Years ago, I did a fair amount of work in Schoharie County, New York and I was intrigued by the Blenheim–Gilboa Hydroelectric Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant there. It generates no electricity on a net basis. It just reallocates it during the day by pumping water up to a reservoir during the night when demand is low and dropping it back down during the day to generate power when needed. It’s a balancing act.

Pumped storage and, like it, battery storage, simply fill in the gaps and smooth things out with respect to electricity supply and demand. Paul Burgess, at Climate Realism in the UK, has pout two 2-minute videos explaining both very nicely:

The bottom line: battery and pumped storage are not backup storage, but just tools to balance electricity for very short periods. Nothing more, nothing less.

Let’s also remember that one of the very first battles between green elites and energy development was the proposed Storm King pumped storgaer project on the Hudson River, blocked by the same people now proposing to cover Upstate New York with solar panels and giant wind turbines.

I wrote about this in an article titled “Environmentalism Today Is Infected with Urban Smugness” and if you will find these quotes from an article by William Tucker titled “Environmentalism and the Leisure Class,” which is must reading to understand leisure class and trust-funder environmentalism. I strongly encourage redaers to check out both pieces.

#BESS #BatteryStorage #Electricity #Backup #Balancing

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