A Chinese-owned company is halting construction of an electric-vehicle battery plant in South Carolina, in part because of the Trump administration’s tariffs and a potential loss of federal subsidies for clean energy. Automotive Energy Supply Corp., or AESC, began construction of the $1.6 billion factory in Florence in 2023, after securing a deal with BMW to make battery cells for the German automaker. In a message to employees on Thursday afternoon, AESC’s top U.S. executive said the company was pausing construction work because of “economic uncertainty arising from current federal policy and tax issues.” ..AESC’s Knudt Flor says the company is pausing construction because of “economic uncertainty arising from current federal policy and tax issues.” …Battery plants were already under pressure before Trump’s election, because carmakers had delayed or walked back their plans for new electric vehicles. Billions of dollars were poured into building new battery factories in recent years, spurred on by the subsidies from the Biden administration. Many of these factories were constructed in the Midwest and Southeast of the U.S., in a region that came to be called the Battery Belt. Now, many of those subsidies are being targeted by Republicans at the same time regulations and tax credits aimed at driving EV sales are also at risk. The current version of a tax bill before Congress would end EV battery production subsidies a year early and make them unavailable to companies with ties to certain countries, including China.

Well, good. The amount of subsidization is way over the top. China subsidizes the solar panels to make us more dependent on them, Congress subsidizes solar and wind with tax credits, states force utilities to use renewables, and now even the battery storage is on the dole. It’s subsidy upon subsidy, upon subsidy for green energy that is destroying the grid and raising electricity prices everywhere it’s done.

Worse, battery storage, we now know, is very dangerous, as accident after accident is demonstrating. Moreover, the same politicians pushing green energy subsidies are also pushing battery farms in densely populated urban areas with little or no attention to the public safety issues. Here are some examples provided by Grok:

Moss Landing Power Plant, California (January 2025): A major fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant, the world’s largest battery storage facility, in Monterey County, California. The fire started in a 300-megawatt array, leading to the evacuation of over 1,000 residents and road closures due to toxic smoke. The fire reignited weeks later, highlighting the persistent risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Environmental tests detected elevated levels of metals like cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese in nearby soil and water, raising health concerns among residents. A lawsuit was filed against Vistra Energy, the site owner, alleging inadequate safety measures. Arizona Energy Storage Facility (April 2019): An explosion at a battery storage facility in Arizona injured eight firefighters. The incident occurred due to cascading thermal runaway in a lithium-ion BESS, leading to a deflagration event. The system involved a 2.16 MWh lithium-ion battery array, and the explosion was caused by the release of hot, flammable, and toxic gases. Warwick, New York (July 2023): A lithium-ion battery fire at a solar farm BESS in Warwick, New York, burned for four days, releasing toxic smoke and triggering air quality alerts. The fire involved two Powin battery storage systems owned by Convergent Energy. The prolonged duration and toxic emissions impacted the local community, requiring significant firefighting resources. France Warehouse Fire (February 2024): A warehouse storing lithium-ion batteries in France caught fire, requiring 70 firefighters to extinguish. The fire highlighted the intense and self-sustaining nature of lithium-ion battery fires, which are difficult to put out due to the release of flammable gases and the potential for reignition.

This is what we’ve been subsidizing and, frankly, it’s nothing less than outrageous, just as accepting compromised and subsidized solar panels from China has been. The politicians and special interests who foisted this nightmare on us must be held accountable. It’s been one big grift, and thank goodness Congress is at least thinking about ending it.

