The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is as blue as it gets. Some 36 of 40 State Senate seats and 135 of 160 State House seats, plus all other elected State and Federal officials, are Democrats. And, it has the fifth-highest electric rates in the nation. Surprise, surprise!

Always On Energy Research and the Institute for Energy Research have put together a series of reports on the states, and here is what the Bay State version says (emphasis and paragraphing added):

OVERVIEW

Massachusetts has the fifth-highest electricity prices in the country, at 25.56 cents per kWh in 2025, rising 7.7% in real terms after accounting for inflation. The 2019 closure of Pilgrim Nuclear and the May 2024 retirement of the Mystic gas plant left the state dependent on a single LNG import facility for winter reliability and the Northeast pipeline corridor.

The state’s all-sectors generation mix is 65.4% natural gas, 24.6% utility-scale and small-scale solar, 3.0% hydroelectric, 3.2% biomass, and 1.5% oil. The state produces nothing from nuclear and coal, as the state’s last coal-fired plant, Brayton Point, and the largest in New England, closed in 2017.1

Massachusetts imports about half of its consumption from ISO-NE, and that dependence has only grown as in-state generation fell about 2,000 GWh since 2018. Clean energy mandates and the 2022 Clean Energy Act do not add to the state’s baseload generation capacity, rendering it consistently reliant on natural gas as its main energy source.

RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD

Massachusetts maintains a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), a Clean Energy Standard (CES), and a binding net-zero by 2050 goal.2Massachusetts requires 27% of electricity sales to be wind, solar, and other newer renewables in 2025, climbing one point annually thereafter. Massachusetts’ Clean Energy Standard escalates to reach 80% by 2050, counting the existing nuclear and large hydroelectric that the renewable mandate excludes.3

The state’s 2021 climate law sets economy-wide emissions limits of 50% below 1990 by 2030, 75% by 2040, and net-zero by 2050.4 The 2022 Clean Energy Act codified a 5,600 MW offshore wind procurement goal and removed the price cap that had required each procurement to beat the prior one to control costs.5 The 2024 Clean Energy Act added further procurement authority and extended allowable contract terms to 15-30 years for offshore wind and clean generation, and up to 30 years for storage.6

NET METERING

In Massachusetts, investor-owned utilities must offer net metering, though the 2016 Solar Energy Act cut new large private and community solar to a “market” credit worth 60% of full retail rates.7 However, residential systems up to 25 kW remain near full retail.

Eligible systems are capped at 2 MW for private facilities or 10 MW for public facilities, and aggregate participation is capped at 7% of each utility’s peak load for private facilities and 8% for public.8 On top of net metering, Massachusetts also pays a per-kWh incentive through its Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, which stands at $0.03 cents and doubles for low income households.9

CARBON PRICE/CAP AND TRADE

Massachusetts is the only New England state operating a state-only emissions cap on electric-generator emissions, on top of being a founding member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).10

The state cap, in force since 2018, requires in-state fossil-fired generators to hold allowances for both programs, which declines to about 80% below the 2018 starting cap by 2050.11 RGGI prices per ton of CO2 cleared at $24.99 in March 2026, and the state-only program added another $22 per ton in early 2026, compounding costs for ratepayers.12,13

The 2021 climate law requires utilities to add the “social value of greenhouse gas emissions reductions” when assessing energy efficiency and demand reduction programs.14 A 2024 law also means that agencies must consider GHG impacts when a gas company petitions to expand its service territory.15

DATA CENTER CONSUMER PROTECTION

Massachusetts has not enacted data-center-specific consumer-protection rules or consumer-regulated electricity. A House energy bill passed in February 2026 would direct the creation of a data center tariff; while that provision might protect consumers, the bill would also require facilities to be powered mainly by renewable energy, which forecloses the dispatchable generation that would serve them best.16At the time of this writing, the bill was recommended to pass in the Senate before the end of the 2026 session on July 31, 2026.17

NATURAL GAS ACCESS

Massachusetts is the structural choke point for natural gas access in New England, killing multiple major pipeline expansions. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s 2016 ruling in Engie Gas & LNG LLC v. Department of Public Utilities, which barred electric distribution companies from contracting for interstate gas pipeline capacity recovered through electric rates, killed the Access Northeast pipeline project.

The region’s last significant pipeline additions in 2017 and 2020, the Algonquin Incremental Market (AIM) and Atlantic Bridge projects, were still modest in capacity. Kinder Morgan’s Northeast Energy Direct pipeline was canceled in 2016. During Winter Storm Fern, natural gas spot prices at the regional Algonquin Citygate hub reached $122.58/MMBtu on January 26, 2026, and oil-fired and dual-fuel generation overtook gas-fired supply in the ISO-NE stack during the storm’s coldest hours.18,19

Gas hookup moratoriums by Columbia Gas, Berkshire Gas, and Holyoke Gas & Electric affect at least 11 municipalities in Massachusetts. The DPU’s Future of Gas proceeding directs gas local distribution companies to consider non-gas alternatives before any new infrastructure cost recovery, prohibits ratepayer-funded marketing of natural gas, and requires Climate Compliance Plans every five years beginning in 2025.20,21