‑sector spending. That makes it ideologically center‑left to left, operating much like ProPublica or Mother Jones but with a regional California base and larger union readership. Danny Feingold — the publisher and one of the founders of Capital & Main — has a background that blends journalism with community and labor organizing, mostly centered in the Los Angeles region.. He worked for years with the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE) and related labor–community coalitions, designing communications and public‑education campaigns on living wages, clean‑energy jobs, and social equity. That organizing experience directly informed Capital & Main’s focus on inequality, worker rights, and environmental justice. One of LAANE’s best‑known campaigns during the period when Danny Feingold worked with its communications and outreach team was the Port of Los Angeles / Long Beach Clean Trucks Program and it illustrates exactly how his community‑organizing experience functioned in practice and how it influenced the editorial DNA of Capital & Main later on. It involved: Coordinating public‑education campaigns with community health groups, environmental organizations, and unions (Teamsters, Sierra Club, NRDC). Developing multimedia storytelling: neighborhood residents affected by air quality changes, children’s health statistics, and driver interviews. Managing press events and framed the debate as a public‑health and economic‑justice alliance. Outcome: Program adopted in 2008 imposing truck‑emissions standards and creating a financing plan for cleaner fleets.

It also established a precedent for linking environmental and labor policy — a theme Feingold later brought to Capital & Main’s climate‑justice reporting. LAANE was founded in 1993 by activists from the hotel and janitorial unions (notably SEIU and UNITE HERE) and its mission statement centers on “building a new economy based on good jobs, thriving communities, and a healthy environment.” Its 2002 Los Angeles Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs) were a turning point in U.S. urban development politics, and Danny Feingold, while working with LAANE (Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy), helped craft the communications and coalition strategy behind them. A CBA is a legally binding contract between a private developer and a coalition of community groups, setting out specific benefits the developer must provide — jobs, affordable housing, environmental standards, and neighborhood amenities — in exchange for public subsidies or zoning approvals. Before 2002, such agreements were rare and mostly informal. The Los Angeles deal made them a national model. Why the 2002 CBA mattered: It was the first large‑scale, enforceable CBA in the United States.

Created a precedent adopted in New York (Bronx Terminal Market 2006), Oakland, San Diego, and Seattle.

Redefined “smart growth” to include social contract conditions attached to economic‑development subsidies.

Elevated LAANE from local advocacy group to a national model for equitable‑development policy. Feingold later cited that experience as a reason for founding Capital & Main: to create a media platform capable of investigating how economic deals affect everyday communities — a direct continuation of the storytelling he refined during the 2002 CBA campaign. In 2002 Danny Feingold advised as part of LAANE’s communications team on the Staples Center Expansion Community Benefits Agreement, the first comprehensive, legally enforceable CBA in the U.S. He helped organize coalition messaging and media strategy that won commitments for living‑wage jobs, affordable housing, and environmental protections — a blueprint that spread nationwide.

So, Capital & Main is not just some media outlet. It’s a tax-exempt NGO conducting political activism on behalf of the SEIU-type special interests, “clean energy” grifters, George Soros, and other uber-wealthy special interests who hate oil and gas. Stand up and give three slow, loud claps for CNX.

